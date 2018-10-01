September 2018 Miami Restaurant Openings and Closings

In September, Miami Heat superstars Dwyane Wade and Udonis Haslem teamed up to open 800 Degrees Woodfired Kitchen, Sanguich de Miami was reimagined as a brick-and-mortar, and Miami Beach's cocktail scene grew with the opening of the Generator Hostel.
The biggest news in food was the announcement that the Cat Café would open in South Beach, allowing patrons to cuddle up to warm cups of coffee and kittens.
Openings
-
800 Degrees Woodfired Kitchen. 2956 Aventura Boulevard, Suite C-3, Aventura; 800degrees.com.
-
Addikt. 485 Brickell Ave.; Miami; 305-503-0373; wmiamihotel.com.
-
Amaize Aventura. 19129 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura; 786-279-2260; amaizeyou.com.
-
Bodega Wynwood at Wynwood Marketplace. 2250 NW Second Ave., Miami; bodegasouthbeach.com/airstream.
-
Bon Chocolatier. 1001 Kane Concourse, Bay Harbor Islands; 305-397-8159; bonchocolatier.com.
-
The Brass Tap. 9010 SW 72nd Pl., Miami; 786-292-7341; thebrasstap.com.
-
Café Grumpy. 2516 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Coral Gables; 305-364-5012; cafegrumpy.com.
-
The Commodore at the Ritz-Carlton Coconut Grove. 3300 SW 27th Ave., Miami; 305-644-4680; ritzcarlton.com.
-
Deco Coffee Co. 1298 NW 29th St., Miami; 786-536-5089; instagram.com/decocoffeeco.
-
Donna Mare and Bungalow by the Sea. 3925 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach.
-
Exit One Taproom. 10 NE Third St., #30, Florida City; 305-812-4764; exitonetaproom.com.
-
Fixpresso. 200 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables; 305-646-1113; fixpresso.co.
-
Garcia Nevett. 7312 Red Rd., South Miami; 305 749-0506; garcianevett.com.
-
Generator Miami. 3120 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; generatorhostels.com.
-
Love Life Cafe. 2616 NW Fifth Ave., Miami; 305-456-4148; lovelifecafe.com.
-
Macaluso's. 5845 Sunset Dr., South Miami; 305-604-1811
-
Oasis Bar at the Vagabond Hotel. 7301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-400-8420; thevagabondhotel.com.
-
Sanguich de Miami. 2057 SW Eighth St., Miami; sanguichdemiami.com.
-
Sushi Erika. 7859-7901 Hispanola Ave, North Bay Village
-
Vista. 5020 NE Second Ave., Miami; 305-405-7547; vistamiamirestaurant.com.
No outstanding closings.
Coming Attractions
- Abi Maria - cocktail lounge opening at Downtown Dadeland
- Angelo Elia Pizza Bar - opening at Aventura ParkSquare
- Atlas Meat-Free Deli - opening permanent shop in Little River
- Axe Throwing Society - opening soon
- Azucar - opening near FIU and expanding to Texas
- Beat Culture Brewery - opening soon
- Biscayne Bay Brewing - opening second location in downtown Miami
- Bikini Barista - coming to midtown Miami
- Cake Thai - opening at the Citadel in Little River
- The Cat Cafe - Cats and coffee coming to South Beach
- Charly's Vegan Tacos - Mexican chain opening in Miami
- Chops + Hops - ax throwing and beer bar coming to Fort Lauderdale
- The Citadel - Little River Food Hall
- Descarga Brewing Company - opening in North Miami
- Dunkanoo Kitchen - Opening in Wynwood
- El Camino - Opening in Fort Lauderdale and Miami
- El Club - Opening in the Design District
- Elia Gourmet Market - Opening in Wynwood
- Ember - Brad Kilgore to open at Paradise Plaza in the Design District
- Erba - Niven Patel opening an Italian concept
- Extreme Axe - Coming to Miami
- Firehouse Mrkt - food hall opening soon
- Firestone on South Beach - David Grutman turning space into food and retail spaces
- Gramps by the Sea - opening soon
- Gravity Brewlab - opening in Wynwood
- Genuine Pizzeria - Michael Schwartz expanding with several locations
- Happy Place Donuts - Opening second location on Ocean Drive
- iLov305 - Pitbull is opening a restaurant on Ocean Drive
- IceBox Cafe - opening at Aventura ParkSquare, the Falls, and Hallandale
- International Smoke - Michael Mina and Ayesha Curry opening restaurant at Aventura Mall
- Kaido - Brad Kilgore opening at Paradise Plaza in the Design District
- La Trova - Julio Cabrero and Michelle Bernstein reunite
- La Ventanita Cuban Coffee - Opening late 2018.
