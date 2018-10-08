Slow Food Miami to Help Plant Over 100 Gardens at Local Schools This Fall

For the future of food to be sustainable, kids have got to get on board. Such is the aim of Slow Food Miami (SFM), the 305 branch of a global movement dedicated to promoting healthy, environmentally friendly food.
SFM is sponsoring the creation of more than 100 gardens at schools across South Florida, so generation Z can get clued in to nutritious eating as early as possible.
"Our chapter in Miami focuses primarily on school and community gardens as a pathway to educate the children in our community about good, clean, and fair food," says SFM president Michele Baker Benesch. "No matter your background or faith we all have the ability to plant and care for ourselves and loved ones through real food."
The first planting of the season will kick off on Tuesday, October 9th at Leewood Elementary School from 9:30 to 11 a.m.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Slow Food Miami folks will speak to several dozen teachers, students, and volunteers about food, plants, seeds, and sustainability. The audience members will have a chance to ask questions, then the kids will jump in to help with the planting process. It'll be up to them to maintain the gardens as time goes on.
SFM is all about local growers, seasonal produce, and sustainable farming methods. It's nonprofit and completely run by volunteers.
"The kids love the outdoor classroom," says Benesch of the project. "Through touch and smell these children learn and get very excited about planting. For some of the children it's the first time they get their hands dirty in the soil to plant anything. So they become engaged and involved by making sure their seedling has water, proper sunlight and bug free. Their ownership of the garden is what helps keep it thriving throughout the school year."
SFM typically funds these gardens for more than two years with the goal of long-term sustainability after that. So kids can skip the Happy Meals and get into some garden-grown goodies, instead!
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!