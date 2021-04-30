Source Market & Table Delivery Box: A One-Stop Shop for Locally Grown Organic Produce and More

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

The explosion of food delivery-services has made life easier — especially during a pandemic — but there isn't always a guarantee that the food inside is local, organic, or sustainable. But Miami-Dade residents have Source Market & Table, a farm-box service that brings precisely these kinds of foods right to your door.

Launched in early 2021 by Joanna Davila and Jenny Kapoor, two 35-year-old entrepreneurial women with a shared interest in quality products and sustainability, Source Market & Table offers a combination of local produce, niche products, and pantry staples like beans and oats.

Available for pickup or delivery, Source boxes are a good way to sample organic produce grown on South Florida farms like Aloha Redland, Paradise Farms, Gratitude Gardens, and Teena's Pride Produce.

Davila and Kapoor also offer what they call the “Local Set,” a curated selection of products that rotates weekly. Examples include JoJo Tea, cookies from Pamela Wasabi, coffee from Great Circle, and sourdough loaves from Caracas Bakery. Customers have the opportunity to add eggs, mushrooms, and/or organic fruit.

“As a foodie, or someone who is really invested in local products, finding individual local items may be easy. But if you want to have a one-stop shopping place to support local products, that’s a little bit harder to do,” Kapoor tells New Times. “Source is giving people a little sampling and an opportunity to try something they may not have tried.”

Each farm box comes with easy recipes for what’s inside — helpful, given that customers may encounter unconventional offerings they aren't all that familiar with, be they tropical fruits, nasturtium flowers, or gourmet mushrooms.

“We want to make the recipes approachable enough that they would be easy to do, weeknight or weekend, and also take away the stress of the idea of getting something you don’t know what to do with,” Davila explains.

Source farm boxes cost $28 for a medium-size box and $50 for a large box. A medium-size box is enough for one or two people and also includes one staple pantry item. A large box feeds three or four and comes with two pantry items. For an additional charge, you can add items like bread, the "Local Set," eggs, and/or mushrooms. Place orders by 6 p.m. on Wednesday for Friday delivery between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. (Curbside pickup is available on Fridays at 275 Alhambra Circle in Coral Gables.)

Davila and Kapoor say they have plans to open a brick-and-mortar market and café in Coral Gables sometime this year — so stay tuned.

Source Market & Table. Sign up for a weekly box at sourcemarket.miami.