- Latin House Grill - opening near FIU
- Leslie - opening in Little Havana
- Lincoln Eatery Food Hall - opening in South Beach
- Local 'Q - barbecue concept by the owners of Local
- Lost City Brewing Company - coming to North Miami
- Marabu at Brickell City Centre - Opening early 2019.
- Mediterranean Kitchen - opening in Aventura
- Milam's - Opening in Pinecrest
- Miracle on Flagler - Christmas themed cocktail bar popping up for the holidays
- Monger - the Voltaggios are opening a restaurant in downtown Miami
- Morning Glory Organic Coffee - All-vegan coffee shop opening in Coconut Grove
- Ms. Cheezious - planning expansion
- Myumi at the Citadel in Little River
- North Italia - opening in Mary Brickell Village
- Oris Sushi - opening at Dadeland Mall
- Pincho Factory - opening several locations
- Pink Pie - Opening Fall 2018
- Pink Rock Sea Pacific Eatery - opening on Española Way
- Poke 305 - expanding to Miami Beach and Coconut Grove
- Rasta Village - coming to Little Haiti
- Raw Juce - opening in Brickell
- Real Madrid Cafe - opening in downtown Miami
- Revolution in Bloom - vegan and vegetarian cuisine
- Salty Donut - opening a location in South Miami
- Sergio's - expanding its fast-casual concepts
- Seawell Fish & Oyster - opening at Kimpton Angler's Hotel
- Sistrunk Market & Brewery - Opening in Fort Lauderdale
- South Beach Brewing Company - first SoBe brewery coming with beer cocktails
- Starbucks - Opening inside several Publix locations
- Swan and Bar Bevy - David Grutman and Pharrel team up
- Time Out Market - food hall opening in South Beach
- Toasted Bagels - coming to Coral Gables
- Tobacco Road - the new and improved Road opening soon
- Trader Joe's - coming to South Beach
- Tropical Barbecue - Kris Wessel returns with Little Haiti barbecue place
- Tutto Il Giorno - authentic Italian fare coming soon
- Unbranded Brewing Company - Hialeah's first brewery
- Unseen Creatures - brewery opening soon
- Wawa - opening several locations in Miami-Dade
- Which Wich - opening several locations in Miami
- Whole Foods Market - proposed megastore in Sunset Harbour and new Fort Lauderdale locations
In the Works
- Max Santiago plans to open a breakfast doughnut cafe.
- Chef Alex Stupak is shopping for a Miami location for a taco restaurant.
- Joël Robuchon is opening eateries in the Design District.
- Arjun Waney, a partner in Zuma and Coya, plans to open a French restaurant in Brickell.
- Jose Garces is rumored to be opening a Miami restaurant.
- Michael Schwartz is opening a restaurant at the COMO in South Beach
- Alfredo Patino plans to open a French concept on NE 79th Street.
- Embarek Alibay will open a café adjacent to his La Parisienne Bakery at 1909 NE 154th St., North Miami Beach.
- MasterChef judge Henrique Fogaça is looking for space in Miami.
