September 2018 Miami Restaurant Openings and Closings

In September, Miami Heat superstars Dwyane Wade and Udonis Haslem teamed up to open 800 Degrees Woodfired Kitchen, Sanguich de Miami was reimagined as a brick-and-mortar, and Miami Beach's cocktail scene grew with the opening of the Generator Hostel.

The biggest news in food was the announcement that the Cat Café would open in South Beach, allowing patrons to cuddle up to warm cups of coffee and kittens.

Related Stories A Cat Café Is Opening on South Beach: Cat Sherpas Wanted

Courtesy of Sanguich de Miami

Openings

