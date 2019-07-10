Presale Tickets Available for New Times' Iron Fork

New Times' 12th-annual Iron Fork, presented by Wild Fork Foods, will take place Thursday, October 3, at the James L. Knight Center and Hyatt Regency in downtown Miami.

From 6 to 10 p.m., Miami's best restaurants will offer delicious food while attendees enjoy music, fun, and the evening's headlining Iron Fork cooking competition. Last year, Planta's Benjamin Goldman took home the Iron Fork Skillet of Excellence. The 2019 competing chefs will be announced at a later date.

So far, many South Florida eateries have already confirmed participation, including Biscayne Cowboys, Del Frisco's Grille, San Bernardo Ice Cream, Silverspot Cinema, Vicky Bakery, Pink Pie, Planet 57, Brain Freeze Nitrogen Ice Cream, Vacillate Wine Bar, and Ember Miami.

This year, Iron Fork will present a special People's Choice competition where you can vote for your favorite bite of the evening, so be sure to look out for the best dishes.

Special presale prices are available on tickets today at 10 a.m. through Sunday, July 14, at 10 p.m. During presale, general-admission tickets cost $30 and VIP cost $65. After the presale, prices will increase to $40 for general admission ($50 at the door if available) and for $70 for VIP tickets ($80 at the door if available). Purchase tickets at newtimesironfork.com.

General admission (GA) includes entry to the event at 7 p.m.; unlimited samples from participating restaurants; access to cash bars in the GA area featuring spirits by Estrella Damn beer, Riboli Wine Estates wines, TX Whiskey, and Blue Martin; entertainment; and the Iron Fork culinary competition.

VIP ticketholders have access to all of the GA food and fun, access to the VIP lounge with complimentary drinks in that area, and early entry to the event at 6 p.m.

Plus, a portion of proceeds will benefit Special Olympics of Florida, so you can feel good about your evening in more ways than one.

New Times' Iron Fork presented by Wild Fork Foods. 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday, October 3, at James L. Knight Center and Hyatt Regency, 400 SE Second Ave., Miami. Tickets cost $30 to $80 via newtimesironfork.com.