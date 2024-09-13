Charming French Café Maman Takes on South Miami and Beyond

With locations appearing over the past few months in some of South Florida's most affluent neighborhoods, like Sunset Harbour in Miami Beach, Coral Gables in Miami, and West Palm Beach, Maman has established itself as a neighborhood spot luring locals with its rustic charm, light and airy ambiance, and irresistible pastries.
And Maman’s expansion isn’t slowing down.
A new location in South Miami just opened on Tuesday, September 10, with additional spots in the Miami Design District and Edgewater expected to open later this year. The café took to Instagram to share the news of its new South Miami location with its 200,000 followers, and the comment section overfilled with joy.
Florida has been Maman’s first major expansion outside of the northeast, cementing its status as a significant player in Miami’s bustling food scene.
A Decade Since the Famous Cookie Started It AllMaman, which means “mother” in French, was cofounded by Benjamin Sormonte and Elisa Marshall, whose fondest childhood memories were in the kitchen making recipes passed down from their mothers.
In 2014, exactly a decade ago, the bakery and café first won over New Yorkers with its cozy, home-inspired décor and baked goods. Now, it’s quickly becoming a staple in Miami. "We wanted to create a space that felt like home, where people could enjoy a mix of French and North American flavors," Marshall shared in a previous interview with New Times.
Maman's famous nutty chocolate chip cookie, a favorite of Oprah Winfrey, continues to be a standout, drawing crowds eager to taste the gooey, chocolatey delight that perfectly balances crisp edges with a soft, chewy center. But it's not just the cookies that have Miamians talking. The café's commitment to community engagement and local collaborations has made it a favorite in every neighborhood it enters.
Pumpkin Spice and Everything Nice at a Maman Near YouIn addition to Maman's regular offerings, Maman has come up with special limited-edition treats, including a giant version of its iconic nutty chocolate chip cookie and an oversized croissant created especially for Bastille Day. In August, they teamed up with Miami-based soft-serve shop Peel to create a limited-edition ice cream sandwich, a creation that quickly drew buzz on social media. These collaborations and special releases, along with the café's ever-evolving menu, showcase Maman's ability to blend its New York roots with Miami’s vibrant local culture.
Now, as fall approaches, Maman is introducing a fresh lineup of limited-edition and fall-inspired treats, starting with its pistachio orange olive oil tea cake, maple roasted butternut squash and kale quiche, spiced apple crumb cake, and an array of pumpkin spiced-themed pastries and cakes, which are now available at all locations in the U.S.
As Marshall says, "We want Maman to feel like the neighborhood coffee shop, where everyone feels welcome." And it seems Miami is welcoming Maman with open arms.
Maman. Locations in South Miami, Coral Gables, Sunset Harbour, Wynwood, and West Palm Beach; mamannyc.com. Open from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.