SOBEWFF 2023: Five Events for Cocktail Lovers

When it comes to the South Beach Wine & Food Festival (SOBEWFF), there are two kinds of festival-goers: those who come to devour food from world-renowned chefs and those who prefer to intake their calories in cocktail form.
If you find yourself in the latter group, this list is for you.
We've rounded up the booziest events at the festival's 22nd installment, which spans from Thursday, February 23, to Sunday, February 26.
Crowd favorites like Tacos & Tequilas and Bacardi Carnival return to the festival, alongside new spirited affairs like the Farmers' Market Brunch. Thankfully, no matter which one you choose, these five events will keep you well lubricated throughout the weekend. The best part? Tickets are still available for all five parties as of press time. Cheers!
It doesn't get much better than cocktails and carnival games at Bacardí Carnival.
SOBEWFF photo
Bacardí Carnival
Close out the SOBEWFF weekend with a bang at the Bacardí Carnival
hosted by celebrity chef Andrew Zimmern. This playful beachside soiree will boast plenty of cocktails crafted with Bacardi's extensive portfolio of brands, including Dewar's, D'ussé cognac, Grey Goose, Martini & Rossi, and Patrón. After indulging in a few libations, try your hand at some of the event's fair-style games or test your dance moves on the sand while special guests bring the musical heat. 6 to 9 p.m., Sunday, February 26, Beachside at the Ritz-Carlton; entrance at 1 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach, tickets cost $150 at sobewff.org.
Julio Cabrera
Diageo photo
Daiquiri Master Class
Embark on a spirited journey to Cuba with bartender Julio Cabrera of Cafe La Trova
and Gio Gutierrez (@ChatChowTV
) as they teach you the essentials of daiquiri making, which purportedly originated in the town of Daiquirí, Cuba, in 1898. Get your bartending chops as Cabrera and Gutierrez spill their expert tips for shaking, pouring, and garnishing the tropical rum-based libation. 1:30 to 3:00 p.m., Sunday, February 26, at SGWS Wynwood, 2105 N. Miami Ave., Miami; tickets cost $95 at sobewff.org.
Chef and restaurateur Michael Schwartz
Genuine Hospitality Group photo
Farmers' Market Brunch Presented by Tequileño Tequila
Brunch and cocktails go hand in hand. It only makes sense that festival-goers looking to wet their whistle opt for this tequila-fueled affair. In addition to cocktails, you'll have an opportunity to explore the world of farm to table with Chef Michael Schwartz. This walk-around tasting will showcase South Florida's local farmers and produce-driven menus by some of the city's top chefs. Noon to 2:00 p.m., Sunday, February 26, at the Design District's Jungle Plaza, 3801 NE First Ave., Miami; tickets cost $125 at sobewff.org.
Goya Foods' Swine & Wine
Nosh on swine-centric plates and seemingly endless libations at Goya Foods Swine & Wine. The walk-around event at the Biltmore Hotel is sponsored by Blue Moon, Maker's Mark, Montecillo wine, and Tito's vodka. All that liquid courage will come in handy when the host Enrique Santos and DJ Xtreme of iHeartLatino play your favorite Bad Bunny song, and it's time to hit the dance floor. 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Sunday, February 26, at the Biltmore Hotel, 1200 Anastasia Ave., Coral Gables; tickets cost $175 at sobewff.org.
Tequila lovers unite at Tacos & Tequila.
SOBEWFF photo
Tacos & Tequila presented by Tequila Cazadores
We all know Danny Trejo for being a badass in films like Machete
and From Dusk Till Dawn
. But the Hollywood personality's lesser-known talent is tacos, which he serves at his Southern California restaurant, Trejo's Tacos. With Trejo at this year's event, you can easily expect an evening overflowing with tequila and your favorite tacos. Partygoers can get their buzz on from Tequila Cazadores-based cocktail recipes. 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., Saturday, February 25, at North Venue, Beachside at the Delano, Entrance at 1 Lincoln Rd., South Beach; tickets cost $225 at sobewff.org.