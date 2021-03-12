St. Patrick's Day 2021 Miami Restaurant and Bar Specials

- Local
- Community
- Journalism
Support the independent voice of Miami and help keep the future of New Times free.
Wednesday, March 17, marks St. Patrick's day, the annual tribute to the patron saint of Ireland. According to lore, Scottish-born Saint Patrick used the iconic three-leaf shamrock to explain the Holy Trinity to the pagan Irish in the Fifth Century.
Expect to see green splashed across Miami as bars and restaurants offer special entertainment, festive menus, and plenty of emerald libations.
Listed below in alphabetical order is a selection of the best spots to try your Irish luck in Miami this St. Patrick's Day. All specials are offered on St. Patrick's Day, Wednesday, March 17, unless otherwise specified.
American Social Bar & Kitchen690 SW First Ct., Miami
305-223-7004
americansocialbar.com
Enjoy a full day of drink specials, including green Bud Light ($4), Jameson cocktails ($8) and shots ($8), and frozen Irish coffee made with an energizing blend of Jameson cold brew, Kahlúa, and coffee ice cream ($10).
Batch Gastropub Miami30 SW 12th St., Miami
305-808-5555
batchgastropub.com
In honor of St. Patrick, Batch Gastropub will host a themed weekend brunch on Saturday, March 13, and Sunday, March 14. The special midday meal will feature bottomless mimosas, sangrias, bellinis and a special offering of corned beef hash. On Wednesday, March 17, guests can enjoy $2 Irish breakfast shots, $5 pecan whiskey shots, and $5 Paddy’s Irish whiskey shots.
Black Market Miami168 SE First St, Miami
305-400-8023
blackmarketmia.com
From 3 p.m. till midnight, Black Market is celebrating with a green iteration of its signature Black Market lager ($5) and special small-batch Teeling Irish whiskey ($6). Bar manager Johnny McConnon will serve up his "Lucky McMule," a concoction made with Irish whiskey, melon-infused ginger beer, Demerara syrup, fresh lime juice, and mint ($12).
Bodega Taqueria y TequilaVarious locations
bodegataqueria.com
From 6 to 8 p.m. at all Bodega locations, enjoy a special St. Patrick's happy hour of Negra Modelo and a shot of Jameson ($9), Red Breast old fashioneds ($7), Avion classic margaritas ($7), and Avion and Jameson shot trays ($30 for three shots of each).
Calle 23 Miami230 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables
786-325-3474
calle23miami.com
Calle 23 will offer beer and Irish whiskey shot specials for $10 each, baby Guinness shots for $7, and Jameson Irish mules for $10. At 7 p.m. mojitos are priced at $7.
Havana 1957405 Española Way, Miami Beach
305-503-3828
havana1957.com
From noon till midnight, Havana 1957 on Española Way will celebrate St. Patrick's Day with specials of "Hulk" daiquiris and "Leprechaun" mojitos for $7 each.
The Taurus3540 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove
305-529-6523
thetauruscoconutgrove.com
From 5 p.m. to midnight, the Taurus will offer partygoers a selection of holiday cocktails ($8), bottles of Guinness ($5), and shots of select Irish whiskeys ($5).
Tobacco Road by Kush650 South Miami Ave., Miami
786-703-3120
kushhospitality.com
Celebrate St.Patrick’s Day at Tobacco Road by Kush with $5 green Pabst Blue Ribbon beer, $5 shots of Tullamore Dew Irish whiskey; $6 Irish coffees, $7 Irish car bombs, and live entertainment.
Keep Miami New Times Free... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Miami with no paywalls.