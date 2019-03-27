Amare Brings the Flavors of the Amalfi Coast to South Beach

Amare Ristorante, an indoor-outdoor affair serving hearty Southern Italian fare, will open its doors in Miami Beach's tony South of Fifth neighborhood in April.

Amare, which means" to love" in Italian, will tell a tale of the country's coastline, highlighting the flavors of Naples and the small towns and villages along the Amalfi Coast.

The menu will be curated by chef Cosimo Cassano of Bacco Osteria, a Michelin-starred concept in Puglia, the heel of the Italian boot famous for its beaches, olive groves, ancient hilltop towns, and cuisine. Dishes in this region of Italy are steeped in tradition and use local vegetables, fresh meats, and homemade spices.