4
Celebrate the Best of Miami June 20.
Celebrate the Best of Miami June 20.
Photo by Jorge Martinez Gualdron

New Times' Best of Miami Party Tickets on Sale Now

Laine Doss | April 3, 2019 | 3:06pm
New Times' Best of Miami 2019 issue will hit newsstands and the internet in June. The annual edition will list more than 200 of the area's finest restaurants, hottest clubs, most delightful diversions, and top places to shop.

To honor this mega-issue, we're throwing a party. On Thursday, June 20, celebrate Best of Miami in the Design District's Jungle Plaza. From 8 to 11 p.m., enjoy cocktails and bites from some of Miami's favorite restaurants.

New Times readers can take advantage of special presale pricing, starting today, April 3. Use promo code BOM19 to snag tickets for $45 (tickets are regularly $50 in advance and $60 at the door). But hurry — this offer is good through only April 7 at 10 p.m. Purchase tickets at newtimesbestofmiami.com.

And don't forget to visit readerschoice.miaminewtimes.com before May 3 to submit your favorite Miami restaurants, shops, and services for Readers' Choice awards. Then return May 6 to cast your final vote, and be sure to pick up a copy of Best of Miami, available on newsstands June 14.

New Times' Best of Miami Party. 8 to 11 p.m. Thursday, June 20, in Jungle Plaza, 3801 NE First Ave., Miami. Tickets cost $45 to $60 via newtimesbestofmiami.com.

 
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times. She has been featured on Cooking Channel's Eat Street and Food Network's Great Food Truck Race. She won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature about what it's like to wait tables.

