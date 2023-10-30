New Miami Restaurants to Try This Week: Jrk!, La Terrasse, and The Listening Bar

With the South Florida season in full swing, additional newcomers highlight everything from the opening of local brand Jrk! in downtown Miami, a patio bar and all-new lounge with the opening of La Terrasse and Metronome at Okeydokey, and the Listening Bar at Kaori in Brickell.
Know of any openings that aren't on our list? Email [email protected].
Jrk!95 NW First St., Miami
305-974-2480
eatjrk.comJrk!, a Jamaican restaurant that opened its first location at Aventura Mall in 2020, recently expanded with a second standalone space in downtown Miami. A dining room features renowned local and Jamaican artwork and design elements aimed at celebrating Jamaican culture. Jrk! was born as a fast-casual restaurant during the pandemic by owners Wayne Sharpe, Kavan Burke, Annie Cassius, and Harrison Bernstein, who endeavor to bring true Caribbean flavors to their menu. While Jrk! aims to be authentic, the menu is also focused on wellness, highlighting health-conscious dishes for vegans, vegetarians, and meat-eaters. At the new restaurant, the menu continues to offer the fast-casual outpost's build-your-own bowl creations, each crafted to reflect Jamaican traditions by sourcing ingredients locally in South Florida or Jamaica. Bestsellers include homemade Jamaican patties, Chef Wayne's signature oxtail, and jerk chicken. In addition to serving fast-casual lunch and dinner items, the team is unveiling a new breakfast menu. Look out for Jamaican breakfast patties, Blue Mountain coffee, and fresh pastries, which will be available through the "patty window" open daily starting at 8 a.m. Daily 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
La Terrasse and Metronome (at Okeydokey)268 SW Eighth St., Miami
305-420-6598
okeydokey.comAn outdoor patio bar dubbed La Terrasse and a new third-floor lounge known as Metronome have opened at Okeydokey in Brickell. Located on the food hall's first floor, La Terrasse is an outdoor oasis designed with boho-chic furnishings and hanging greenery throughout. Those looking for late-night vibes can head to the venue's new lounge, Metronome, an entertainment destination that will host stand-up comedy nights, live music, DJ performances, and more. The space boasts velvet curtains, a disco ball, and dim candle lighting set around the room's central stage. Set to open every Thursday through Saturday night, the music-centric atmosphere will welcome intimate jams, artist showcases, and late-night dance parties. Guests of both La Terrasse and Metronome can find food and drink provided by the Okeydokey vendors. Hours vary by venue.
The Listening Bar (at Kaori)871 S. Miami Ave., Miami
786-878-4493
kaorimiami.com Kaori, a modern Asian-themed restaurant in Brickell, recently expanded with the opening of the Listening Bar, an immersive space that fuses music with food and drink. The Listening Bar will showcase the essence of Japanese hi-fi bars and create an intimate ambiance that allows guests to immerse themselves in auditory and sensory experiences curated by Arianne Sanchez, resident DJ at Kaori, in collaboration with Pagola, pulling influence from Asian, African, and Latin-American sounds to highlight music from genres like Brazilian boogie, funk, disco, Balearic house, Afro groove, cumbia, and salsa. For food and drink, think Asian cuisine inspired by Kaori's signature menu with izakaya-style presentations: Alaskan king crab spring rolls topped with house duck sauce and spicy honey mustard, short rib gyozas with green curry, and chicken oyster karaage served with Tobanjan sauce and a yuzu-kosho aioli. Sip on new cocktails like the "Sesame Sour" prepared with Japanese whisky, salted sesame orgeat, vanilla, yuzu Curaçao, lemon, and egg white. Sunday, Tuesday, and Wednesday 5 p.m. to midnight, and Thursday through Saturday 5 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.