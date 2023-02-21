SOBEWFF 2023: Five Events for Cocktail Lovers

click to enlarge It doesn't get much better than cocktails and carnival games at Bacardí Carnival. SOBEWFF photo

When it comes to the South Beach Wine & Food Festival (SOBEWFF), there are two kinds of festival-goers: those who come to devour food from world-renowned chefs and those who prefer to intake their calories in cocktail form.If you find yourself in the latter group, this list is for you.We've rounded up the booziest events at the festival's 22nd installment, which spans from Thursday, February 23, to Sunday, February 26.Crowd favorites like Tacos & Tequilas and Bacardi Carnival return to the festival, alongside new spirited affairs like the Farmers' Market Brunch. Thankfully, no matter which one you choose, these five events will keep you well lubricated throughout the weekend. The best part? Tickets are still available for all five parties as of press time. Cheers!