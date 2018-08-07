Miami Spice 2018: The Five Best Restaurant Deals in Brickell and Downtown

Forty-nine restaurants in downtown Miami and Brickell have opted to participate in Miami Spice, making these neighborhoods ripe for the picking.
Though there are many good deals, some eateries stand out. Whether it be for a generous menu filled with opulent offerings or for an exciting ambiance, here are the five most intriguing choices.
The two-month promotion, which lasts until the end of September, offers three-course menus at the reduced price of $23 for lunch and brunch, and $39 for dinner.
1. Boulud Sud. Chef Daniel Boulud's Mediterranean-themed Boulud Sud offers a trip to some of the world's most beautiful places in a meal. Start your journey with Lebanese kale fattoush or Andalusian gazpacho with cucumber and watermelon before your entree. There's branzino, salmon, and orecchiette with lamb ragu, but opt for the summer chicken tagine with a cherry tomato confit. End the meal with a cheese plate served with mixed nuts, olive oil, and thyme or choose a sweeter ending with the Ispahan sundae with rose and raspberry sorbet. Miami Spice is offered for dinner Monday through Saturday. 255 Biscayne Blvd. Way, Miami; 305-421-8800; bouludsud.com/miami.
2. Edge Steak & Bar. A trip to Edge during Miami Spice is a tradition for many locals who turn out for chef Arron Brooks' generous offerings. To start, order the lamb and apricot terrine before deciding on the Creekstone Farms rib eye, Heritage Berkshire pork Milanese, New England cod, or cauliflower ravioli with pistachio cream. For dessert, indulge in dark chocolate opera cake or enjoy a light creme fraiche
3. Mignonette. Danny Serfer's seafood house is known for its impressive oyster selection, so it's fitting that Miami Spice diners can start their meal with a half-dozen oysters of the chef's choosing. What's surprising is that there is no upcharge for this delicacy. Entrees include freshwater Idaho trout, redfish with andouille crust, filet mignon, or a custom-made veggie plate. Leave room for the bread pudding topped with cayenne whipped cream for a bit of sweet heat. Mignonette also offers a Miami Spice brunch featuring classics like shrimp cocktail, Maine lobster Benedict, and a hearty Blue Collar burger. Offered for brunch Saturday and Sunday; dinner seven days a week. 210 NE 18th St., Miami; 305-374-4635; mignonettemiami.com.
4. Bazaar Mar by Jose Andres. Master chef Jose Andres' Bazaar Mar is truly a wonderland for seafood lovers. The chef's whimsical take on the sea's bounty makes each dish a feast for the eyes as well as the tongue. The Miami Spice menu is a cornucopia of choices, so make this dinner a strategic one by inviting a group of friends to experience more items. Standouts include the California "funnel cake" with avocado and blue crab, the chef's playful bagel and lox with Russ & Daughters' smoked salmon, and the spear-fished fried snapper. Offered for dinner Tuesday through Saturday. 1300 S. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-615-5859; sbe.com/restaurants/locations/bazaar-mar.
5. Komodo. If you want a lively atmosphere and the chance to rub elbows with celebrities, Komodo is your Miami Spice choice. Alas, the eatery's Peking duck is not on the Spice menu, but you can order the duck lettuce wraps for a sampling of the succulent bird. Other appetizers include Wagyu beef dumplings and lobster dynamite ($6 supplement). Entrees include Korean fried chicken with chili glaze, wild mushroom lo mein, and Wagyu skirt steak ($9 supplement). Finish with a dark chocolate
