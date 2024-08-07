 Florida Chinese Restaurant Ten Ten Seafood Goes Viral for Its Dim Sum | Miami New Times
This Chinese Spot in Sunrise Might Make the Best Dim Sum in South Florida

A Chinese restaurant in Sunrise that serves more than 80 varieties of steaming hot dim sum out of rolling carts is going viral.
August 7, 2024
Ten Ten Seafood Chinese Dum Sum Restaurant in Sunrise, Florida is one of the most authentic Chinese restaurants in South Florida.
Ten Ten Seafood Chinese Dum Sum Restaurant in Sunrise, Florida is one of the most authentic Chinese restaurants in South Florida. Screenshot via TikTok/@explorewithgg

Authentic dim sum and South Florida usually aren't used in the same sentence, but there's a Chinese restaurant in Sunrise serving classic Cantonese dishes that even Miami residents proclaim is worth the long drive to — and it's suddenly going viral on social media.

After years of being a South Florida hidden gem for authentic Chinese cuisine and dim sum, Ten Ten Seafood Chinese Dim Sum Restaurant, also known as Ten Ten Restaurant Seafood & Grill, is going viral on TikTok and Instagram for its more than 80 varieties of authentic dim sum that they serve all day long.

Located in an unsuspecting shopping plaza in Sunrise, Florida, Ten Ten is one of the most authentic Chinese restaurants you can find in South Florida that specializes in the Cantonese style of cooking. But that's not all — dining here is an experience in itself. The dining room is bright and spacious, and you'll find servers pushing giant steel carts of hot, steaming dim sum dishes in between each dining table, meaning diners can choose what they want straight from the cart. Although the dim sum is served all day, the pushcarts that the restaurant is known for are only available until 3 p.m.

After the popular cart service ends, diners can order from the regular menu, which features everything from noodles, beef, and lobster dishes to classic American-Chinese cuisine.
@explorewithgg Food im Sunrise, FL: Ten Ten Seafood and Grill is known for their authentic Dim Sum 🥢real Chinese food and Chinese service so don’t get too worked up 🙄 #sunrisefl #dimsum #hiddengems #southfloridabloggers #southflorida #browardcounty #dimsumlover #chinesefood ♬ original sound - Explorewithgg | Food & Travel

From Hidden Gem to Foodie Paradise for Chinese Food

The restaurant started making the rounds on social media after local food blogger Gisele Chusan of @explorewithgg called the restaurant a "South Florida hidden gem for authentic dim sum" in a viral TikTok she shared in 2023. "What I love so much is that they offer dim sum all day, my favorite being the soup dumplings," she says.

Months later, Miami-based food blogger Leslie Diaz of @treatyoselfeverywhere shared a TikTok where she raved about the restaurant. "They serve the best dim sum I've had in South Florida," she says. "The buns, dumplings, and roasted duck are seriously unreal!" Diaz ordered the barbecue pork buns that she described as "soft as a pillow and so damn good" and soup dumplings that she described as, "some of the best I've ever had."

With more than 80 options of dim sum to choose from, Ten Ten is a legend among South Florida foodies.
click to enlarge a woman pushing a cart
At Ten Ten Seafood Chinese, dim sum is served all day but is delivered hot and fresh via push carts until 3 p.m.
Screenshot via TikTok/@treatyoselfanywhere

The Popular Steel-Cart Service Experience

As diners walk into the restaurant, they are instantly greeted by a bevy of smiling servers eager to seat them and get them started on their Cantonese cuisine journey — and this means dim sum.

The dining room's red umbrella-adorned ceiling and red dining chairs instantly transport guests to a spot in Hong Kong. It feels even more authentic when the carts, stacked with steaming bamboo baskets, begin to roll out from the kitchen. Here, dim sum is served all day, but it's best when delivered hot and fresh for the busy lunch rush until 3 p.m.

From the delicate and savory to the adventurous and bold, each dim sum dish is made fresh and to order. You'll start with traditional dumplings, siu mai, and buns before the servers bring out the rice paste, noodles, and congee — expertly crafted and bursting with flavor.

Don't skip the house specialties, which include crab meat dumplings in black rice paper wrapping (the meat is sourced directly from the live seafood tanks at the front of the house) and walnut buns, sweet chewy balls stuffed with a creamy nut filling.

The buns are made fresh every day, and there are endless amounts to choose from.
click to enlarge a noodle dish
The menu at Ten Ten Seafood Chinese Dim Sum Restaurant includes dim sum, such as steamed buns, noodles, and Cantonese dishes.
Screenshot via TikTok/@treatyoselfanywhere
As for the regular menu, it's not to miss either.

The menu features a variety of noodles prepared in different ways, such as wonton noodle soup, chicken wok-fried noodles, and "Beef Chow Fun." On the "Chef's Specials" side of the menu, expect dishes that range from barbecue pork with honey sauce and a "Famous Roast Duck" to salt and pepper shrimp and fried clams with black bean sauce.

However, for those in Miami craving authentic Chinese cuisine (and a similar steel-cart lunch experience) a little closer to home, check out Tropical Chinese in Westchester, New Times' Best Chinese Restaurant of 2024.

Ten Ten Seafood Chinese Dim Sum Restaurant. 10101 Sunset Strip, Sunrise; 954-999-5298; tentenseafoodsunrise.com. Open daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Lunch service carts run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Miami New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Contact: Nicole Lopez-Alvar
