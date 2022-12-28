New Year's Eve 2023 Miami Dining Guide

New Year's Eve is the time to celebrate the promise of good times with friends and family.



Miami restaurants join in on the festivities by offering special dinners, live music, shows, free-flowing champagne, and more.



We've put together an alphabetical list of restaurants offering special New Year's Eve dinners. Reservations are strongly suggested, and gratuities and tax aren't included in prices unless noted.



1 Hotel South Beach. New Year's Eve at Watr: Celebrate 18 stories up with a four-course, prix-fixe menu consisting of Japanese-Peruvian dishes, select sushi rolls, cocktails, and endless ocean views while ringing in the new year with entertainment and music. Sat., Dec. 31, 6-7 & 9-10:30 p.m. $175-$1,000. New Year's Eve at 1 Beach Club: Welcome the new year in an outdoor tropical oasis with a buffet that will offer an assortment of mezze, a carving station, a paella station, entertainment, and music. Sat., Dec. 31, 9 p.m.-1 a.m. $200. 2341 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-604-1000, 1hotels.com.

Amara at Paraiso. NYE at Amara at Paraiso: On New Year's Eve, Amara at Paraiso will host a special night, including a range of delicious entrées and entertainment to ring in the new year. There are two separate seatings, each offering its delicious menu. Each also offers the option of premium waterfront seating for an additional $45 per person, which includes a festive glass of Veuve Clicquot champagne. Those who enjoy the second seating will have the added bonus of a DJ from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m., fireworks at midnight, and an array of exciting dancers and other entertainment. Sat., Dec. 31, 6 p.m.-1 a.m. $300. 3101 NE Seventh Ave., Miami, 305-702-5528, amaraatparaiso.com.

American Social. NYE 2023, a Tribute to the Jordan Year: Join American Social on New Year's Eve. All guests in attendance will receive a complimentary champagne toast at midnight. Sat., Dec. 31, 9 p.m.-2 a.m. Free-$75. 690 SW First Ct., Miami, 305-680-1326, americansocialbar.com.

Ariete. NYE at Ariete: The Michelin-starred restaurant will offer a special New Year's Eve multi-course tasting menu, including warm oyster, crème fraîche and caviar beurre blanc; a pithivier with squab, guava, beet, and dark chocolate; and strawberry and blood orange gâteau marjolaine. Wine pairing is available. Sat., Dec. 31, 5:30-10 p.m. $295-$1,095. 3540 Main Highway, Coconut Grove, 786-615-3747, arietecoconutgrove.com.

Avra Miami. NYE at Avra: The popular estiatorio highlights its signature vibrant energy, lavish design, and incredible Mediterranean cuisine this New Year's Eve, inspired by the seaside tavernas all over Greece's coast and more than 200 islands. Thanks to the setting and cuisine, guests will be transported to the whitewashed islands of Greece, where incomparably fresh seafood, vegetables, and hand-pressed extra-virgin olive oil are the stars. Sat., Dec. 31, 5-7:30 & 8:30-10 p.m. $250-$550. 17885 Collins Ave., Sunny Isles Beach, 786-807-7555, theavragroup.com.

Bagatelle. Bagatelle Disco Club: Miami's most exclusive New Year's Eve party is a disco night at the French-Mediterranean restaurant. Sat., Dec. 31, 7 p.m.-2 a.m. 1669 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-704-3900, bagatelle.com/venues/miami.

Balan's Restaurant. New Year's Day at Balan's: Treat yourself to an unforgettable meal at Balan's Bar & Brasserie and recover from a long night of dancing and celebrations over a boozy brunch featuring a wide selection of delicious dishes, staple items that include banana and blueberry pancakes ($18.95), a lox and bagel platter ($19.95), and Mexican eggs ($19.95). Guests can also savor Balan's classic egg dishes and all-day menu. To wash it all down, guests can enjoy a selection of smoothies and fresh juices. Sat., Dec. 31, 9-1 a.m. 901 S. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-534-9191, balansbrickell.com.

The Balfour Hotel Miami Beach. Drag Yourself to the Disco: The Balfour Hotel and Mehzcla Restaurant invite you to the hottest New Year's Eve Party on South Beach, featuring the amazing, beautiful, and talented Alice Dee spinning the hottest disco hits. Sat., Dec. 31, 9 p.m.-2 a.m. Free. 350 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach, 305-538-1055, thebalfourmiamibeach.com.

Barsecco. Dreamland NYE: Ring in the new year with a stellar DJ lineup, delectable cuisine, a champagne toast, a NYE countdown, and live entertainment. Reservations are necessary. Sat., Dec. 31, 6 p.m. 1421 S. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-577-9809, barsecco.com.

Batch Gastropub Miami. NYE at Batch: Head to Batch Gastropub's New Year's Eve party for dancing, free party favors, and an open bar from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. Sat., Dec. 31, 10 p.m.-1 a.m. $82.83. 30 SW 12th St., Miami, 305-808-5555, batchgastropub.com.

