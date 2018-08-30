 


Cipriani's Octopus carpaccio and cucumber salad.
Cipriani's Octopus carpaccio and cucumber salad.
Photo by Mario Martinez

Miami Spice 2018: The Five Best Power Lunches

Juliana Accioly | August 30, 2018 | 10:00am
If you're trying to impress a client or treat a valued employee to a celebratory promotion lunch, why not try Miami Spice?

The program runs through September 30, with some of Miami's finest establishments offering three-course lunch deals for only $23.

The five restaurants listed below are noted for their generous menus and sophisticated settings. Tax and tip are not included in the prices and reservations are strongly recommended.

Robata hanger steak and crispy Peking duck at Novikov.EXPAND
Robata hanger steak and crispy Peking duck at Novikov.
Photo by Fabio Bottallo

1. Novikov. At this chic, expansive Asian fusion eatery, your toughest decision will be selecting only two out of the dozen varieties of appetizer and main courses. Start with the saffron sweet corn or shrimp cilantro dumplings, salmon avocado roll, or the pork skewers. Then move on to the robata hanger steak, Peking duck, or chirashi donburi, white rice topped with delicate tuna and salmon sashimi. For dessert, indulge in the key lime tapioca or the umeshu black forest. 300 S. Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-489-1000; novikovmiami.com. Miami Spice is offered for lunch Monday through Friday.

Cipriani's chicken spezzatino al curry.EXPAND
Cipriani's chicken spezzatino al curry.
Photo by Mario Martinez

2. Cipriani Downtown Miami.  Lunch at Cipriani includes panoramic views of Biscayne Bay. First courses include octopus carpaccio with celery olive oil and lemon and a creamy cucumber salad with sweet corn, cherry tomatoes, and avocado. Entrees include homemade pasta gnocchi al pomodoro and chicken spezzatino al curry with yellow rice. End your meal with the signature vanilla meringue or the selection of ice creams and sorbets. 465 Brickell Ave., Miami; 786-329-4090; cipriani.com. Miami Spice is offered for lunch Monday through Thursday.

Seared Mediterranean branzino.EXPAND
Seared Mediterranean branzino.
Courtesy of Boulud Sud

3. Boulud Sud Miami. This Mediterranean-themed eatery, located on the first floor of the downtown JW Marriott Marquis offers bright food in a sophisticated setting. For Spice, this eatery offers starters like Andalusian gazpacho; muhammara with pita; and salad tropezienne with arugula, avocado, and grapefruit. A grilled skirt steak and branzino a la plancha are some of the entrèe options. Round out your lunch with a chocolate semifreddo or the citrus sundae with orange blossom loukum, and mango and tangerine sorbets. 255 Biscayne Blvd. Way, Miami; 305-421-8800; bouludsud.com/miami. Miami Spice is offered for lunch Monday through Friday.

Tuna Tartare at Milos.EXPAND
Tuna Tartare at Milos.
Courtesy of Milos Miami

4. Estiatorio Milos by Costas Spiliadis. This refined SoFi  restaurant offers appetizers like the Greek mezze plate and a tomato salad with barrel-aged feta cheese and kalamata olives. For a taste of the sea, order the bigeye tuna tartare, or grilled octopus served with Santorini fava puree (an extra $10 each). Entrées include the dorado royale, Faroe islands organic salmon, big eye tuna with baby beets, and Australian lamb chops. Real Greek yogurt and a seasonal fruit platter are served for dessert. 730 1st St., Miami Beach; 305-604-6800; milos.ca. Miami Spice is offered for lunch daily.

Los FuegosEXPAND
Los Fuegos
Courtesy of the Faena Hotel

5. Los Fuegos by Francis Mallmann. An oceanfront location, fire-based cooking, and grandiose decor are what you get at this sophisticated Argentinean restaurant, located inside the Faena Hotel. The Spice menu features a chilled red beet soup, black and blue salmon, and grilled sweet corn for first courses. A classic choripan and the local catch of the day  are offered as main course selections. Desserts include lemon crostata and dulce de leche flan. Three sommelier selections of wine are available for $25-$35. 3201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 786-655-5600; faena.com. Miami Spice is offered for lunch Monday through Friday.

