Brad Kilgore, Niven Patel Among Several Miami Semifinalists for 2019 James Beard Awards

The James Beard Foundation has just announced its semifinalists in the restaurant and chef categories for 2019, and South Florida has several reasons to be proud.

Four outstanding chefs from the region have made the shortlist in the coveted category Best Chef: South. They are Lindsay Autry (the Regional Kitchen & Public House), Clay Conley (Buccan), Brad Kilgore (Alter), and Niven Patel (Ghee Indian Kitchen). This is Kilgore's fifth time being named a semifinalist for a Beard. Kilgore, who is currently in New York City, was humble when he learned of the announcement, talking up how great it was that Miami was recognized so many times.

Valerie Chang and Nando Chang received a nod in the Rising Star Chef of the Year category for their work at Itame in St. Roch Market. Chefs in this category must be aged 30 or younger and "display an impressive talent, likely to make a significant impact on the industry for years to come," according to the Beard Foundation. Madruga Bakery's Naomi Harris is up for Outstanding Baker.