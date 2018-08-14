 


Tacolandia returns!EXPAND
Miami New Times

New Times' Tacolandia Returns to Soho Studios

Laine Doss | August 14, 2018 | 10:00am
AA

Tacolandia, Miami New Times' celebration of Miami's taco scene, is set to return this November with a bigger and better fiesta.

On Saturday, November 17, Soho Studios in Wynwood will host Tacolandia, presented by Goya, with unlimited taco samples from Miami's favorite eateries. Expect bites from Amour de Miami, Rubio's Coastal Grill, Taula Fresh Mediterranean, K Ramen. Burger. Beer, MadLove, Mason, 222 Taco, Pink Pie, Boss Burger & Brew, Rocco's Tacos, and others.

Presale tickets are available now through August 19 at 10 p.m., when you can use the code TACO18. General admission costs only $35 and includes entry to the event at 3 p.m., unlimited taco samples, and access to the cash bar.

VIP admission costs $50 and includes early entry at 2 p.m., unlimited taco samples, and access to the VIP section with an open bar (spirits provided by Banyan Reserve vodka, Herradura tequila, Modelo, and Blue Martini) and exclusive restaurants not available in the general-admission area.

Ticket prices will increase as the event draws nearer.

To purchase presale tickets to this 21-and-over event, visit ticketfly.com and use code TACO18. 

New Times' Tacolandia. 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, November 17, at Soho Studios, 2136 NW First Ave., Miami, 305-600-4785; sohostudiosmiami.com. Presale tickets cost $35 to $50 via ticketfly.com.

 
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times, has been featured on Cooking Channel's Eat Street and Food Network's Great Food Truck Race. She won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature about what it's like to wait tables.

