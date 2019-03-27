Amare Brings the Flavors of the Amalfi Coast to South Beach

Amare Ristorante, an indoor-outdoor affair serving hearty Southern Italian fare, will open its doors in Miami Beach's tony South of Fifth neighborhood in April.
Amare, which means" to love" in Italian, will tell a tale of the country's coastline, highlighting the flavors of Naples and the small towns and villages along the Amalfi Coast.
The menu will be curated by chef Cosimo Cassano of Bacco Osteria, a Michelin-starred concept in Puglia, the heel of the Italian boot famous for its beaches, olive groves, ancient hilltop towns, and cuisine. Dishes in this region of Italy are steeped in tradition and use local vegetables, fresh meats, and homemade spices.
"Food doesn't get more simple and delicious than that," said owner Gino
"There are great fresh ingredients in Miami, including the seafood, so we are set on importing only the three main ingredients that really make the difference: San Marzano tomatoes, olive oils, and pasta di Gragnano from Naples, which is made with mineral water and air-dried."
Amare’s 54-seat indoor dining room is awash in azure, white, and coral hues paired with intricate, hand-painted ceramic tiles from Napoli, a ceiling decorated with white chiffon fabric in symbolic waves, and golden pendant fixtures that cast a cozy glow. The 4,000-square-foot outside terrace overlooking South Beach is enlivened with the colors and scents of bougainvillea and lemon trees.
Menu highlights will include carpaccio options like
The restaurant also offers a family-style Sunday dinner and a weekly special like the lasagna di mare with fish ragu. A
Final indulgences at Amare include homemade pastries, specialty cakes, and a selection of imported
Amare Ristorante. 1 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 786-598-8622; amareristorante.com. Opens April 2019.
