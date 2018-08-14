New Times' Tacolandia Returns to Soho Studios

Tacolandia, Miami New Times' celebration of Miami's taco scene, is set to return this November with a bigger and better fiesta.

On Saturday, November 17, Soho Studios in Wynwood will host Tacolandia, presented by Goya, with unlimited taco samples from Miami's favorite eateries. Expect bites from Amour de Miami, Rubio's Coastal Grill, Taula Fresh Mediterranean, K Ramen. Burger. Beer, MadLove, Mason, 222 Taco, Pink Pie, Boss Burger & Brew, Rocco's Tacos, and others.

Presale tickets are available now through August 19 at 10 p.m., when you can use the code TACO18. General admission costs only $35 and includes entry to the event at 3 p.m., unlimited taco samples, and access to the cash bar.