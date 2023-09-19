 Swan Launches New Dinner Menu and Design Refresh | Miami New Times
Swan Unveils New Brasserie-Inspired Menu With a Very Miami Flare

A new dinner menu focuses on shareable plates and seafood, with a new brunch and lunch menu to follow.
September 19, 2023
Swan has unveiled a new menu including burrata served with fresh fig and an arugula pesto.
Swan has unveiled a new menu including burrata served with fresh fig and an arugula pesto. Photo by Cristian Gonzalez / CG Media
Swan, the Groot Hospitality establishment best known for its dreamy outdoor garden-inspired dining area and sophisticated setting, has unveiled a new menu — and refreshed look — this week.

When Swan and its swanky upstairs lounge Bar Bevy opened in 2018, the restaurant marked the debut of the first partnership between Miami nightlife impresario and Groot Hospitality magnate David Grutman and Grammy award-winning singer and producer Pharrell Williams. Strawberry Moon at the Goodtime Hotel would follow.

Located at 90 NE 39th St. in the heart of Miami's Design District, the establishment was immediately embraced for its tropical paradise inspired setting amidst the bustle of the city's high-end retail epicenter.

The elevated-chic ambiance, from the Florida-chic decor inside to the intimate open-air, outdoor dining area where guests can dine among twinkling string lights and an abundance of lush greenery, made it the perfect place to spot A-list celebrities. It's touted the likes of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian to Leonardo DiCaprio and Bono have supped or sipped a time or two.

Now, a refreshed menu and updated interior makes for an even more whimsical escape.

It's no coincidence that the Swan menu refresh comes on the heels of Groot Hospitality's first-ever expansion outside Florida with the recent opening of their wildly successful Komodo in Dallas, followed by news of the group's plans to bring Liv Nightclub, Komodo, and Papi Steak to the Fontainbleau Las Vegas.

Closer to home, the idea is to bring a new level of excellence to Groot's beloved high-energy restaurant.

"Swan is near and dear to my heart, but I think it's important to evolve. We’ve been open for five years, so it was time for an update," Groot Hospitality partner David Grutman tells New Times. "We have a big fan base there, so it was important to bring it forward without altering the feeling too much. There are new decor elements, a new logo, and, most importantly, an entirely new menu. There's an incredible steak, lots of seafood, some Groot classics, and a few new cocktails, too."
This new 8-ounce filet is smothered in a savory-sweet blueberry sauce.
Designed around market-driven ingredients, Swan's updated culinary focus is designed to deliver lighter fare with a highly shareable appeal, adds Groot Hospitality's chief of operations Chris Cuomo.

"We decided it was time for a refresh. To not just improve the menu, but take it to a whole new level," says Cuomo. "It's Miami's version of a brasserie. Swan's biggest appeal is that it has such a beautiful outdoor oasis. It's a bright, energetic meeting place to grab a meal or a few drinks, and in that sense has taken on the spirit of a European brasserie."

Following the new dinner menu, expect brunch to relaunch on Saturday, October 7, followed by an all-new lunch menu with a focus lighter fare like salads and sandwiches.

For now, diners can begin a meal at Swan with Groot opening favorites like their Key Club hit dish "Chips & Caviar" — a delightful French onion dip topped with golden osetra caviar and served with house-made potato chips — to everything bagel-seasoned Parker House Rolls and a bowl of shallot-butter baked clams.

A bevy of new seafood-centric small plates have made their way onto the menu, as well, including chilled oysters served with pickled jalapeño and Champagne mignonnette, Bluefin tuna sashimi "roses" kissed with osetra caviar, and charred octopus that arrives on a sizzling hot plate.

Entrée-style highlights feature an all-new blueberry-smothered filet, a roasted chicken paired with a creamy lemon garlic sauce, and a spicy vodka veal parmigiana.

And for those who remember Pharrel Williams' famously favorite Swan dish — that insanely decadent "Corn, Corn, Corn" combination of brown butter-sautéed, popcorn-topped polenta — have no fear.

Cuomo assures New Times the indulgent dish will make a return as an off-menu special. Or, just maybe, as a side on that new brunch menu?

Swan. 90 NE 39th St., Miami; 305-704-0994; swanbevy.com.