Biltmore Hotel. New Year's Eve Celebration and Fireworks: The Biltmore Hotel invites members and guests to Miami's most iconic New Year's event, which includes a premium open bar, a dinner selection of gourmet food stations, and decadent desserts. Dance the night away as the DJ keeps the party going spinning all of your favorites. Fireworks will light up the sky over the expansive golf course. The Biltmore invites all the glitterati to raise a glass for the final countdown and dance the night away. Sat., Dec. 31, 8:30 p.m.-1 a.m. $404. 1200 Anastasia Ave., Coral Gables, 305-445-8066, biltmorehotel.com.

Bodega Taqueria y Tequila Coconut Grove. New Year's Eve 2023: Celebrate New Year's Eve at Bodega Coconut Grove and enjoy a specialty bubbly bar, complimentary passed bodega bites and entertainment throughout the evening. Reserve your spot in advance with either an open bar ticket or a table reservation. Sat., Dec. 31, 9 p.m.-3 a.m. $175-$2,500. 3419 Main Highway, Miami, 786-833-9791, bodegataqueria.com.

Cafe La Trova. NYE at Cafe La Trova: Gather your close friends and family and celebrate el año nuevo with us at Cafe La Trova. Guests will be treated to a special family-style, four-course menu and a lechón station featuring contemporary Latin and Cuban-style dishes. An à la carte menu will only be available for beverages. Also available will be an upgrade to an open-bar package. Sat., Dec. 31, 9, 9:30 & 10 p.m. $165. 971 SW Eighth St., Miami, 786-615-4379, cafelatrova.com.

Calle 23. Calle 23 NYE: Spend a memorable New Year's Eve at Calle 23. The vibrant dinner outing is perfect for those craving tasty cocktails like mojitos, jungle birds, and seasonal coquito cocktails. Pair your drinks with a few Calle 23 staples, like the famous fried cheese starter, "Rica Timba Frita," ropa vieja, and make sure to check out the special NYE prix-fixe dinner menu, including your choice of sea bass or filet mignon with a complimentary champagne toast to ring in the new year. End the night by dancing salsa with the best live music in Miami. Sat., Dec. 31, noon-2 a.m. $50+. 230 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables, 786-325-3474, calle23miami.com.

Chica. NYE at Chica Miami: Celebrate New Year's Eve at Chica with the signature "Chica Nights" celebration, and finish 2022 with vibrant and authentic Latin flavors. Countdown to 2023 with captivating live performances, a prix-fixe menu by celebrity chef Lorena Garcia, and signature cocktails. Sat., Dec. 31, 7-8:30 p.m. $155-$450. 5556 NE 4th Ct., Miami, 786-632-7725, chicarestaurant.com.

Chotto Matte. NYE at Chotto Matte: Starting at noon, raise a glass as you enjoy a deluxe selection of brunch dishes and free-flowing champagne to the energetic soundtrack by the in-house DJs. For the early dinner seating, dive into the restaurant's set menu with surprise Nikkei specials. For the later evening, enjoy Chotto's finest dishes and vibrant atmosphere with sounds by headliner DJ Patrick M. Sat., Dec. 31, noon. $125-$165. 1664 Lenox Ave., Miami Beach, 305-690-0743, chotto-matte.com/miami.

Copal. Dinner and Luau: Spend New Year's Eve at Copal for a Polynesian-inspired celebration, including snacks, a four-hour premium open bar, live entertainment, and DJs. Menu highlights include five-spice spare ribs; grilled baby bok choi with XO sauce; and poisson cru with coconut, lemongrass, and ginger. Sat., Dec. 31, 9 p.m.-3 a.m. $150. 50 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-748-4540, pezlocomiami.com/copal.

Eating House Miami. NYE at Eating House: Eating House, which recently reopened its doors at its new location, is offering a sharing-style menu highlighting its signature dishes. The set menu is $150 per person and includes a complimentary glass of bubbly. Sat., Dec. 31, 5:30 p.m. $150. 128 Giralda Ave., Coral Gables, 786-580-3745, eatinghousemiami.com.

Eden Roc Miami Beach. Roc'ing New Year's Eve: Eden Roc Miami Beach invites you to ring in 2023 with a Roc'ing poolside night to remember. Enjoy an open premium bar, an array of food stations, and a sizzling dance party with stunning entertainment featuring Rico DeLargo & the Feel Good Jawns with special guest DJ Diego Morales. Sat., Dec. 31, 8 p.m.-1 a.m. $285-$25,000. 4525 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-531-0000, edenrochotelmiami.com.

Edge Steak & Bar. NYE at Edge Steak & Bar: Pop, clink, fizz, and celebrate the night away at Edge's New Year's Eve poolside fête. Plan for an evening of enchantment under the palms with cocktails and champagne that flows beyond midnight, live DJ entertainment with a twist, captivating performances, festive canapés, and a view of the fireworks over Biscayne Bay. Sat., Dec. 31, 10 p.m. $225–$2,450. 1435 Brickell Ave., Miami, 305-381-3190, edgerestaurantmiami.com.

El Santo Taqueria. El Taiger: Sat., Dec. 31, 11 p.m. 1620 SW Eighth St., Miami, 786-360-6019, elsantomiami.com.

