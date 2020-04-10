 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Miami's independent source of local news and culture

4
Peter and Denisse Schnebly are offering virtual personal tastings at a pretty good price.
Peter and Denisse Schnebly are offering virtual personal tastings at a pretty good price.
Photo courtesy of Schnebly Redland's Winery

Schnebly Redland's Winery Offers Personal Winetastings via Zoom

Laine Doss | April 10, 2020 | 12:25pm
AA

One of the most pleasurable ways to spend a weekend afternoon is a trip to Schnebly Redland's Winery & Brewery.

About an hour's drive from downtown Miami, the Homestead destination is located on lush grounds where visitors can participate in guided tastings of wines made from tropical fruits or enjoy a coconut-infused ale in the taproom.

Coronavirus-related emergency orders have ruled out a trip to this tropical getaway, but Peter and Denisse Schnebly and their staff are offering virtual winetastings. And while other winemakers are conducting tastings on YouTube and Instagram, the Schneblys are going with an interactive model.

Related Stories

"We're using Zoom to have a two-way discussion about the wine, along with the tasting," Peter Schnebly explains, adding that the tastings can be arranged for couples or groups looking for a virtual happy hour or wine party while maintaining their physical social distance from one another.

Each tasting begins with a collection of four bottles, shipped free. The shipment also includes two Schnebly wine glasses, 20 percent off a future online purchase, and the virtual tasting, all for $135. (The various collections can be found at virtualwinetasting.schneblywinery.com.

When the wine arrives, the customer chooses a tasting date. Tastings are available for groups of eight, and Peter Schnebly or another taster leads the discussion.

Schnebly says his virtual tastings, much like his wines, are nothing like others that people have experienced. "Of course, we'll walk you through the history, nuances, and intricacies of each wine," he says, "but the goal is to have fun."

The winery and brewery owner says wine is different from beer because it's meant to be savored at a more relaxed pace. "You really don't down a glass of wine like you would a beer on a warm day." 

With anxiety levels running high and plenty of time of everyone's hands, the idea of being gently led through four bottles of wine at a leisurely pace in the privacy of home seems like an activity Miamians could get behind. 

 
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times. She has been featured on Cooking Channel's Eat Street and Food Network's Great Food Truck Race. She won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature about what it's like to wait tables.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.