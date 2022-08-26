Miami Spice for Carnivores: Craving Steak? Here Are Five Restaurants Serving Beef Without Upcharges

The annual dining deal promotion that offers discounted brunch, lunch, and dinner ends September 30, 2022. The good news, however, is that you still have a month left to spice it up.
Savvy diners can peruse the menus of the more than 200 restaurants participating this year, hoping to find the establishments that are generous with their offers.
One of the most prized items on a Miami Spice menu is steak. The problem is that, in an effort to cut corners, even some steakhouses don't offer a juicy piece of meat, while others ask for an upcharge.
Other restauranteurs, however, realize that Miami Spice can be used as a strong marketing tool, enticing new diners to try their fare at a reduced price with the hope that they will become regulars. Savvy chefs also know that happy diners will often purchase a cocktail or two — or even a bottle of wine — with their dinner.
To that end, here are the five Miami Spice restaurants that carnivores will find the most enticing. Prices do not include tax, gratuities, and beverages, and menus are subject to change.
Bourbon SteakJW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa
19999 W. Country Club Dr., Miami
786-279-6600
bourbonsteakmia.com
James Beard award-winning chef Michael Mina's stunning restaurant is located in Aventura — perfect for steak lovers in the northern reaches of Miami-Dade and Broward County. Bourbon Steak is a classic steakhouse with an extensive wine list and a fantastic martini, so plan on splurging a bit. Start with a golden tomato gazpacho, hamachi crudo, or caesar salad before ordering a seven-ounce New York strip with roasted sweet corn chimichurri (other entrees include a grilled salmon filet and a semi-boneless poussin). The dinner also comes with a choice of market sides. For dessert, choose from a key lime pie, panna cotta, or chocolate hazelnut tart. Miami Spice dinner costs $60 and is offered Sunday to Thursday evenings.
Cote Miami3900 NE Second Ave.,Miami
305-434-4668
cotemiami.com
Cote Miami received a Michelin star for its food that features exquisite cuts of beef. If you've wanted to try this Design District restaurant for yourself, this is the time. Cote only offers a Miami Spice lunch menu, but that just creates the perfect excuse to treat a "client" to a business lunch. The menu is succinct, but a meat-lover's dream. Start with a steak tartare (a Waldorf salad is also offered as an appetizer) before your "Optimus Prime" sandwich: a thinly-sliced eight-ounce slice of prime rib served with horseradish cream on a Sullivan Street baguette (the restaurant's limited edition fried chicken sandwich is also offered for Miami Spice). For a reasonable $12 per person upcharge, you can feast on the "Butcher's Lunch" of USDA prime hanger steak or a 45-day dry aged ribeye that is grilled tableside and served with lettuce, scallion salad, and ssamjang. For dessert, there's vanilla soft serve with soy sauce caramel. Miami Spice lunch costs $28 and is offered Monday to Friday.
Los Fuegos by Francis Mallmann3201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
786-655-5610
faena.com
Master chef Francis Mallmann is behind this restaurant that offers cuts of meat kissed by fire. Start with either a wood-fired romaine salad, wood-fired artichokes, or grilled Mediterranean octopus before your Argentinian New York strip Milanesa, served with dutchess potatoes (there's also a mushroom risotto and a squid ink tagliolini with seafood). For an upcharge (MP), you can get Los Fuegos' parrillada which includes servings of branzino, New York steak, chicken, chorizo, morcilla, and vegetables. For dessert choose between a strawberry pavlova and chocolate crumble. Miami Spice dinner costs $60 and is offered Sunday to Thursday.
Morton's the Steakhouse2333 Ponce de Leon Blvd.,Coral Gables
305-442-1662
mortons.com
If you're craving a steak on the weekend, Morton's is a great bet. This Coral Gables staple is one of the rare finds that serve a lavish Miami Spice dinner on Friday and Saturday evenings. Appetizers include a lobster bisque or baked onion soup, Wagyu meatball, a caesar or wedge salad, or prosciutto-wrapped mozzarella. For dinner, order an eight-ounce USDA prime filet mignon (upgrade to a 12-ounce filet for an additional $15), prime pork chop, Ora King salmon filet, or chicken Christopher. All entrees come with a choice of side. For dessert, there's double chocolate mousse, cheesecake with sea salted caramel, or key lime pie (hot chocolate cake is available for a $6 upcharge). Miami spice dinner costs $60 and is served nightly.
New Campo Argentino Steakhouse6954 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
305-864-3669
newcampoargentino.com
If your meat cravings need to be sated day or night, look no further than this Miami Beach steakhouse, where steak is on the menu for both weekend lunch and nightly dinner. For lunch, start with a caesar salad, bruschetta, or an empanada (with your choice of fillings). Beef Milanesa, choripan, organic chicken paillard, or fettuccine alfredo are your entree choices (upgrade to a prime picanha steak for an additional $10). For dessert, choose between flan, ice cream, or a chocolate soufflé ($5 upcharge).
There are two tiers of dining in the evening. The Miami Spice $45 menu offers calamari fritti, shrimp cocktail, caesar salad, or an empanada for starters. Entrees include a prime flap steak, prime picanha steak, or filet mignon pasta (chicken parm and pan-seared fish are also offered). For dessert, choose between a dulce de leche crepe or cake of the day.
The Miami Spice $60 menu starts with a choice of provoleta Argentina, a prosciutto caprese salad, calamari fritti, or an empanada. For dinner, choose between an eight-ounce filet mignon, a prime skirt steak, Scottish salmon, or seafood linguini. Dessert offerings include a dulce de leche crepe, cake of the day, or chocolate souffle. Miami Spice lunch costs $28 and is offered Friday to Sunday. Miami Spice dinner (two dining tiers) is offered nightly.