El Secreto Omakase. New Year's Eve at El Secreto Omakase: Guests of El Secreto Omakase will dine on an elevated multi-course dinner menu with the freshest fish, truffles, and caviar at Faena's most exclusive six-seated restaurant. To continue a night of celebration, guests will enjoy an open bar and access to Tree of Life open bar, access to Faena's New Year's Eve countdown, and a firework spectacle in Mammoth Garden. Sat., Dec. 31, 6:30 & 9 p.m. $895. 3201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 786-655-5600, faena.com/miami-beach/dining/el-secreto-omakase-by-paul-qui.

Esmé Miami Beach. NYE at Esmé: Ring in the new year on Esmé's rooftop. Enjoy party favors, a toast at midnight, champagne specials, and a fireworks show. Sat., Dec. 31, 8:30 p.m. 1438 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-809-8050, esmehotel.com.

Fabel. The Tale of New Year's Eve: Bring in the new year by enhancing all of your senses at Fabel Miami. Enjoy a prix-fixe Mediterranean menu paired with a stellar wine list created by a master sommelier, all while taking in a headliner DJ and enthralling entertainment. Sat., Dec. 31, 7-10 & 10 p.m.-3 a.m. $188-$288. 50 NW 23rd St., Miami, 305-967-8133, fabelmiami.com.

Gekk. Gekk NYE: Celebrate New Year's Eve at Gekk, the Japanese steakhouse by Bad Bunny and David Grutman. There are two family-style seatings: 6 p.m. starting at $195 and 9 p.m. starting at $350. Both include dishes like Japanese milk bread, a spicy bluefin tuna roll, Wagyu skirt steak, and grilled whole lobster. Sat., Dec. 31, 6 p.m. $195-$800. 8 SE Eighth St., Miami, 305-423-8884, gekko.com.

The Gibson Room. NYE at the Gibson Room: There are a couple of ways to celebrate the Gibson Room's first New Year's Eve. To start off the night, indulge in a four-course, prix-fixe menu featuring tamale en cazuela with foie gras; duck chicharrón; dried fruit mojo; short rib with caramelized onions; Hasselback potato; and pepper jack mornay. After dinner, enjoy live music and an open bar from 10:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. featuring musical guest Tony and the Kings. Additionally, the restaurant will stream the ball drop with a complimentary champagne toast. Sat., Dec. 31, 5:30 p.m.-2:30 a.m. $85-$245. 2224 SW 22nd Str., Miami, 305-570-4311, thegibsonroommiami.com.

Hakkasan. NYE at Hakkasan: Celebrate the end of 2022 and ring in the new year in style at Hakkasan, located at the iconic Fontainebleau. Serving up a celebration of Chinese cuisine, Hakkasan will offer guests delicious four-course menus best enjoyed family-style. With both non-vegetarian and vegetarian options, Hakkasan will have offerings for all guests to enjoy. Sat., Dec. 31, 5:30-10:30 p.m. $195-$295. 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 786-276-1388, hakkasan.com.

Issabella's. NYE at Issabella's: Issabella's is offering a special dining experience to ring in the new year. Dinner will include a three-course, prix-fixe menu priced at $95 per person plus tax and service. The dinner begins with a choice of an appetizer, including options such as a mezze board, beef carpaccio, and gambas al ajillo. Entrée highlights include wild mushroom risotto with housemade green pesto, sun-dried tomatoes and toasted pine nuts, squid ink seafood pasta, and chicken Milanese. Sides for the table will include roasted root vegetables and crispy potatoes. Dessert options include Basque cheesecake and vegan chocolate biscuit with coconut sorbet. Sat., Dec. 31, 5 p.m. $95. 1022 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach, 305-397-8040, issabellas.com.

Italica. NYE at Italica: Enjoy a four-course, prix-fixe Italian dinner from $75 to $150 and a complimentary welcome drink or glass of Pommery champagne. Sat., Dec. 31, 6:30 & 9 p.m. $75-$150. 3201 NE First Ave., Miami, 786-850-2600, italicaus.com.

Jaya at the Setai. NYE at Jaya: Celebrate the new year with an unforgettable Marrakech-themed night in Jaya's indoor dining room, complete with live entertainment, a sparkling five-course menu crafted by executive chef Vijayudu Veena and his talented culinary team, delectable cocktails, festive favors, and so much more. At midnight, toast to 2023 with Louis Roederer's Cristal champagne. Sat., Dec. 31, 7-9:30 p.m. $325-$575. 2001 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 855-923-7899, thesetaihotels.com/en-us/hotels/miami-beach/dining.

Joia Beach. C'est La Vie 2023: Miami's exclusive beachfront day-to-night oasis, Joia Beach, is ringing in 2023 with an extravagant affair featuring music by Fabrice Dayan, extraordinary performances, live entertainment, and a decadent multi-course, family-style meal featuring a bottle of Cristal champagne. Sat., Dec. 31, 7 p.m.-1 a.m. $695-$2,500. 1111 Parrot Jungle Trail, Miami, 305-400-7280, joiabeachmiami.com.

