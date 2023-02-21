Navigation
Support Us

Miami's independent source of
local news and culture

South Beach Wine & Food Festival

SOBEWFF 2023: Five Events for Cocktail Lovers

February 21, 2023 9:00AM

Tacos & Tequila presented by Tequila Cazadores at SOBEWFF
Tacos & Tequila presented by Tequila Cazadores at SOBEWFF Tequila Cazadores photo
When it comes to the South Beach Wine & Food Festival (SOBEWFF), there are two kinds of festival-goers: those who come to devour food from world-renowned chefs and those who prefer to intake their calories in cocktail form.

If you find yourself in the latter group, this list is for you.

We've rounded up the booziest events at the festival's 22nd installment, which spans from Thursday, February 23, to Sunday, February 26.

Crowd favorites like Tacos & Tequilas and Bacardi Carnival return to the festival, alongside new spirited affairs like the Farmers' Market Brunch. Thankfully, no matter which one you choose, these five events will keep you well lubricated throughout the weekend. The best part? Tickets are still available for all five parties as of press time. Cheers!
click to enlarge
It doesn't get much better than cocktails and carnival games at Bacardí Carnival.
SOBEWFF photo

Bacardí Carnival

Close out the SOBEWFF weekend with a bang at the Bacardí Carnival hosted by celebrity chef Andrew Zimmern. This playful beachside soiree will boast plenty of cocktails crafted with Bacardi's extensive portfolio of brands, including Dewar's, D'ussé cognac, Grey Goose, Martini & Rossi, and Patrón. After indulging in a few libations, try your hand at some of the event's fair-style games or test your dance moves on the sand while special guests bring the musical heat. 6 to 9 p.m., Sunday, February 26, Beachside at the Ritz-Carlton; entrance at 1 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach, tickets cost $150 at sobewff.org.
click to enlarge
Julio Cabrera
Diageo photo

Daiquiri Master Class

Embark on a spirited journey to Cuba with bartender Julio Cabrera of Cafe La Trova and Gio Gutierrez (@ChatChowTV) as they teach you the essentials of daiquiri making, which purportedly originated in the town of Daiquirí, Cuba, in 1898. Get your bartending chops as Cabrera and Gutierrez spill their expert tips for shaking, pouring, and garnishing the tropical rum-based libation. 1:30 to 3:00 p.m., Sunday, February 26, at SGWS Wynwood, 2105 N. Miami Ave., Miami; tickets cost $95 at sobewff.org.
click to enlarge
Chef and restaurateur Michael Schwartz
Genuine Hospitality Group photo

Farmers' Market Brunch Presented by Tequileño Tequila

Brunch and cocktails go hand in hand. It only makes sense that festival-goers looking to wet their whistle opt for this tequila-fueled affair. In addition to cocktails, you'll have an opportunity to explore the world of farm to table with Chef Michael Schwartz. This walk-around tasting will showcase South Florida's local farmers and produce-driven menus by some of the city's top chefs. Noon to 2:00 p.m., Sunday, February 26, at the Design District's Jungle Plaza, 3801 NE First Ave., Miami; tickets cost $125 at sobewff.org.
click to enlarge
Goya Foods' Swine & Wine
Seth Browarnik / WorldRedEye.com photo

Goya Foods' Swine & Wine

Nosh on swine-centric plates and seemingly endless libations at Goya Foods Swine & Wine. The walk-around event at the Biltmore Hotel is sponsored by Blue Moon, Maker's Mark, Montecillo wine, and Tito's vodka. All that liquid courage will come in handy when the host Enrique Santos and DJ Xtreme of iHeartLatino play your favorite Bad Bunny song, and it's time to hit the dance floor. 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Sunday, February 26, at the Biltmore Hotel, 1200 Anastasia Ave., Coral Gables; tickets cost $175 at sobewff.org.
click to enlarge
Tequila lovers unite at Tacos & Tequila.
SOBEWFF photo

Tacos & Tequila presented by Tequila Cazadores

We all know Danny Trejo for being a badass in films like Machete and From Dusk Till Dawn. But the Hollywood personality's lesser-known talent is tacos, which he serves at his Southern California restaurant, Trejo's Tacos. With Trejo at this year's event, you can easily expect an evening overflowing with tequila and your favorite tacos. Partygoers can get their buzz on from Tequila Cazadores-based cocktail recipes. 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., Saturday, February 25, at North Venue, Beachside at the Delano, Entrance at 1 Lincoln Rd., South Beach; tickets cost $225 at sobewff.org.
KEEP MIAMI NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Attorney by day, foodie by night, Elena Vivas is a regular food and beverage contributor for Miami New Times. She was also an expert columnist for Foodable TV and a food editor for tropicult.com.
Contact: Elena Vivas

Trending Food & Drink

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Tropical Trailblazer

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation