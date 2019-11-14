Required Eating: 100 Miami Restaurants We Can't Live Without is Coming Next Week

For the past several months, the New Times staff has been busy working on a project that will celebrate our city's varied and exciting culinary scene.

Required Eating: 100 Miami Restaurants We Can't Live Without, comes out online and in print next Thursday, November 21. What is Required Eating?

It's a list of Miami restaurants that simply must be tried. Our editorial staff went through weeks of debate and deliberation to find the places that we tell our friends and family about.

From mom-and-pop places that offer the perfect plate to date night destinations — these are the restaurants we go to for a classic burger or fresh stone crabs or our croqueta fix.

More than a tasty dish, however, is the fact that these establishments collectively tell the story of our city through food. These are the places we break bread with family and share long talks over steaming plates of pasta with friends.

So, next Thursday, come back and take a look. We hope you'll find your old favorite place on the list — and discover a few new places to love.