Juvia. Edge of Midnight: Indulge in a six-course tasting menu with champagne, a live show, music, and fireworks. Sat., Dec. 31, 5:30 & 8:30 p.m. $225-$550. 1111 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach, 305-763-8272, juviamiami.com.

Klaw Miami. Great Gatsby Night: The land-and-sea hot spot will be delighting guests this New Year's Eve with a true Gatsby affair. Klaw is featuring a special à la carte menu in the downstairs dining room accented by live entertainment, a DJ, champagne towers, and, of course, a midnight champagne toast to ring in 2023. After dining downstairs, bring the party to the sixth floor for the best unobstructed view of Biscayne Bay's jaw-dropping fireworks from the rooftop bar. Sat., Dec. 31, 6 p.m. $175-$350. 1737 N. Bayshore Dr., Miami, 305-239-2523, klawrestaurant.com.

Komodo. NYE at Komodo: Join Komodo this New Year's Eve for its Forbidden City dinner. The Brickell hot spot is known for its iconic, treehouse-like atmosphere, Instagrammable birds' nest seating, and elegant Southeast Asian cuisine. With the lounge just steps away, guests can enjoy an elevated meal and a party without leaving the venue. Sat., Dec. 31, 6-8 p.m. $180-$295. 801 Brickell Ave., Miami, 305-534-2211, komodomiami.com.

Le Zoo. Le Zoo: In honor of the new year, Le Zoo will be offering special menu items on New Year's Eve and a live DJ performance. Sat., Dec. 31, 11:30 a.m.-11 p.m. 9700 Collins Ave., Bal Harbour, 786-655-5600, lezoo.com.

Los Félix. NYE with Krüs Kitchen and Los Félix: Celebrate bringing in the new year with a four-course tasting menu by chef Sebastian with influences from Los Félix and Krüs Kitchen. Sat., Dec. 31, 6:30 p.m. $125-$195. 3413 Main Highway, Miami, 305-640-5013, losfelixmiami.com.

Louie Bossi. NYE at Louie Bossi: New Year's Eve at Louie Bossi's will feature a 20-ounce porterhouse steak with two sides ($85). The sides are grilled asparagus and pan-roasted cauliflower with hazelnuts, raisins, and capers. Sat., Dec. 31, 10-midnight. $85. 1032 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 9554-356-6699, louiebossi.com/ft-lauderdale.

LPM Restaurant & Bar. NYE at LPM Restaurant & Bar: This New Year's Eve, experience LPM's Cirque du Soleil soiree for the ultimate extravaganza. A curated experience featuring live entertainment, acrobatics, and a delectable family-style menu paired with crafted cocktails and champagne. Sat., Dec. 31, 6-8 & 8 p.m.-midnight. $295-$395. 1300 Brickell Bay Dr., Miami, 305-401-9133, lpmlondon.co.uk/miami.

Luca Osteria. NYE at Luca Osteria: 'Tis the season for truffles at Luca Osteria. For New Year's Eve, chef Giorgio Rapicavoli's Italian eatery is hosting its second-annual truffle dinner offering an indulgent, sharing-style tasting menu for $175 per person. A complimentary glass of bubbly is included. Sat., Dec. 31, 5:30 p.m. $175. 116 Giralda Ave., Coral Gables, 305-381-5097, lucamiami.com.

Mau Miami. NYE at Mau Miami: Ring in 2023 with a celebratory family-style, prix-fixe dinner and a champagne toast at Midtown's bohemian Mediterranean restaurant, Maü Miami. Sat., Dec. 31, 6 p.m.-2 a.m. $100-$200. 3252 NE First Ave. #109, Miami, 786-971-9100, maumia.com.



The Miami Beach Edition. NYE at Matador Room: The Matador Room at the Miami Beach Edition hosts a New Year's Eve four-course dinner with complimentary wine pairings and a decadent dessert experience at the restaurant by chef Jean-Georges. Sat., Dec. 31, 5:30-8 & 9-11 p.m. $95-$275. 2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 786-257-4500, editionhotels.com/miami-beach.



Mayami Mexicantina. NYE at Mayami: This New Year's Eve, indulge in a special menu at Mayami, located in the heart of Wynwood. Taste the bold flavors of potato leek velouté, followed by your choice of king crab tostada or kampachi for your first course. Pair the winter corn and truffle risotto with a decadent, braised Wagyu tri-tip or butter-poached black bass for the main course of your dreams. Finish the night off with a chocolate-pistachio mousse while taking in the late-night party atmosphere with aerialists and fire dancers. Sat., Dec. 31, 5 p.m.-3 a.m. 127 NW 23rd St., Miami, 786-660-1341, mayamiwynwood.com.

Moxy Miami South Beach. New Year's Eve at Serena: Serena at Moxy South Beach will ring in 2023 with the ultimate culinary and cocktail experience for a New Year's Eve to remember, with plenty of fun, food, and drinks to be had. Diverse menus will be served family-style, including dishes such as cobia aguachile, esquites, short-rib tostada, and dressed oysters with a sweet dessert finish of dulce de leche or a chocolate tart. Sat., Dec. 31, 6-7 p.m. $90-100. A Night in Copacabana: Head to the rooftop, the Upside, at Moxy South Beach for a New Year's Eve celebration. Transport yourself to Rio de Janeiro for a night at the Copacabana for an all-white dress code celebration featuring amazing views of Miami Beach's firework show and a premium open bar with music by Tovitz. Sat., Dec. 31, 6 p.m.-midnight. $195-$250. 915 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-600-4292, marriott.com/en-us/hotels/miaox-moxy-miami-south-beach.

