The Ten Best Restaurants in Coconut Grove

Although more than two centuries have passed since Miami’s oldest neighborhood was founded in the late 1800s and later annexed by the City of Miami in 1925, the eclectic, welcoming, and laid-back atmosphere has hardly disappeared from the lush, tree-lined streets of Coconut Grove. Thanks to its early influx of immigrants hailing from Britain, the Northeast, and the Bahamas, residents
Coconut Grove also boasts a culinary scene as rich and diverse as its history. Umbrella-shaded corner eatery
From long-running standbys to buzz-worthy new spots, discover the best restaurants in Miami’s first neighborhood — the good
GreenStreet Cafe
3468 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove
305-444-0244
greenstreetcafe.net
Because
Ariete
3540 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove
305-640-5862
arietemiami.com
Much has changed in Coconut Grove’s dining landscape in the past few years — and for the better. Led by Michael Beltran, former
Bombay Darbar
2901 Florida Ave., Coconut Grove
305-444-7272
bombaydarbar.com
If authenticity and comfort are what you seek in your Indian food, look no further than Bombay Darbar. Husband-and-wife owners Danny and Nan bring the diverse flavors of their native Mumbai as well as other regions of India, showcasing the mastery of aromatic spices through dishes such as tandoori lamb chops ($21.95), chicken tikka masala ($16.95), shrimp malai curry ($17.95), mushroom makhani ($14.95), and other flavorful variations. Most dishes can be ordered mild, low medium, medium, high medium, hot, or
Lokal
3190 Commodore Plaza, Coconut Grove
305-442-3377
lokalmiami.com
Perhaps the buzziest dish at Lokal is the My Childhood Dream burger ($15). A four-ounce Florida grass-fed patty, American cheese, and a fried egg sandwiched between two halves of a seared glazed doughnut from the Salty Donut
Glass & Vine
2820 McFarlane Rd., Coconut Grove
305-200-5268
glassandvine.com
To fully experience the energy of the Grove, take a seat on the massive patio at Glass & Vine, a casual garden oasis overlooking Peacock Park with glimpses of Biscayne Bay in the distance. With lush greenery and kiddie play areas within walking distance, the 200-seat eatery by Chopped champion and Eating House chef Giorgio Rapicavoli has become a dining retreat for those seeking simple, ingredient-driven dishes in the area. The menu, inspired by Florida classics and Latin and European influences, is divided into four sections: snacks, garden, sea, and land. Whether you’re coming for a light snack of chilled-shrimp tostada ($14), made with slices of Zak the Baker bread, salsa verde, tomatillo, lime, and cilantro; a heartier sharable dish of bison churrasco ($26); or a refreshing craft cocktail before a night out on the town, Glass & Vine fits the bill.
Atchana’s Homegrown Thai
3194 Commodore Plaza, Coconut Grove
305-774-0404
atchanas.com
Thanks to the recent opening of Atchana Capellini’s namesake in Coconut Grove, Southeast Asian-food enthusiasts can now enjoy her honest approach to Thai cooking. Using herbs and spices sourced from local farms, Atchana serves a rich blend of simple and vibrant dishes reminiscent of Capellini's childhood in a welcoming atmosphere. Try the larb
Strada in the Grove
3176 Commodore Plaza, Coconut Grove
305-444-1312
stradainthegrove.com
Between the compelling flavors of traditional Italian cuisine and the warmth of the contemporary space, there’s something uniquely
Le Bouchon du Grove
3430 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove
305-448-6060
Chef/owner Christian Ville honed his skills as the head of the kitchen in restaurants in England and France before making his way to Miami in 1998. His quaint, long-standing café enchants guests during breakfast, lunch, and dinner via signature French delights, seemingly endless wine selections, and a je ne sais quoi that Coconut Grove needs. Never-fail starters include onion soup ($8) topped with Swiss cheese, and escargots en persillade ($12.50), a timeless creation of snails in garlic and parsley-laced butter. Standout entrées include roasted snapper with ratatouille ($26.50), traditional French red wine beef stew ($28.50) made with veal cheeks and served over a nest of fettuccine, and steamed fresh mussels ($20.50) made with white wine and shallots and accompanied by crisp fries.
Isabelle's Grill Room and Garden
3300 SW 27th Ave., Miami
305-644-4680
isabellescoconutgrove.com
Walk through the Ritz-Carlton lobby to find Isabelle's Grill Room & Garden, a restaurant named for Isabella Peacock, one of Coconut Grove’s earliest settlers and founder of its first hotel, the Bay View Inn. Chef Abel Veulens's all-day dining menu includes options like eggs & lentils with Calabrian tomato sauce, braised lentils, and grana
Sapore di Mare
3111 Grand Ave., Miami
305-476-8292
saporedimaremiami.com
Italian for "Taste of the Sea," this restaurant is as close to a trip to Italy as you can get in Coconut Grove. The restaurant's focus is on seafood-centric dishes from Campania, a region in southwestern Italy that includes Naples and the Amalfi Coast. Dishes include a branzino carpaccio ($20) and
