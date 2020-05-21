Sedano’s Now Offers Online Ordering and Delivery Via Shipt

Though Florida is slowly opening back up, Sedano’s Supermarkets wants to give customers a way to shop comfortably at home. That's why the independent grocery chain has announced a recent partnership with Shipt to offer same-day delivery.

Customers across Florida can now order products from Sedano's via the Shipt mobile app or by visiting shipt.com.

“We are committed to providing the best e-commerce solutions as our customers' needs and purchasing habits continue to evolve, especially during this pandemic,” Javier Herrán, chief marketing officer of Sedano’s Supermarkets, said in a press release. “The partnership with Shipt comes at an ideal time, allowing us to expand on our existing online ordering and delivery options."

Founded in 1962 by the Herrán and Guerra families, Sedano’s operates 35 stores and more than 3,000 employees in Miami-Dade, Broward, Orange, and Osceola counties, making it the largest independently owned Hispanic supermarket chain in the U.S.

Similar to other online ordering platforms, Shipt allows customers to browse, search, and order from the in-store assortment of products and to accept substitutions for out-of-stock items if they desire. A one-hour delivery window is selected and payment is completed within the app or via the website. Shipt's shoppers then select and bag the items and supply contactless delivery.

"Our customers can now enjoy another worry-free and convenient shopping experience, where their items are dropped off at their doorsteps, without having to leave their homes," Herrán said.

Shipt is owned by Target Corporation and offers subscriptions for $14 a month or $99 a year. Orders over $35 are delivered free, smaller orders tack on a charge of about $7. In addition to Sedano's, Shipt covers Target, Petco, CVS, Costco, Winn-Dixie, Publix, Office Depot, Sur La Table, and ABC Fine Wine & Spirits, among others.