Naoe. New Year's Eve Omakase: Chef Kevin Cory specializes in natural Japanese cuisine at Naoe, and every night serves a unique chef's choice menu. Please allow two to three hours of your time for the dinner. Dinner includes a $560 sake credit per couple. Sat., Dec. 31, 9 p.m. $560. 661 Brickell Key Dr., Miami, 305-947-6263, naoemiami.com.

Navé. NYE at Navé: Welcome 2023 at Navé, and enjoy a prix-fixe tasting menu with choices such as roasted turnip soup with foie sel, black truffle, and American osetra; a stone crab salad for a first course; and scallop sacchetti with ajo blanco, roasted grape, chili mint, and smoked almond, or roasted octopus for a second course. Sat., Dec. 31, 6-11 p.m. $95. 3540 Main Highway #C-103, Miami, 786-615-3747, navemiami.com.

Negroni Bistro & Sushi Bar. NYE at Negroni Midtown: Start off your New Year's Eve celebration with a special four-course, prix-fixe meal by chef Pablo Latif, with multiple choices from the modern cuisine menu and Nikkei sushi bar. Enjoy a beautiful night in the heart of midtown with live music and DJ sets, a complimentary welcome drink, and a glass of Pommery champagne at midnight. Sat., Dec. 31, 6-8:30 & 9:30 p.m.-1 a.m. $90-$180. 3201 Buena Vista Blvd., Miami, 786-510-0075, negronius.com.

Neya Restaurant. NYE at Neya: Neya will serve a special six-course menu for two from 6 to 8 p.m., accompanied by a champagne toast. From 9 p.m. onwards, the modern Israeli restaurant will offer a $295 ten-course New Year's Eve tasting menu for two, which includes a bottle of champagne per table and party favors. The special menus will feature dishes like artichoke porcini and truffle; Angus tartar, flame veggies and caviar; coquille Saint-Jacques; Wagyu rib eye; and foie gras gratin. Sat., Dec. 31, 6 & 9 p.m. $260-$295. 9491 Harding Ave., Surfside, 305-452-0768, neyarestaurant.com.

Nikki Beach Miami. Golden Solstice New Year's Eve: Capture the sun's energy during nightfall at Nikki Beach's "Golden Solstice" New Year's Eve celebration. Nikki Beach offers dinner packages, table packages, and general admission tickets. Celebrate life and experience radiating entertainment, including performances by Nikki Beach's dance troupe, an extraordinary show, and live music. Ring in 2023 under the night sky with Nikki Beach's very own fireworks show. It's all about golden hues and champagne dreams. Sat., Dec. 31, 7 p.m.-2 a.m. $150-$5000. 1 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach, 305-538-1111, nikkibeach.com.

Nossa Omakase. New Year's Eve Omakase Celebration: The final omakase of 2022 will be a decadent experience with bluefin tuna, caviar, uni, truffles, and Wagyu. Totaling 18 courses, the experience includes a variety of dishes that pair fresh and dry-aged tuna with other delicacies from land and sea imported from Japan and prepared Nossa-style at the circular bar. This dinner includes a complimentary bottle of champagne or sake for two. Sat., Dec. 31, 7:30 p.m. $600. 1600 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-539-9711, nossaomakase.com.

Novikov Miami. NYE at Novikov: From 6 to 7:30 p.m., Noviko will serve its regular à la carte dinner menu of Japanese-Chinese specialties. From 9 p.m. onwards, the buzzy restaurant will offer a 14-course New Year's Eve tasting menu for two for $425. The menu will feature Kaluga black caviar; hamachi carpaccio and black truffle; spicy prawn moneybags; lobster tempura; Peking duck; honey truffle king crab; and Wagyu rib eye. The meal includes a complimentary bottle of champagne for every two guests and will end with an assorted dessert platter. Sat., Dec. 31, 6-7:30 & 9 p.m. $425. 300 S. Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-489-1000, novikovmiami.com.

Osaka Nikkei. NYE at Osaka Nikkei: This New Year's Eve, indulge in a multi-sensory Nikkei experience at Osaka Nikkei. Located in Brickell, Osaka blends to perfection the millenary precision of Japanese techniques with the unique flavors of Peruvian cuisine. Sat., Dec. 31, 6-7 p.m. $300-$350. 1300 Brickell Bay Dr., Miami, 786-627-4800, osakanikkei.com/es/local/miami.

Palace Bar & Restaurant. The Big Reveal: The Palace will host a New Year's Eve experience starting at 8 p.m. The $115 ticket includes a three-course dinner, a three-hour drag show, and a fireworks show at midnight. Sat., Dec. 31, 8 p.m. $115. 1052 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach, 305-531-7234, palacesouthbeach.com.

