COVID Temporarily Shuts Down Shake Shack Miami Beach

If you're craving a juicy burger from Shake Shack in Miami Beach, you're going to have to make different plans.
Over the weekend, the South Beach location of the Danny Meyer-founded chain posted the following message on its doors:
To Our Shack Community
Our restaurant is currently closed. As we navigate this evolving situation, we'll continue to act in the interest of the safety of our team and community. We appreciate your understanding.
Download the Shack App for your nearest pickup location and order ahead or go to Grubhub.com to see of we can deliver to you.
As always, we're thankful for the privilege to serve you.
The restaurant has been closed since September 5. A Facebook user posted the note to 86, a group devoted to Miami restaurants.
New Times confirmed the closure with Shake Shack headquarters in New York City. In an email, a brand specialist with the restaurant company wrote, "Our Miami Beach Shack is temporarily closed due to COVID. The Shack will reopen in the coming days."
The brand specialist added that the restaurant will be "undergoing comprehensive measures for sanitizing the restaurant in its entirety."
New Times will update this story with additional information as it becomes available.
Miami burger fans can continue to get their Shack on at the chain's other local outlets, including locations in Coral Gables, Mary Brickell Village, Aventura Mall, and the Falls.