Pastry Chef Tiffany Pascua Is the Innovator Behind Miami’s Hottest Desserts

Little did she know then, that when she'd turn 32 years old, her impressive career would land her one of her greatest culinary roles yet: corporate pastry chef at Miami's famed Groot Hospitality. These days, instead of recreating her Food Network favorites for her family, she's the mastermind behind some of Miami's most elaborate desserts, including one made for artist Bad Bunny at Gekko. Oh, and has even crafted desserts for Michelle Obama for her 50th birthday celebration in Hawaii hosted by Oprah Winfrey on Winfrey's property.
So, how did she get here? Her story begins humbly in Los Angeles. Born and raised in California of Philippine descent, her family's unwavering support sparked her passion for cooking. "I'm Filipino and come from a very tight-knit family," she tells New Times. "We would have family parties every week. I formed a habit of watching Food Network and then reproducing whatever I saw on there. After school, I'd spend hours, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., just baking in the kitchen and would bring whatever I produced to my family parties. Perfecting those recipes became something I was passionate about, and I loved how it brought people together. I loved the impact it had on my family, hearing the 'Oohs and ahs,' and then eating it myself.'"
Although Pascua knew she had found her passion, she was still unsure if she should jump right into the pastry chef path. Therefore, when the time came to decide what to do in life, she enrolled in pharmacy school instead.
She tells New Times that it lasted about one day.
"I called my father right after the first day of class and he was so supportive," she recalls. "He just said 'OK, meet me at Le Cordon Bleu.' At that time it was in Pasadena, and that very same day I signed up. It was exciting, not easy, but graceful at the same time. It just felt right.'"
From Humble Beginnings to Creating Desserts for Oprah WinfreyPascua soon graduated from the Le Cordon Bleu and transitioned into her professional career. She remembers being elbows-deep in dough her first time in the kitchen for a wholesale company, then becoming the pastry chef for a small restaurant and sitting at the beach in Santa Monica at 4 a.m. sketching out new ideas for desserts.
"That was my first experience really researching and developing with my thumbprint," says Pascua. "From there, I moved to Hotel Bel-Air. The majority of my career is luxury hotel-focused, and I was with a company called Dorchester Collection for 11 years. I worked my way up at Hotel Bel-Air from a cook to a sous-chef to the executive pastry chef, which I loved because we had just re-opened in 2012, so, I was really part of the rebirth of that property. It became my baby."
During her time as the executive pastry chef, Pacoa also became passionate about cultivating the talent of the chefs around her. "I had bakers or cooks who were with me for seven to eight years that are now doing their own thing. I think, on top of being an artist, I love inspiring leaders and cultivating and nurturing that talent."
Her career has had many highlights, including training under and working with chefs like Sherry Yard and Wolfgang Puck, not to mention executing a dessert program for Michelle Obama’s birthday dinner celebration hosted by Oprah Winfrey.
"There was a seven-day period I was living in Hawaii on Oprah's property," says Pascua. "I was conceptualizing desserts leading up to Michelle Obama's birthday. The last night I was responsible for a fried green tomato salad and dessert, so, I made beignets. At the end of the meal, she [Winfrey] called me into the kitchen and said, 'I have had beignets all over the world, but your beignets were stupid good.' I was so young, I think I wasn't even 24, but that was quite memorable for me."
An Opportunity with Groot Hospitality Opens Doors to MiamiPascua describes her journey as challenging yet graceful, where things happen organically and the move to Miami wasn't different. Through the connection of a fellow chef, she got word of an opportunity with Groot Hospitality, which owns and operates multiple restaurants across the city. "I had never done multiple concepts with different identities before, so, I thought this was truly my next step," says Pascua. "I ended up visiting in October of 2022, and thought to myself, 'Honestly, it's nice and sunny, so, sign me up!'"
Now, as the corporate pastry chef for Groot Hospitality, Pascua has created new desserts at some of Groot Hospitality's Miami hot spots, including Casadonna, Gekko, Swan, and Komodo. A memorable dessert (no longer on the menu) was "El Corazón Dessert" at Gekko, inspired by Bad Bunny's album Un Verano Sin Ti.
Tropical Dragon" at Komodo, the "Banana Pagoda" at Gekko, the "Fruittini," and the "Delizie al Limone" at Casadonna, which is served in a lemon tree that guests can pluck the "lemons" out.
Recently, she has introduced some new delectable sweets in collaboration with SkinnyDipped, a female-founded company that sells lower-sugar nuts, cups, and bites. Pascua developed new desserts around some of the popular SkinnyDipped favorites, including the "SkinnyDipped Popsicles" for Komodo made with coconut lychee sorbet and Lemon Bliss almonds. Later in the year, the menu will include a maple and pumpkin-inspired SkinnyDipped flavor for the fall and a peppermint creation for the holiday season.
Pascua has been in Miami for less than two years, but she tells New Times she already loves the city, the pace, and controversially, she loves the drawbridges. "To me, the drawbridge symbolizes taking a little pause. I think that small symbol is a reminder that this is where I'm supposed to be, so, I wait patiently behind those little bridges," she says.
Going forward, she wants to observe how the local food culture can impact her creations.
"I think I'm just starting here in Miami and I'm still getting my bearings, but I'm really excited," says Pascua. "I want to incorporate some seasonal changes to the menu and continue to build leadership from within. The culture is different here, so, nurturing the local talent is really important for me. Overall, I really look forward to designing for our existing projects, and future projects."