St. Patrick's Day 2021 Miami Restaurant and Bar Specials

Wednesday, March 17, marks St. Patrick's day, the annual tribute to the patron saint of Ireland. According to lore, Scottish-born Saint Patrick used the iconic three-leaf shamrock to explain the Holy Trinity to the pagan Irish in the Fifth Century.

Expect to see green splashed across Miami as bars and restaurants offer special entertainment, festive menus, and plenty of emerald libations.

Listed below in alphabetical order is a selection of the best spots to try your Irish luck in Miami this St. Patrick's Day. All specials are offered on St. Patrick's Day, Wednesday, March 17, unless otherwise specified.

EXPAND The patio at American Social. Photo courtesy of American Social Brickell

American Social Bar & Kitchen 690 SW First Ct., Miami

305-223-7004

americansocialbar.com 690 SW First Ct., Miami305-223-7004



Enjoy a full day of drink specials, including green Bud Light ($4), Jameson cocktails ($8) and shots ($8), and frozen Irish coffee made with an energizing blend of Jameson cold brew, Kahlúa, and coffee ice cream ($10).

The dining room at Batch Gastropub Miami. Photo courtesy of Batch Gastropub

Batch Gastropub Miami 30 SW 12th St., Miami

305-808-5555

batchgastropub.com 30 SW 12th St., Miami305-808-5555



In honor of St. Patrick, Batch Gastropub will host a themed weekend brunch on Saturday, March 13, and Sunday, March 14. The special midday meal will feature bottomless mimosas, sangrias, bellinis and a special offering of corned beef hash. On Wednesday, March 17, guests can enjoy $2 Irish breakfast shots, $5 pecan whiskey shots, and $5 Paddy’s Irish whiskey shots.

EXPAND The Lucky McMule cocktail at Black Market Miami. Photo courtesy of Black Market Miami

Black Market Miami 168 SE First St, Miami

305-400-8023

blackmarketmia.com 168 SE First St, Miami305-400-8023



From 3 p.m. till midnight, Black Market is celebrating with a green iteration of its signature Black Market lager ($5) and special small-batch Teeling Irish whiskey ($6). Bar manager Johnny McConnon will serve up his "Lucky McMule," a concoction made with Irish whiskey, melon-infused ginger beer, Demerara syrup, fresh lime juice, and mint ($12).

EXPAND Bodega Taqueria y Tequila in South Beach. Photo courtesy of Bodega Taqueria y Tequila

Bodega Taqueria y Tequila Various locations

bodegataqueria.com Various locations



From 6 to 8 p.m. at all Bodega locations, enjoy a special St. Patrick's happy hour of Negra Modelo and a shot of Jameson ($9), Red Breast old fashioneds ($7), Avion classic margaritas ($7), and Avion and Jameson shot trays ($30 for three shots of each).

EXPAND Calle 23 Miami's outdoor patio on Miracle Mile. Photo courtesy of Calle 23 Miami

Calle 23 Miami 230 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables

786-325-3474

calle23miami.com 230 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables786-325-3474



Calle 23 will offer beer and Irish whiskey shot specials for $10 each, baby Guinness shots for $7, and Jameson Irish mules for $10. At 7 p.m. mojitos are priced at $7.

Havana 1957's bar and dining room. Photo courtesy of Havana 1957

Havana 1957 405 Española Way, Miami Beach

305-503-3828

havana1957.com 405 Española Way, Miami Beach305-503-3828



From noon till midnight, Havana 1957 on Española Way will celebrate St. Patrick's Day with specials of "Hulk" daiquiris and "Leprechaun" mojitos for $7 each.

EXPAND The Taurus' fully stocked bar. Photo courtesy of Blue Shell Media

The Taurus 3540 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove

305-529-6523

thetauruscoconutgrove.com 3540 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove305-529-6523



From 5 p.m. to midnight, the Taurus will offer partygoers a selection of holiday cocktails ($8), bottles of Guinness ($5), and shots of select Irish whiskeys ($5).

EXPAND Tobacco Road by Kush revives the classic bar. Photo by Alex Markow

Tobacco Road by Kush 650 South Miami Ave., Miami

786-703-3120

kushhospitality.com 650 South Miami Ave., Miami786-703-3120



Celebrate St.Patrick’s Day at Tobacco Road by Kush with $5 green Pabst Blue Ribbon beer, $5 shots of Tullamore Dew Irish whiskey; $6 Irish coffees, $7 Irish car bombs, and live entertainment.