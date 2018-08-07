Miami Spice 2018: The Five Best Restaurant Deals in Brickell and Downtown

Forty-nine restaurants in downtown Miami and Brickell have opted to participate in Miami Spice, making these neighborhoods ripe for the picking.

Though there are many good deals, some eateries stand out. Whether it be for a generous menu filled with opulent offerings or for an exciting ambiance, here are the five most intriguing choices.

The two-month promotion, which lasts until the end of September, offers three-course menus at the reduced price of $23 for lunch and brunch, and $39 for dinner.