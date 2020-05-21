 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Miami's independent source of local news and culture

4
Sedano’s is now available on Shipt.EXPAND
Sedano’s is now available on Shipt.
Courtesy of Sedano’s

Sedano’s Now Offers Online Ordering and Delivery Via Shipt

Clarissa Buch | May 21, 2020 | 9:00am
AA

Though Florida is slowly opening back up, Sedano’s Supermarkets wants to give customers a way to shop comfortably at home. That's why the independent grocery chain has announced a recent partnership with Shipt to offer same-day delivery.

Customers across Florida can now order products from Sedano's via the Shipt mobile app or by visiting shipt.com.

“We are committed to providing the best e-commerce solutions as our customers' needs and purchasing habits continue to evolve, especially during this pandemic,” Javier Herrán, chief marketing officer of Sedano’s Supermarkets, said in a press release. “The partnership with Shipt comes at an ideal time, allowing us to expand on our existing online ordering and delivery options."

Related Stories

Founded in 1962 by the Herrán and Guerra families, Sedano’s operates 35 stores and more than 3,000 employees in Miami-Dade, Broward, Orange, and Osceola counties, making it the largest independently owned Hispanic supermarket chain in the U.S.

Similar to other online ordering platforms, Shipt allows customers to browse, search, and order from the in-store assortment of products and to accept substitutions for out-of-stock items if they desire. A one-hour delivery window is selected and payment is completed within the app or via the website. Shipt's shoppers then select and bag the items and supply contactless delivery.

"Our customers can now enjoy another worry-free and convenient shopping experience, where their items are dropped off at their doorsteps, without having to leave their homes," Herrán said.

Shipt is owned by Target Corporation and offers subscriptions for $14 a month or $99 a year. Orders over $35 are delivered free, smaller orders tack on a charge of about $7. In addition to Sedano's, Shipt covers Target, Petco, CVS, Costco, Winn-Dixie, Publix, Office Depot, Sur La Table, and ABC Fine Wine & Spirits, among others.

 
Clarissa Buch is a reporter and food critic who has covered Miami for more than half a decade. Her work focuses on food and culture (and food culture).

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

 

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.