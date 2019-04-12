 


    Herban Planet
Look at that stretch!
Look at that stretch!
Biscayne Bay Brewing Company

Miami's Six Best Grilled Cheese Sandwiches

Carina Ost, Laine Doss | April 12, 2019 | 12:18pm
AA

Spring is in the air, and grilled cheese sandwiches are sizzling on the griddle.

April is National Grilled Cheese Month, and Miami is oozing with cheesy giddiness. Food holidays can be lame, but magic happens when two slices of bread come together with melted cheese in the middle.

Add toppings to the mix and it becomes over-the-top and muy Miami. Pull apart the slices with cheese strands, and open New Times' list of the six best grilled cheese sandwiches in Miami.

Angelina's Coffee & Juice


3451 NE First Ave., Miami
305-424-9129
angelinascoffee.com


Most of the sandwiches on this list are pretty grown-up, but Angelina's serves nine varieties of adult grilled cheese. All of them use interesting cheeses and adult toppings and are served with a delicious Angelina salad with strawberries, walnuts, and goat cheese. Our favorite of the grilled cheeses is the #2: It comes with Brie, caramelized onions, apple slices, walnuts, and honey mustard on country bread.

Grilled cheese and beer.
Grilled cheese and beer.
Biscayne Bay Brewing Company

Biscayne Bay Brewing Company


8000 NW 25th St., Doral
305-381-5718
biscaynebaybrewing.com


Cheese, beer, and bread — these are the simple things that make life worth living. At Biscayne Bay's taproom, Havarti and American cheese are melted on fresh sourdough bread and served with potato chips ($7). The best part, of course, is that you have access to fresh beer.

Cheese Course is the only course.
Cheese Course is the only course.
Photo by Adrienne Brown

The Cheese Course


3530 NW 83rd Ave. #108, Doral
786-899-4033
thecheesecourse.com


A store/bistro that prides itself on a variety of artisanal cheeses from all over the world is a great place to sink your teeth into a sandwich. The white or whole-wheat baguettes are fresh and warm, and the cheesemonger here delivers only the best. You can get a variety of sandwiches with grilled meats and pesto spreads. But the strict grilled cheeses — like the aged English cheddar or the Gruyère and Emmenthaler — have an ooey-gooey place in our hearts (prices vary based on cheese).

The Hitman
The Hitman
Killer Melts

Killer Melts


12310 SW 127th Ave, Miami
786-592-2358
killermelts.revelup.com


This grilled cheese-dedicated shop in Kendall serves grilled cheese named after different "killers". There's a hunter melt, a mobster melt, and an executioner melt, but the killer of all killers goes to the hitman melt ($8.95), a murderous blend of bacon, melted cheddar, and mac 'n' cheese, all between garlic toasted country bread. One bite of this sandwich and anyone can die happy.

Ms. Cheezious
Ms. Cheezious
Photo by Carla Torres

Ms. Cheezious


7418 Biscayne Blvd., Miami
305-989-4019
mscheezious.com


What happens at Croquetapalooza doesn't stay at Croquetapalooza. Praise the Miami food god Burger Beast. After Sef "Burger Beast" Gonzalez asked Ms. Cheezious' owners if they wanted to participate in his massive croqueta event, it dawned on them to merge a croqueta preparada and a croque-monsieur. The rest is Miami food history. It's the Magic City's version of the cronut. These three pressed croquetas, shaved tavern ham, Swiss cheese, and a Gouda-heavy béchamel sauce between sourdough slices are more than a trend. They are a masterpiece that melts in your mouth ($9.75).

Cheeky 'wich.
Cheeky 'wich.
Sugercane Raw Bar Grill

Sugarcane Raw Bar Grill


3252 NE First Ave., Miami
786-369-0353
sugarcanerawbargrill.com


Smile and throw in some cheek. Miamians love brunch, and Sugarcane throws a stellar one with a can't-miss sandwich. The grilled cheese with manchego and smoked beef cheek ($11) is masculine and hearty and will put a smile on your face and something substantial in your belly.