Papi Steak. NYE at Papi Steak: Celebrate the new year in style at Papi Steak. The extravagant restaurant will be offering a prix-fixe, three-course dinner menu. Sat., Dec. 31, 6-7:30 & 9-10:30 p.m. $190 -$350. 736 First St., Miami Beach, 305-800-7274, papisteak.com.

Pink Taco. New Year's Eve at Pink Taco: This New Year's Eve get ready to fiesta now and siesta later with a night of dancing, stiff drinks, and damn good tacos for an overall immaculate vibe. Pink Taco will be rolling out a special cocktail menu for the occasion. Favorite elixirs include the "Mando" margarita with Herradura silver, mango puree, cinnamon sticks, anise, basil syrup, and Suze liqueur; a banana rumhattan with Myers dark rum, banana syrup, and Nixta elote liqueur; and the non-alcoholic pomegranate mule with tequila, lime juice, and pomegranate syrup. The party will be going from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. with DJ sounds from @jph_dj. Sat., Dec. 31, 9 p.m.-1 a.m. 1200 Ocean Dr., Miami, 305-507-8980, pinktaco.com.

Playa Miami. NYE at Playa: Spend your last meal of 2022 with a delicious prix-fixe menu at Lincoln Road's Southern Mediterranean restaurant, Playa. The five-course menu includes tempting and delectable dishes, including a choice of salad, starter, entrée, two sides, and one dessert per person. Menu highlights include baby octopus and fennel salad, grilled chicken mousse, tempura sushi surimi roll, whole branzino, grilled filet mignon, Alaskan king crab legs, and crusted lamb rack, to name a few, as well as vegetarian dishes such as mushroom truffle pasta and spaghetti squash with spinach. Guests can pair their dishes with tasty sides such as sauteed spinach and charred broccolini. For dessert, guests may indulge in a triple-layer chocolate mousse or a sweet potato maple cheesecake. Sat., Dec. 31, 6 p.m. $250. 915 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach, 305-333-1369, playasobe.com.

Puttshack. NYE at Puttshack: Countdown to 2023 at Puttshack Miami's New Year's Eve celebration. Beginning at 8 p.m., revelers ages 21 and up can ring in the new year while enjoying globally inspired cuisine, signature cocktails and mocktails, a live DJ, a champagne toast at midnight, and surprises and delights throughout the evening. Sat., Dec. 31, 8 p.m. $25. 701 S. Miami Ave., Miami, 786-233-7888, puttshack.com.

R House. The Ice and Fire Masquerade Ball: R House opens its doors on New Year's Eve for its most fiery drag extravaganza yet. The special celebration will feature hostess Athena Dion and favorites Kat Wilderness, Morphine Love, Juicy Love, and Malaysia Babydoll Foxx. Prepare to be entertained with fierce performances right up until midnight and beyond. DJ Aulden Brown will be providing the perfect party soundtrack while you kick back glass after glass, bite after bite, and enjoy the last night of 2022. Sat., Dec. 31, 9 p.m.-3 a.m. $125-$345. 2727 NW Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0201, rhousewynwood.com.

The Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne, Miami. The Jewel of Morocco New Year's Eve Gala: Welcome 2023 with a Moroccan-themed gala featuring a lavish dinner display, live music from the Bay Kings Bands, an open bar, dancing, party favors, champagne toast, and more. Sat., Dec. 31, 8 p.m.-1 a.m. $200-$545. 455 Grand Bay Dr., Key Biscayne, 305-365-4500, ritzcarlton.com.

Riverside Hotel Fort Lauderdale. NYE at Riverside Hotel: Celebrate the new year on the Skyline Terrace at the Riverside Hotel. Overlooking the New River, packages include a four-hour open bar, food stations, indoor and outdoor events, party favors, and live entertainment by DJ Gerber. The club will have a best-dressed and best-dancer contest with great prizes for the winners. Sat., Dec. 31, 8 p.m. $130. 620 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-467-0671, riversidehotel.com.

Rusty Pelican. NYE at Rusty Pelican: Toast to 2022 at Rusty Pelican as guests count down to 2023 with a five-course menu, welcome bubbles, and a waterfront view of the fireworks along the Miami skyline. Enjoy a choice of Wagyu braised short rib, porcini and truffle ravioli, miso-sake-marinated scorpion fish, Wagyu New York strip steak, and a show-stopping dessert. Don't forget to keep the party going with deluxe and premium open bar packages available for purchase. Sat., Dec. 31, 6 p.m. $180-$1,000. 3201 Rickenbacker Cswy., Key Biscayne, 305-361-3818, therustypelican.com.

Sala'o Cuban Bar & Pescaderia. NYE at Sala'o: Enjoy a night of luxury and decadence at Sala'o and kiss 2022 goodbye. The restaurant is offering live entertainment, a four-course, prix-fixe menu, a celebratory toast, and complimentary party favors while supplies last. Stellar VIP late-night packages with bottle service will also be available to ensure you have a night to remember. Sat., Dec. 31, 6 p.m.-1 a.m. $0 – $100. 1642 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-642-8989, salaorestaurant.com.

