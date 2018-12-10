Punch Bowl Social Will Offer "Made From Scratch" Food and Drink With Games in a Sprawling Wynwood Venue

Punch Bowl Social will open in Wynwood sometime in the summer of 2019, taking up the entire first floor of the Wynwood Garage.

The 23,000 square foot combination restaurant, bar, and entertainment venue is different than many other establishments like Dave & Busters and Kings Bowl that fall into the "eatertainment" category, according to Punch Bowl Social's founder and CEO, Robert Thompson. "We may have bowling lanes, but we are not a bowling alley. Our food and drink is the glue that holds us together."

Another feature is that each location has a different feel that suits the city it's in, rather than being cookie cutter. Thompson calls the Wynwood location an "acid lodge". The restaurant's signature lodge feel has been spruced up and modernized with bright colors and an industrial vibe that takes inspiration from the neighborhood's street art.

Thompson says that the restaurant, which started in 2012 in Denver, will offer local craft beers and utilize Miami-based vendors for breads and produce. The menu, which offers items like chicken-n-waffles with chipotle syrup, tacos, pork rillettes, and burgers, was created by James Beard winner, Hugh Acheson.

Acheson is the former culinary partner for the restaurant and, although he's still associated with the restaurant chain, chef Sheamus Feeley has taken over in the role of chief culinary and beverage officer. Feeley, who comes from restaurant giant, Hillstone, will oversee the menu alongside national beverage director, Patrick WIlliams.

And yes..after you've enjoyed your meal, there will be a plethora of activities to partake in including bowling, private karaoke rooms, ping-pong, darts, board games, classic video games, and more.

If you're wondering of the opening of Punch Bowl Social is the beginning of the end of Wynwood's urban and artsy vibe, Thompson says he understands the sentiment. "Punch Bowl Social is founded by one guy who started a restaurant in 2012 that served food and drink from scratch and we still do that."

It might help to note that Chicago's Punch Bowl Social is located in the city's Fulton Market District alongside such treasured restaurants as Stephanie Izard's Duck Duck Goat, Au Cheval, and the Publican.

In any event, Thompson just wants the good people of Wynwood to stop in for a bite or a drink...and maybe get woo'ed by the lure of karaoke and bowling.

Punch Bowl Social. 2660 NW Third Ave., Miami; punchbowlsocial.com. Opening summer 2019.