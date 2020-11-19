 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Miami's independent source of local news and culture

^
Keep New Times Free
Support Us
4
| Business |

Bougainvillea's Old Florida Tavern in Danger of Eviction

Laine Doss | November 19, 2020 | 8:00am
Bougainvillea's Old Florida Tavern — Bougie's, to you.
Bougainvillea's Old Florida Tavern — Bougie's, to you.
Photo by Jessica Gibbs
AA

For two decades, Bougainvillea's Old Florida Tavern, AKA Bougie's, has been the place to go for cheap drinks and live music in South Miami.

The bar, housed inside a 1940s cottage, has long been a place where everyone from UM students to trendy condo dwellers can coexist with the shared goal of drinking in a convivial environment.

Now, the cozy, neighborhood hangout is in jeopardy of closing its doors forever.

Related Stories

In an email to New Times, Bougainvillea's marketing and events director, Alcione Gonzalez, said she and the bar's staff were devastated to learn that the bar is in danger of closing. "After 20 years as Bougainvillea’s Old Florida Tavern, we are being forced to shut our doors. There are no words to describe what we feel right now but we will try," Gonzalez wrote.

She attached a letter addressed to Bougie's landlord, Ruby Bacardi, and said Bacardi had "refused to read it and ripped it up and shredded it in front of our faces."  According to Gonzalez, Bacardi is part of the famed spirits dynasty.

Letter_to_Ruby__Bacardi.pdf

Gonzalez shared the letter, which outlined the events that led to the possible closure of the beloved bar, on social media.

According to the letter, Bacardi took over the property in 2009 and seemed to have a good relationship with the bar until March 2020, when drinking establishments were closed during the coronavirus mandatory shutdown. The bar's management said it used the downtime to make repairs to the property, including fixing a plumbing issue, asserting that it spent about $100,000 over the past 12 months.

I Support
  • Local
  • Community
  • Journalism
  • logo

Support the independent voice of Miami and help keep the future of New Times free.

Support Us

On November 4, the letter says, the bar received a letter from Bacardi's lawyer, stating they were in default of their lease and in rent arrears from April to November 2020. Upon trying to negotiate, the letter says, "we were told that you just wanted us to vacate the property without any explanation."

The letter notes that, although the bar reopened on October 16, it has been operating at reduced capacity. That, combined with the midnight curfew, has affected sales.

Bougainvillea's lease ends November 30 and, if a new one isn't negotiated, the bar might be forced to close. If it does close, 20 employees will be left without income including, according to the letter, "a countless amount of musicians, DJs, entertainers, and loyal patrons that will feel a major loss by this decision."

Gonzalez declined a request for an interview, referring New Times to the letter to Ruby Bacardi. We reached out to Bacardi and will update this story with additional information. A records search yielded no pending eviction cases against the bar.

Keep Miami New Times Free... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Miami with no paywalls.

 
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times. She has been featured on Cooking Channel's Eat Street and Food Network's Great Food Truck Race. She won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature about what it's like to wait tables.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2020 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

 

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.