Miami Spice 2022: List of Participating Restaurants

The program, sponsored by the Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau, was originally designed to lure tourists to Miami. This task has been made easier over the past two decades, as Miami has cultivated an increasingly high-profile food scene. In May, the first Florida Michelin Guide was released, zeroing in on Miami, Orlando, and Tampa.
As of today, 100 restaurants throughout Miami-Dade have confirmed their participation in Miami Spice, including establishments in Allapattah, Aventura, Bal Harbour, Brickell, Coconut Grove, Coral Gables, the Design District, Doral, Kendall, Key Biscayne, Little Havana, Miami, Miami Beach, Miami Lakes, Pinecrest, South Miami, Sunny Isles Beach, and Wynwood.
More restaurants will join the list in the coming weeks as menus are finalized. (If you're a restaurateur in Miami, it's not too late to participate. Restaurateurs are asked to email [email protected] for details on how to be a part of Miami Spice.)
New restaurants this year include Leku at the Rubell Museum, Estiatorio Orno, Chug's, Casa Isola, and Hoja Taqueria.
The price for Miami Spice lunch and brunch remains at an affordable $28 for a three-course meal. This year, dinner works on a two-tier system with options for $45 and $60 for three-course menus for the evening meal. All prices exclude tax, tip, and (in most cases) beverages.
A slight price increase is to be expected, frankly, given labor and supply chain issues throughout the country, with last year's Miami Spice dinner priced at $42.
Still, each Miami Spice meal averages a 30 to 40 percent discount from a comparable meal at each restaurant, making it a continued value and a promotion that's beloved by Miamians.
The official 2022 Miami Spice website, miamiandbeaches.com, lists participating restaurants. Menus will be added for each restaurant in the coming weeks. Here's the lineup of participants (by neighborhood) as of today, with more restaurants to be added in the weeks to come.
Allapattah
- Leku at Rubell Museum
- Estiatorio Ornos
- Pubbelly Sushi
- Artisan Beach House
- Atlantikós at The St. Regis Bal Harbour
- Le Zoo Restaurant
- Chug's Cuban Diner
- Isabelle's Grill Room & Garden
- Jaguar Restaurant
- Nave
- Peacock Garden Bistro
- Bugatti Bistro
- Eclectico Restaurant & Bar
- Fontana
- Gustave restaurant
- MesaMar Seafood Table
- Ruth's Chris Steak House
- Sawa Restaurant & Lounge
- The Wagyu Bar
- Tur Kitchen
- Two Sisters Restaurant
- Blue Collar
- Chica
- Osteria
- Palat
- BLT Prime
- Blue Matisse Restaurant and Nau Lounge
- Dragonfly Izakaya & Fish Market
- Boulud Sud
- Brasserie Brickell Key
- Caña Restaurant and Lounge
- Crust
- Da Tang Zhen Wei
- Fi'lia
- Hutong
- Kaori
- La Terraza Café & Bar
- LPM Restaurant & Bar
- Marabu
- Mignonette
- Pubbelly Sushi Brickell City Centre
- Quinto La Huella
- Seaspice
- Sushiato
- Toscana Divino
- Truluck's
- Café Catula Fine Restaurant and Art Gallery
- Chef Adrianne's Vineyard Restaurant and Wine Bar
- Pubbelly Sushi Dadeland
- Whitney's Restaurant
- Cantina Beach
- Lightkeepers
- Cafe La Trova
- Ambersweet at The Confidante Miami Beach
- Cafe Prima Pasta
- Donna Mare Trattoria
- Hoja Taqueria
- 7 Spices Restaurant & Lounge
- A Fish Called Avalon
- Azabu
- Baia Beach Club
- Bar Collins
- The Bazaar by José Andrés
- Byblos Miami
- Casa Isola Osteria
- Chotto Matte
- Dolce Italian Restaurant
- Drunken Dragon
- Fratelli La Bufala
- Full Bloom - Gourmet Vegan Cuisine
- Havana 1957 Ocean Drive
- Katsuya
- La Cerveceria De Barrio
- Mareva 1939 at the National Hotel
- Meet Dalia
- Ola Restaurant
- Orange Blossom
- Orilla Bar & Grill
- Prime Fish
- Prime Italian
- Pubbelly Sushi Miami Beach
- RWSB Miami
- Social Club
- Sérêvène Miami
- Tanuki Miami
- Yardbird Southern Table & Bar
- ML Steaks + Sports
- French Bistro
- Cracked by Chef Adrianne
- Old Lisbon Sunset Drive
- Two Chefs Restaurant
- Azzurro Italian Restaurant & Bar
- Kitchen 305
- Back Door Monkey
- Bakan
- Bottled Blonde
- Kyu
- Mayami Mexicantina & Bar
- Negroni Midtown
- Wayku