The Planta Burger.
Courtesy of Planta

Planta Named Among Top 50 Restaurants for Vegetarians Nationwide

Hannah Sentenac | October 25, 2018 | 8:00am
Everyone knows celebrities love David Grutman's South of Fifth plant-based paradise, Planta — and it turns out regular people are big fans, too.

According to OpenTable.com, the chic South Beach spot is one of America's top 50 restaurants for vegetarians. The eatery was the only spot in Miami to earn a place on the list.

The unique menu, which includes everything from burgers to pizza to sushi and more — all vegan — is under the dominion of executive chef David Lee.

Chef de cuisine Benjamin Goldman is thrilled that Planta was named.

"It's awesome!" he says. "We’ve had lots of fun sharing our unique plant-based dishes with our guests since opening this year, and it’s great that we’ve had such amazing feedback so far."

According to OpenTable, the 50 Best Restaurants for Vegetarians list was generated from over 12 million Open Table diner reviews for more than 28,000 restaurants in all 50 states plus Washington, D.C.

As far as why Planta is so popular, Goldman thinks the menu is pretty memorable. "Planta has a fun vibe and our food often mirrors a classic, craveable item — pizza, burger, sushi, 'crab' cake, I could go on and on," he says. "The best part about Planta is that you do not need to be plant-based or vegetarian to enjoy it."

Other spots in Florida that made the list include Farmer's Table in Boca Raton, Lila in Sarasota, and Ulele in Tampa.

Planta recently expanded its offerings from dinner-only to brunch and lunch.

Planta. 850 Commerce St., Miami Beach; 305-397-8513; plantarestaurants.com.

 
Hannah Sentenac covers veg food, drink, pop culture, travel, and animal advocacy issues. She is also editor-in-chief of LatestVeganNews.com.

