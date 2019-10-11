 


    Herban Planet
Sushi at SushiSambaEXPAND
Sushi at SushiSamba
Courtesy of SushiSamba

SushiSamba, a Lincoln Road Mainstay, to Close This Year

Douglas Markowitz | October 11, 2019 | 8:30am
Amid skyrocketing rents in Miami Beach, SushiSamba, one of the oldest remaining restaurants on Lincoln Road Mall, will close in December.

Orange Brands Management, the restaurant's ownership, will not renew the lease on the international chain's sole remaining Miami location, according to paperwork filed with the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity on October 8. The lease is set to expire on December 22, and 53 employees will be laid off as a result. SushiSamba's remaining locations include Las Vegas, Amsterdam, Dubai, and two restaurants in London.

The Miami Beach franchise has been open since 2001, an eternity in the city's food scene. The restaurant, known for its colorful decor and fun fusion of Japanese and Brazilian cuisine, was part of the initial wave of businesses that gave Lincoln Road Mall a much-needed facelift in the early 2000s, attracting tourists and locals alike. With rents now averaging $300 per square foot, it seems the place was a victim of the area's success.

SushiSamba unsuccessfully attempted expansion within Miami several times over its history. A Coral Gables location opened in 2013 but closed several years later. Meanwhile, an attempted expansion into Midtown, preceded by a 2012 pop-up during Art Basel, was foiled by construction issues.

Increased competition in Miami may have also played a part in the location's demise, as plenty of other sushi restaurants, some with a Latin influence, have opened recently. Hiden, the "secret" sushi bar in Wynwood from Japanese-Brazilian chef Tadashi Shiraishi, opened last year, while Fernando Chang serves up Japanese-Peruvian bites at Itamae in the Design District's St. Roch Market. For a high price, one can even have sushi in the Versace Mansion. The food scene on Lincoln Road Mall has also expanded recently, with two luxury food halls opening in the last year.

It's sad to see the place go, but at least we'll always have that Broad City parody.

SushiSamba. 600 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach; 305-673-5337; sushisamba.com.

 
Douglas Markowitz was Miami New Times' music and arts editorial intern for summer 2017. Born and raised in South Florida, he studied at Sophia University in Tokyo before finishing a bachelor's in communications from University of North Florida. He currently writes freelance about music, art, film, and other subjects.