Santorini by Georgios. Santorini's New Year's Eve Celebration: Ring in your new year in style with a full open bar, gourmet menu, and live entertainment. Come out and celebrate with your loved ones. Sat., Dec. 31, 8 p.m.-1 a.m. $65. 101 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach, 305-672-6624, santorinibygeorgios.com.

Sawa Restaurant & Lounge. NYE at Sawa: Celebrate this New Year's Eve at Sawa's "Magical Dinner Party." For one night only, Sawa Restaurant & Lounge, located in the beautiful Shops at Merrick Park, closes its doors to the public to offer reserved seating only for an unforgettable New Year's Eve. The annual event takes "dinner and a show" to another level, and you're invited to experience the magic. Sat., Dec. 31, 9 p.m. $75-$199. 360 San Lorenzo Ave., Coral Gables, 305-447-6555, sawarestaurant.com.

Scarpetta. NYE at Scarpetta: Start 2023 off on a high note with New Year's Eve dinner at Scarpetta. Offering a curated dinner for the whole family, guests can savor Italian selections such as fresh burrata, crab ravioli, filet mignon, and more. Sat., Dec. 31, 6-11:30 p.m. $85-$250. 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4660, scarpettarestaurants.com.

Seminole Casino Coconut Creek. NYE at 1st Street Deli: The New Year's Eve menu specials include black-eyed pea soup ($7) or champagne salad ($9) for starters; pan-seared halibut ($29) or 14-ounce roasted prime rib ($33) as entrée options; and champagne sponge cake and chocolate-covered strawberries ($9) for dessert. Sat., Dec. 31, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. NYE at Sorrisi: The New Year's Eve menu specials will be available from 11 a.m. to midnight and will include lentil and escarole soup ($9), burrata and tomato ($18), lobster scampi ($38), osso buco ($32), and double-chocolate espresso cheesecake ($9). Sat., Dec. 31, 11-midnight. NYE at NYY Steak: Featured News Year's Eve menu specials include champagne oysters ($42) and baked escargot ($30) for starters, and Maker's Mark aged rib eye ($70), stuffed whole lobster ($160), or surf and turf ($85) as entrée options with side options including bacon-cheddar potato gratin ($20). Finish the meal with chocolate bread pudding with a bourbon anglaise for dessert ($12). Sat., Dec. 31, 5-11 p.m. 5550 NW 40th St., Coconut Creek, 954-977-6700, seminolecoconutcreekcasino.com.

Sexy Fish Miami. Oceanic Masquerade: Seth Troxler will take to the decks to ring in 2023 at Sexy Fish. Beginning at 5 p.m., Sexy Fish will offer two omakase-tasting menus with a decadent array of sharing-style dishes. A $200 New Year's Eve omakase menu will be available, as well as a $350 premium omakase menu. Guests can choose from an extensive list of more than 50 wines by the glass and more than 700 bottles of wine and champagne. Beginning at 9 p.m., guests are invited to enjoy a spectacular night of underwater revelry featuring the premium tasting menu while sipping on cocktails and drinks, including some of the finest champagnes and tequila by the bottle. The energy in the restaurant will build as guests are entertained and beguiled before midnight, followed by a hedonistic musical experience with the special guest DJ. Sat., Dec. 31, 5 & 9 p.m. $200-$750. 1001 S. Miami Ave., Miami, sexyfishmiami.com.

Shelborne South Beach. Masquerade NYE: The Shelborne South Beach invites guests to an exclusive masquerade celebration in honor of the new year. The party includes a live DJ, complimentary admission, cabana reservations, and a champagne toast once the clock strikes midnight. For $145, patrons can enjoy an over-the-top dinner buffet at Shelborne Cafe. Sat., Dec. 31, 8 p.m.-midnight. Free-$145. 1801 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-531-1271, shelborne.com.

The St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort. NYE at St. Regis: Celebrate the most fabulous night and the beginning of an exquisite year. Indulge in a specially curated three- to four-course menu as you enjoy live entertainment in a glamorous festive atmosphere. Head to the St. Regis Bar for live music and a complimentary midnight champagne toast. Sat., Dec. 31, 6 p.m.-midnight. $125-$255. 9703 Collins Ave., Bal Harbour, 305-993-3300, stregisbalharbour.com.

Strawberry Moon. NYE at Strawberry Moon: Ring in the new year at Strawberry Moon, and start the year with unforgettable memories made at the centerpiece of the Goodtime Hotel. Guests can expect a variety of Mediterranean classics with an updated twist that are fun and flavorful, as well as country club favorites that promise to satisfy any craving. Sat., Dec. 31, 9-10:30 p.m. $155. 601 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-506-2112, strawberrymoonmiami.com.

StripSteak by Michael Mina. NYE at StripSteak: Close out 2022 with an unforgettable meal at StripSteak, located at the Fontainebleau. Featuring an innovative four-course menu, guests can indulge in elevated steakhouse offerings such as slow-roasted New York strip steak, lobster agnolotti, and more. Sat., Dec. 31, 5:30-11:30 p.m. $175-$250. 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4780, michaelmina.net/restaurants/stripsteak/miami.

