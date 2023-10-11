12th Annual Brazilian Festival Spotlights Food and Culture at Seminole Casino Coconut Creek

Get ready to samba with a full belly as the 12th Annual Brazilian Festival takes its party to a new venue this year, planting the country's bright green and yellow flag at the Seminole Casino Coconut Creek later this month.
The annual celebration takes place on Saturday, October 28, celebrating all things Brazil. The event serves to showcase the South American country's festive musical heritage, cultural diversity, and — of course — notoriously delicious culinary delights. The event has been a favorite of the South Florida Brazilian community for more than a decade, as evidenced by the attendance numbers that routinely surpass 20,000 attendees annually.
With music and good vibes as a backdrop, the glue that keeps the festival close to its roots are the recipes and culinary dishes that celebrate Brazilian culture's notorious richness and boldness.
Luciano Sameli, the founder and director of the annual Brazilian Festival, tells New Times that while the festival is known as a celebration of music and culture, none of it would be possible without the main attraction: Brazilian cuisine.
"Traditional Brazilian churrasco, the national barbecue of Brazil, will — of course — be showcased," says Sameli. "There will also be delicious and authentic versions of many more classic Brazilian dishes."
The festival menu is set to feature a wide variety of Brazilian cuisine, ensuring there is something for those familiar with the specialties and those looking to sample a bit of everything.
That includes golden fried coxinhas (a drumstick-shaped fried street food snack stuffed with a creamy chicken salad filling); churrasco (grilled meats); pão de queijoa (cheese bread); carajé (a stuffed fritter made with black-eyed peas, salt, pepper, and onions molded into a round disc and deep fried in palm oil), pastel (a Brazilian-style empanada), and brigadeiros (a traditional Brazilian dessert).
This year, the festival offers a VIP ticket at $80 per person that delivers an all-you-can-eat feijoada pass from 1 to 4 p.m. Feijoada is a savory Brazilian dish featuring a flavorful blend of black beans and meats such as pork, beef, and sausages simmered in a mix of spices and herbs.
Sameli added those interested in attending the festival will be able to enjoy more than just Brazilian food. The festival also offers an in-depth look at traditional multicultural performances spanning art, live music, and dance to carnival rides and artisan vendors.
"And while over 80 percent of all food vendors are Brazilian, we've made sure to incorporate world-known recipes into the festival including ceviche, tacos, ribs, and even Pakistani cuisine by Nirala Sweet restaurant," sums up Sameli. "But we are making sure to cover all types of options and recipes beloved by Brazilians worldwide."
12th Annual Brazilian Festival. Noon to 11 p.m. on Saturday, October 28, at 5550 NW 40th St., Coconut Creek; brazilianfestival.org; tickets priced $30-$100, GA Early Bird Tier 3 at $40 (available starting Oct 1), and VIP Early Bird Tier 3 at $100, each with respective service fees.