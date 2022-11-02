South Beach Wine & Food Festival Returns for Its 22nd Year

The South Beach Wine & Food Festival (SOBEWFF) has just announced its lineup for 2023.
From Thursday, February 23 to Sunday, February 26, thousands of people will head to the giant tents on Miami Beach to eat, drink, and celebrate the 22nd year of the festival, which will benefit the Florida International University Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management. So far, more than $34 million has been raised, helping secure the future of the hospitality industry by training its next generation.
The festival is known for its signature events like the Grand Tasting Village, the Burger Bash (this year hosted by Emeril Lagasse), and a gala tribute dinner (this year, chef Alex Guarnaschelli and Pernod Ricard's Alexandre Ricard will be feted with Bobby Flay serving as master of ceremonies); but each year also brings new events and a few surprises.
That combination of old and new is the key to success, says Lee Brian Schrager. The SOBEWFF founder tells New Times that he's always looking for new brands and activations. "I really need to keep it fresh or people are going to get bored. Burger Bash sells out every year — until it doesn't," he says.
Schrager says that keeping his eyes open for new events and working with new talent is a way of making sure he's never bored with the festival, as well. "I want to be motivated and excited about what we're doing. If I'm happy, then it shows."
New events this year include a Sunday afternoon tea dance and drag show with a special performance by disco queen, Thelma Houston. Says Schrager, "The tea dance is going to be great. We have Bianca del Rio from Ru Paul's Drag Race performing. She's been touring for two years straight and she was able to find the time to come to Miami."
Schrager is also looking forward to the Overtown EatUp, hosted by Marcus Samuelsson, also on Sunday afternoon. The event, which takes cues from Harlem EatUp, will highlight the rich culture of Overtown. Samuelsson will curate the restaurants and music participating in the event. In addition, proceeds from Overtown EatUp will be earmarked as scholarship funding for students from Overtown who attend FIU’s Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management.
The SOBEWFF founder says this year, more than ever, the festival will celebrate diversity in the hospitality industry with events like a Cookout with JJ Johnson and Dwyane Wade and a Sunday brunch with James Beard winner Mashama Bailey. Bailey will bring her Savannah restaurant, the Grey, to Miami Beach for one delicious afternoon. "Mashama Bailey's restaurant was named one of the greatest places in Time magazine," says Schrager, adding, "If you don't know her now, you will. And you should."
At the end of the day, Schrager says that the SOBEWFF is designed for people to eat, drink, and have a good time. And, the formula seems to work. "We have thousands of people. We're not saving lives — we're giving pleasure. Which is why we try to make it safe and make it fun."
South Beach Wine & Food Festival. Thursday, February 23 to Sunday, February 26, 2023, at various locations. Tickets start at $35. Capital One Cardholder presale is available now through November 6. Tickets to the general public on sale on November 7 at sobewff.org.