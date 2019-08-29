Six Restaurants to Try While Riding the Brightline

Traveling to Fort Lauderdale or West Palm Beach once seemed so far away that you'd know who your real friends were if you needed a ride. Now, thanks to the sleek and speedy Brightline that debuted just over a year ago, connecting Miami to these major South Florida cities is a breeze. The majority of weekday riders are those commuting to and from work, trading rush-hour traffic for spacious, quiet cabins with Wi-Fi and refreshments. This ease of transportation also means accessibility to delicious restaurants.

Next time you find yourself on the train, start with breakfast in Miami, lunch or brunch in Fort Lauderdale, and dinner in West Palm Beach for the ultimate Brightline dine-around.

Parliament Coffee welcomes train riders at the Brightline Miami station's Central Fare. Brightline

Central Fare

600 NW First Ave., Mezzanine Level, Miami

305-521-4837

centralfare.com



Central Fare is the Brightline Miami station's very own food hall with a multitude of options to choose from. As you reach the top of the escalator, you're greeted by grand entrance to the marketplace, with Parliament Coffee front and center. They offer sustainably sourced beans for a morning coffee fix. Enjoy gluten-free buckwheat crepes with vegan and vegetarian options from Bucks Crepes, a variety of pastries at Rosetta Bakery, or a wide selection of empanadas at Patagonia Flavors by Delicatessen Patagonia. There's also a World Famous House of Mac outpost and La Estación American Brasserie by Juvia Group, which are both ideal for lunch.

B Bistro + Bakery

600 Brickell Ave., Miami

305-330-6310

bbistromiami.com



For a weekend breakfast, Brickell's B Bistro + Bakery is just a ten-minute ride to the Brightline station. A favorite morning spot for a sit-down meal, its croissant selection alone is worth a stop, offering everything from an everything "bagel" version, to pistachio, charcoal, Nutella, and ham and cheese. There's also a variety of different pancakes, sandwiches, and salads. Pro tip: Order online ahead of time for pick-up through Postmates.

EXPAND ETARU's vast spread includes perfectly grilled robata dishes, fresh sushi, and more. ETARU

Etaru Las Olas

500 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale

954-477-8068

etarurestaurant.us



After a quick 30-minute ride to Fort Lauderdale, head to Etaru Las Olas. Weather depending, the walk is about 17 minutes. Otherwise, Brightline offers a $5 Lyft credit on rides to or from any Brightline station with the purchase of a train ticket. An eight-minute ride will take you to Etaru for a savory Sunday brunch at a fraction of the price. The $55 per person menu includes a welcome drink followed by bottomless red, white, or rosé wine, along with an endless buffet of robata-grilled meats and vegetables, gyoza, sushi rolls, and sashimi, plus one main entrée, and an impressive dessert platter.

The Dalmar

299 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale

954-945-9500

thedalmar.com



Take a stroll around the Las Olas Riverwalk or Flagler Village, and then head to Fort Lauderdale's newest boutique hotel, the Dalmar. Just five minutes from the Brightline, this newcomer is sprawling with places to eat and drink. Sit poolside at Sip N' Dip, noshing on light, grilled fare and refreshing cocktails for lunch. The Lobby Bar and Rose's Coffee Bar also offer indoor bites and snacks all day, while the Terrace Grill is a beautifully designed dinner destination. The rooftop bar, Sparrow, features panoramic views of the ocean and skyline with a 1960s Palm Springs feel. The move here is sunset drinks from 5 p.m. onwards.

EXPAND Award-winning chef Lindsay Autry's signature tomato pie makes a trip to West Palm Beach all the more satisfying. The Regional

The Regional Kitchen & Public House

651 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach

561-557-6460

eatregional.com



The train ride to West Palm Beach takes about 43 minutes from the Fort Lauderdale station, so feel free to sip on one of their featured libations from the drink cart as you journey. Just a ten-minute walk or a four-minute Lyft from Brightline's West Palm Beach station, the Regional is where you'll want to go for dinner. Make sure to reserve in advance; this award-winning restaurant has Top Chef alum and James Beard nominee Lindsay Autry at the helm. Her menu is a celebration of Southern cuisine with some Mediterranean influence. Ever popular items are the table-side prepared pimento cheese, roasted tomato pie, and sweet tea-brined fried chicken thighs.

Pistache French Bistro

101 N. Clematis St., West Palm Beach

561-833-5090

pistachewpb.com



Also an easy walk from the West Palm Beach station is Pistache French Bistro. Celebrating ten years in downtown West Palm Beach, this spot instantly transports you to a sidewalk café in Paris. The lengthy menu will satisfy any craving for traditional French cuisine with a twist. From moules frites and charcuterie boards to escargot and plenty of seafood, poultry, meat, and salad options, Pistache is sure to please. After a busy day of eating and drinking through the tri-county area, the train ride back to Miami runs about an hour and 15 minutes, with the last trains on weekends usually departing at 10 p.m. The Breakers is nearby if you decide to have a spontaneous night stay in Palm Beach.

Brightline tickets range from $10 to $35 each, depending on the time of day, cabin, and destination. Purchase tickets via gobrightline.com.