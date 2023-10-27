Taste of SLS Delivers Global Restaurant Tastings and Questlove Performance in Brickell

If you've ever seen the acronym "SLS" and wondered what it references, you're not alone.
In Miami, those three letters are synonymous with the SLS South Beach and SLS Brickell — just two of more than a dozen properties across the world that bear the same name that stands for "service, luxury, style."
The only thing that's missing from the SLS description, however, is the resort group's other prime focus: the world-class culinary establishments at each of its global destinations.
Luckily, that's exactly what the annual Taste of SLS event is all about when, next month, the group's most lauded restaurant brands will converge under one roof.
For its fifth year, Taste of SLS will make its way to Miami, featuring more than a dozen restaurants found at SLS (and parent company Ennismore) locations. The event will feature special guest chefs — and even a few Michelin-starred establishments. It's all happening at SLS Brickell on Saturday, November 4.
"This event is a trailblazer not only for the SLS brand but for our property as a whole," Sinem Kaya, complex general manager of SLS Brickell and SLS Lux, tells New Times. "It's the first time we've hosted Taste of SLS here."
According to Kaya, the event will feature three levels and two outdoor terraces of culinary, beverage, and entertainment action. The journey begins on the lower level within the confines of its Fi'lia Italian restaurant, where a number of culinary stations will be set up along with live music.
the Lounge event, attendees will find a beverage-centric affair. Set within the third-floor ballroom, hip-hop artist and co-frontman of the Roots Questlove will perform in a space reimagined as a discotheque.
"It's going to be such a sensory experience from top to bottom and an opportunity for us to fully showcase the property's restaurant and event spaces," says Kaya. "We expect it to be quite a night."
Participating restaurants in addition to Fi'lia include SLS South Beach's Michelin-starred Elcielo, Katsuya, and Hyde Beach; Cleo (from SLS Baha Mar, Mexico City, and Dubai); Skybar; and Jungle Ballroom from Mondrian Singapore Duxton. Special non-SLS or Ennismore brand guests include Michelin-starred Stubborn Seed by chef Jeremy Ford and chef Carlos Garcia's Leku. A complete list of participating restaurants is available at tasteofsls.com.
Tickets start at $100 per person and include unlimited food and beverage samples from 8 to 10 p.m. from all participating restaurants.
"SLS remains one of the biggest lifestyle brands out there," says Kaya. "Here in Brickell with the Lounge, we hope to remind our neighbors that we're here and working very hard to be the place to be and be seen."
Taste of SLS. 8 p.m. Saturday, November 4, at SLS Brickell, 1300 S. Miami Ave., Miami; tasteofsls.com.