New Times' Out to Brunch Rescheduled

Out to Brunch has been rescheduled.

New Times' Out to Brunch 2020 has a new date.

In light of continuing developments regarding the coronavirus pandemic and the federal government's recent announcement extending its social-distancing guidelines, New Times has further postponed its annual Out to Brunch.

The new date for the event: August 22.

All tickets purchased for the original date will be honored for the rescheduled date.

While this decision comes at a time of worldwide uncertainty, we take the safety and health of our guests, staff, and community very seriously.

Thank you for your continued support, and we look forward to brunching with you soon.

New Times' Out to Brunch. Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, August 22, at the Warehouse at Magic City Innovation District, 6301 NE Fourth Ave., Miami; newtimesouttobrunch.com.