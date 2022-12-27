South Florida Influencers' New Cookbook Shares Viral Rainbow Unicorn Cheesecake Recipe

When South Florida influencers Shalean and Stephanie Ghitis began posting to their "SoFloFooodie" Instagram account in 2016, the couple never envisioned creating a viral recipe tutorial or writing a cookbook.
Today, that's the reality for the Pembroke Pines couple who share in posting recipes, tutorials, and the occasional restaurant visit.
Shalean tells New Times it was a newfound gluten intolerance that prompted her to create the SoFloFooodie account that today has 294,000 followers — and nearly four million across TikTok and Pinterest.
"I started SoFloFooodie to learn how to have fun with gluten-free food. There were so many things I enjoyed eating that I couldn't have anymore, so Instagram became an outlet to connect with others and share that experience," says Shalean. "Once the sensitivity was gone, Stephanie and I transitioned it to share our experience visiting South Florida restaurants."
In 2019, the couple pivoted again, refocusing efforts on sharing their favorite recipes with followers. In April, inspired by national unicorn day, the duo decided to post a video tutorial for a homemade rainbow unicorn cheesecake, unaware it would soon become a viral sensation.
The video post of the colorful, white chocolate-based, no-bake cheesecake with a Rice Krispy crust went viral, amassing thousands of views and prompting features with several online publications, as well as a segment on NBC6's "In The Mix."
This month, Shalean and Stephanie shared their tried-and-true recipe with the launch of their first cookbook Savory vs. Sweet. The book officially launched on December 6 and has since been featured on Amazon’s top new releases.
Inside the 224-page book, the couple also list 50 of their most popular recipes, including savory treats like the Hot Cheeto-crusted mac-and-cheese doughnut, or the "Cosmic Brownies." The recipes have been created for cooks of all skill levels and require basic cookware and easily accessible ingredients.
"We always had this idea to create a cookbook, so it's been a long time coming," says Shalean, who frequently asked family and friends which of her recipes were their favorite. "When a publisher reached out to create the book, I already had my list prepared."
If you’ve ever wondered what the SoFloFooodie viral rainbow unicorn cheesecake actually tastes like, Miamians are in luck.
To celebrate the book launch, the Savory vs. Sweet creators recently partnered with local Miami ice cream shop Midtown Creamery to create a limited-edition, strawberry-Nesquik-flavored cheesecake ice cream featuring chunks of their signature rainbow unicorn cheesecake and rainbow sprinkles.
For the next few weeks, customers who purchase an item using the limited edition flavor will be entered into a raffle to win a Savory vs. Sweet gift basket that includes all the baking basics to create the cheesecake at home, as well as a signed copy of the book. The raffle will continue until supplies run out.
"We developed this mash-up cookbook to allow readers the ability to unleash their creativity and show off which side they’re on," sums up Shalean. "Our goal is to help our followers express themselves and their love for baking or cooking."