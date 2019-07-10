 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
Benjamin Goldman and Ralph Pagano. See more photos from Iron Fork 2018 here.
Benjamin Goldman and Ralph Pagano. See more photos from Iron Fork 2018 here.
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

Presale Tickets Available for New Times' Iron Fork

Laine Doss | July 10, 2019 | 8:00am
AA

New Times' 12th-annual Iron Fork, presented by Wild Fork Foods, will take place Thursday, October 3, at the James L. Knight Center and Hyatt Regency in downtown Miami.

From 6 to 10 p.m., Miami's best restaurants will offer delicious food while attendees enjoy music, fun, and the evening's headlining Iron Fork cooking competition. Last year, Planta's Benjamin Goldman took home the Iron Fork Skillet of Excellence. The 2019 competing chefs will be announced at a later date.

So far, many South Florida eateries have already confirmed participation, including Biscayne Cowboys, Del Frisco's Grille, San Bernardo Ice Cream, Silverspot Cinema, Vicky Bakery, Pink Pie, Planet 57, Brain Freeze Nitrogen Ice Cream, Vacillate Wine Bar, and Ember Miami.

Related Stories

This year, Iron Fork will present a special People's Choice competition where you can vote for your favorite bite of the evening, so be sure to look out for the best dishes.

Special presale prices are available on tickets today at 10 a.m. through Sunday, July 14, at 10 p.m. During presale, general-admission tickets cost $30 and VIP cost $65. After the presale, prices will increase to $40 for general admission ($50 at the door if available) and for $70 for VIP tickets ($80 at the door if available). Purchase tickets at newtimesironfork.com.

General admission (GA) includes entry to the event at 7 p.m.; unlimited samples from participating restaurants; access to cash bars in the GA area featuring spirits by Estrella Damn beer, Riboli Wine Estates wines, TX Whiskey, and Blue Martin; entertainment; and the Iron Fork culinary competition.

VIP ticketholders have access to all of the GA food and fun, access to the VIP lounge with complimentary drinks in that area, and early entry to the event at 6 p.m.

Plus, a portion of proceeds will benefit Special Olympics of Florida, so you can feel good about your evening in more ways than one.

New Times' Iron Fork presented by Wild Fork Foods. 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday, October 3, at James L. Knight Center and Hyatt Regency, 400 SE Second Ave., Miami. Tickets cost $30 to $80 via newtimesironfork.com.

 
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times. She has been featured on Cooking Channel's Eat Street and Food Network's Great Food Truck Race. She won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature about what it's like to wait tables.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >