Slow Food Miami to Help Plant Over 100 Gardens at Local Schools This Fall

For the future of food to be sustainable, kids have got to get on board. Such is the aim of Slow Food Miami (SFM), the 305 branch of a global movement dedicated to promoting healthy, environmentally friendly food.

SFM is sponsoring the creation of more than 100 gardens at schools across South Florida, so generation Z can get clued in to nutritious eating as early as possible.

"Our chapter in Miami focuses primarily on school and community gardens as a pathway to educate the children in our community about good, clean, and fair food," says SFM president Michele Baker Benesch. "No matter your background or faith we all have the ability to plant and care for ourselves and loved ones through real food."