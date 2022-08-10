Support Us

Tacolandia

New Times' Tacolandia 2022 Presale Tickets on Sale Now

August 10, 2022 8:00AM

Taco 'bout a great time!
Taco 'bout a great time! Photo courtesy of New Times Events and Marketing
Humankind has seen many wonderful inventions, but none so great as the taco. This perfect food is portable, easily handled, comes in a variety of flavors, and can be enjoyed for breakfast, lunch, dinner, or even dessert!

Come join New Times as we celebrate the taco at Tacolandia. On Saturday, November 12, 2022 from 3 to 6 p.m., taco lovers will be able to eat their fill of tacos at Coconut Grove's Regatta Park.

The event will feature more than 20 of South Florida's best restaurants, each featuring a dish that showcases their idea of a taco. Restaurants signed up include La Catrina, Kombi Keg, Ecléctico Restaurant & Bar, Goya, and Yip, with more to be announced.

Event goers will have access to unlimited taco sampling, unlimited beer and cocktails, and entertainment. All Tacolandia guests must be 21 and over with a valid ID. The event will go on rain or shine.

A portion of proceeds benefits the de Moya Foundation, a nonprofit organization founded in 2015 to make a difference in the lives of children and young adults with special needs.

General Admission tickets cost $30 and include entry into the event at 3 p.m., unlimited tacos, beverage samples, and musical entertainment.

VIP Admission tickets cost $50 and include early entry into the event at 2 p.m., unlimited drinks, an exclusive lounging area, a commemorative gift, and exclusive restaurants.

Tacolandia tickets go on sale on Monday, August 15, but New Times readers can take advantage of a special presale, starting today, August 10 at 10 a.m. by using promo code MIATACOS at etix.com. The presale ends Sunday, August 14 at 10 p.m.

New Times' Tacolandia. Saturday, November 12 from 3 to 6 p.m. at Regatta Park, 3500 Pan American Dr., Coconut Grove. Tickets cost $30 - $50 at etix.com.
