 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Miami's independent source of local news and culture

4
Out to Brunch has been rescheduled.
Out to Brunch has been rescheduled.
Photo by Jorge Martinez Gualdron

New Times' Out to Brunch Rescheduled

Laine Doss | April 1, 2020 | 3:34pm
AA

New Times' Out to Brunch 2020 has a new date.

In light of continuing developments regarding the coronavirus pandemic and the federal government's recent announcement extending its social-distancing guidelines, New Times has further postponed its annual Out to Brunch.

The new date for the event: August 22.

All tickets purchased for the original date will be honored for the rescheduled date.

While this decision comes at a time of worldwide uncertainty, we take the safety and health of our guests, staff, and community very seriously.

Thank you for your continued support, and we look forward to brunching with you soon.

New Times' Out to Brunch. Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, August 22, at the Warehouse at Magic City Innovation District, 6301 NE Fourth Ave., Miami; newtimesouttobrunch.com.

 
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times. She has been featured on Cooking Channel's Eat Street and Food Network's Great Food Truck Race. She won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature about what it's like to wait tables.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

 

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.