 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
Required EatingEXPAND
Required Eating
The Genuine Hospitality Group

Required Eating: 100 Miami Restaurants We Can't Live Without is Coming Next Week

Laine Doss | November 14, 2019 | 9:30am
AA

For the past several months, the New Times staff has been busy working on a project that will celebrate our city's varied and exciting culinary scene.

Required Eating: 100 Miami Restaurants We Can't Live Without, comes out online and in print next Thursday, November 21. What is Required Eating? 

It's a list of Miami restaurants that simply must be tried. Our editorial staff went through weeks of debate and deliberation to find the places that we tell our friends and family about.

Related Stories

From mom-and-pop places that offer the perfect plate to date night destinations — these are the restaurants we go to for a classic burger or fresh stone crabs or our croqueta fix.

More than a tasty dish, however, is the fact that these establishments collectively tell the story of our city through food. These are the places we break bread with family and share long talks over steaming plates of pasta with friends.

So, next Thursday, come back and take a look. We hope you'll find your old favorite place on the list — and discover a few new places to love. 

 
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times. She has been featured on Cooking Channel's Eat Street and Food Network's Great Food Truck Race. She won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature about what it's like to wait tables.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >