Miami Shores Gastrobar to Offer Sinful Food and Absolution Through Cocktails

Sins Gastrobar, a new Miami Shores restaurant, will offer a food and drink menu based on the seven deadly sins — and a few virtues.

"We opted for Miami Shores because we value this community and the growth the city has been having," says Carlos Oropeza, who joined forces with his sister, chef Adriana Oropeza, to open the eatery.

"There's a hunger for this kind of hangout in this area," he says, “a fun, creative place to see people and eat diverse, affordable food that goes well with drinks."

The siblings, who moved to Miami from Venezuela 15 years ago, spent four years working on a concept and design for Sins. Adriana didn't want to adhere to a particular cuisine style or nationality, opting instead for a menu filled with "sinful" indulgences and "virtuous" healthful options.

The result is a list of global offerings, including staples from the Oropezas' native country. Cachapas, the beloved Venezuelan corn cakes, take on an added dimension at Sins when served with chicharrón and a sour cream and cilantro sauce.

The dishes are broken down into all manner of sins, virtues, and vices, from "tiny sins" representing small bites to "guilty pleasures" for dessert. Cocktails are offered as "absolution."

This isn't the first time a Miami-area restaurant has used the saints-and-sinners concept. In January, Vice Kitchen + Bar opened with a menu based on the capital vices of greed, lust, wrath, envy, pride, sloth, and gluttony.

The "Tiny Sins" menu at Sins Gastrobar includes sushi-grade tuna tartare. Photo by Maikel D'Agostino

Consider taking baby steps on the road to perdition by starting with a "Tiny Sin," such as plantain croquettes with bacon, Manchego cheese, and a tamarind glaze ($8.95).

The "Not Yet a Sinner" section offers appetizers, including "naughty sliders" with a lump-crab patty, Asian apple slaw, and garden sprouts ($19.99).

Those who opt for the path to righteousness will be drawn to the "No Regrets" section, which offers healthful and vegan choices, including the “Peace of Mind” salad, containing carrots, mango, avocado, tricolor quinoa, arugula, cherry tomatoes, and purple cabbage ($14.50).

"Main Virtues" (main courses) include osso buco ravioli with homemade demi-glace cream sauce ($24.95), and a "Sinning in the Sea" risotto with assorted seafood and shellfish ($29.95).

"Forgiven Sins," prepared on the restaurant's wood-fired grill, include a churrasco steak ($27.95) and a blended brisket-and-bacon burger with white cheddar, caramelized onions, and avocado paste on a brioche bun ($16.95), which comes with a choice of side from the "Indulgences" category, such as truffled sweet corn brûlée.

The "Guilty Pleasures" dessert menu includes the "Hallucination," a hot brownie with crisp meringue, vanilla ice cream, and berries ($9.95); and the "Cinnamon Bun Explosion," with mantecado ice cream and vanilla glaze ($8.95).

The seventh section of the menu, "Conceived Sins," will offer daily specials.

The drinks list, "Cocktail Absolution," ranges from a "Sinful" margarita to wines and a variety of craft and bottled beers.

The 2,500-square-foot space is industrial chic, with yellow and gray accent walls, bricks, an open kitchen, and cement floors. Lighting and seating is rustic; Carlos says the refurbished wood-topped bar sets the tone for an inviting atmosphere for enjoying drinks with friends and tasting the offerings from Sins' eclectic menu.

The debut is slated for October. The indoor/outdoor eatery will be open daily for lunch and dinner as well as Sunday brunch.

Sins Gastrobar. 9835 NE Second Ave., Miami Shores; sinsgastrobar.com. Opening October 2019.