Sugar. Midnight in Outer Space: Get ready for launch and take off from the 40th floor of East Miami and travel to other galaxies for "Midnight in Outer Space" while taking in the glittering lights of the Miami skyline in Sugar's galactic garden. Surrounded by beautiful stars, planets, comets, and stardust, resident DJs Nikko Calor and Socko will transport you with their live music performances to welcome 2023. Bar and standing room reservations are priced at $225 per person, and table reservations start at $550. The evening features a premium open bar from 9:30 to 12:30 p.m., complimentary rounds of Asian bites from 9:30 to 11:30 p.m., and a champagne toast at midnight. Sat., Dec. 31, 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. $225-$550. 788 Brickell Plaza, Miami, 305-712-7000, easthotels.com/en/miami/restaurants-and-bars/sugar.

Surf Club Restaurant. NYE at the Surf Club: The exclusive late-night party on the terrace will feature dancing, two cocktails of choice, chef Thomas Keller's sweet and savory canapés, and a champagne toast at midnight. Sat., Dec. 31, 10 p.m.-2 a.m. $300. 9011 Collins Ave., Surfside, 305-768-9440, surfclubrestaurant.com.

Swan. NYE at Swan: Transport to the streets of Paris this New Year's Eve at Swan's "Midnight in Paris" dinner. Located in the heart of Miami's Design District, Swan is an indoor-outdoor dining destination from hospitality mavens David Grutman and Pharrell Williams. The menu features refined rustic cuisine and dynamic communal plates, offering something for everyone. Sat., Dec. 31, 6-8 & 8:30-11 p.m. $155-$255. 90 NE 39th St., Miami, 305-704-0994, swanbevy.com.

Tarpon River Brewing. Babies and Ballers: Ring in the new year with smiles and positive vibes for 2023. This year's "Babies and Ballers" New Year's Eve family affair is dedicated to celebrating with friends and family in true style and fashion while still being safe and celebrating the start of a new year. Be prepared for you and the kiddos to strike your best poses on the mini red carpet, and add your new year wishes and goals to the dream board to bring on good vibes for 2023. Cheers with sparkling cider right before the balloons drop at 8 p.m. Sat., Dec. 31, 6-9 p.m. $25. 280 SW Sixth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-353-3193, tarponriverbrewing.com.

Tigre. NYE at Tigre: Ring in the new year at Tigre while indulging in a four-course menu featuring grilled octopus appetizer, Patagonian sea bass, caviar beurre blanc, duck, and chocolate-cognac mousse cake, among many other delicious selections. This special also includes a bottle of cava for two people. Sat., Dec. 31, 5-11:45 p.m. $175. 620 NE 78th St., Miami, 305-456-9540, tigre.miami.

Tipsy Flamingo Cocktail Bar. Tipsy '23: Spend New Year's Eve at Tipsy Flamingo. Enjoy groovy music and delicious cocktails as we head into the new year. Open format vibes provided by DJ Mad Linx. RSVP for free and enjoy a complimentary glass of bubbly at midnight. Open-bar drink packages are available. Drink packages include a $60 three-hour premium open bar ($15 service charge) from 9 p.m. to midnight. Sat., Dec. 31, 9 p.m. $0–$75. 40 NE First Ave . #101, Miami, 305-713-7839, tipsyflamingomiami.com.

Villa Azur Restaurant & Lounge. NYE at Villa Azur: Join Miami Beach's favorite Mediterranean-French supper club, Villa Azur, for a one-of-a-kind New Year's Eve experience filled with glitz and glamor. The ultimate black-tie celebration features a specially curated à la carte menu featuring Wagyu, tomahawk steak, seafood towers, caviar, and the famous pâtes a la meule, to name a few. Guests can pair their dinners with liquor, champagne, wine, and more. The endless night of temptation also includes enticing live shows, voluptuous dancers, a live musician, and beats by Stephan M. Don't miss the pop of champagne at the stroke of midnight. Sat., Dec. 31, 6:30 p.m. 309 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-763-8688, villaazurmiami.com.

The Wharf Miami. Captain's Ball NYE 2023: As the clock ticks down to midnight on New Year's Eve, there is no better place than the Wharf Miami for a unique and festive celebration. The Captain's Ball will have you feeling like the captain of your own ship as you enjoy music, dancing, and stunning views of Miami's skyline. Plus, what's a party without a giveaway? Make sure to grab a captain's hat when you arrive so you can set sail into 2023 in style. Sat., Dec. 31, 6 p.m.-3 a.m. Free-$1,800. 114 SW North River Dr., Miami, 305-906-4000, wharfmiami.com.

Zuma Contemporary Japanese Cuisine. New Year's Eve Dinner and Party at Zuma: Step into 2023 with a bang. Join Zuma for its New Year's Eve dinner and party featuring a live DJ, entertainment, its signature dishes, and an award-winning Zuma experience. Choose from the à la carte menu, premium omakase menu at $250 per person, or seasonal omakase menu at $350 per person. Celebrations start at 6 p.m. for early diners and go until late into the night. Sat., Dec. 31, 6 p.m.-2 a.m. $250-$350. 270 Biscayne Blvd. Way, Miami, 305-577-0277, zumarestaurant.com.