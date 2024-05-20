The Largest Asian Street Food Festival in Miami Is Here

Smorgasburg Miami is hosting its third annual Asian Street Food Festival in celebration of Asian American & Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month, and this year's lineup might be tastier than ever before.
From Friday, May 24 to Sunday, May 26, guests at the Asian Street Food Festival can expect live entertainment, cultural programs, guest food vendors, and specialty dishes highlighting AAPI local businesses. Smorgasburg Miami partnered with lifestyle journalist and culinary consultant Cheryl Tiu of Cross Cultures to host the big event.
"AAPI Month is a celebration of the achievements, contributions, stories, and lived experiences of the Asian and Pacific Islander communities in the U.S.," says Tiu. "This is especially meaningful to amplify in Miami, where only two percent of the 2.7 million residents are of Asian descent. AAPI weekend at Smorgasburg provides a platform for guest vendors of Burmese, Filipino, Vietnamese, Japanese, and Korean heritages, to name a few, to come together to showcase their respective cultures through their cuisines, where locals and guests can experience and enjoy the vastness of the region, right here in Miami."
Lutong Pinoy with Filipino lechon, Sweet Aloha's Hawaiian BBQ and desserts, Sili Miami with Southeast Asian flavors, Ah May’s Cuisine's Burmese street food, Yen’s Kitchen with Vietnamese street food, Chef Norland's Japanese sushi rolls, and Market Seoul's kimchi-making class.
During the three-day celebration, four of the market's regular vendors will serve specialty dishes, including fried rice from Teppanyaki Pro, bulgogi bowls from Korean Kitchen, Yakitori skewers and Yakisoba bowls from Kabuki Soba, and Japanese and Peruvian sushi rolls from Suki Llama.
The event is free and open for the public to enjoy a variety of family-friendly interactive activities for the whole family, including arts and crafts, bamboo fan-painting, and kintsugi, which is the Japanese art of repairing ceramics with gold. For those looking to learn more about bonsai trees, the Miami Bonsai Specialist will be onsite for interactive bonsai classes and tree trimming.
Live entertainment will include fire dancers as well as hula dancers and Tahitian drums, which guests are invited to join on stage.
Smorgasburg Miami's Asian Street Food Festival. 2600 NW Second Ave., Miami; smorgasburgmiami.com. Friday, May 24, from 6 to 11:30 p.m., Saturday, May 25, and Sunday, May 26, from noon to 8 p.m.