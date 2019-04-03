New Times' Best of Miami Party Tickets on Sale Now

New Times' Best of Miami 2019 issue will hit newsstands and the internet in June. The annual edition will list more than 200 of the area's finest restaurants, hottest clubs, most delightful diversions, and top places to shop.

To honor this mega-issue, we're throwing a party. On Thursday, June 20, celebrate Best of Miami in the Design District's Jungle Plaza. From 8 to 11 p.m., enjoy cocktails and bites from some of Miami's favorite restaurants.