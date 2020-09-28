 
Miami's independent source of local news and culture

4
Celebrate your favorite cup of coffee.
Celebrate your favorite cup of coffee.
Photo courtesy of the Salty

The Best National Coffee Day 2020 Deals in Miami

Elena Vivas | September 28, 2020 | 1:06pm
AA

Get your mugs and tumblers ready for National Coffee Day on September 29.

There are infinite ways to enjoy a cup of coffee. Whether you fancy a soy latte or take yours black, its time to celebrate with your favorite roast and blend.

From complimentary coffee to indulgent doughnuts, Miami's coffee purveyors are brewing plenty of specials to ensure you're well fueled for National Coffee Day.

The Best National Coffee Day 2020 Deals in Miami
Photo courtesy of Café Grumpy

Cafe Grumpy

2516 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Coral Gables
305-364-5012
cafegrumpy.com


This Brooklyn-based coffee shop opened its doors in Coral Gables in 2018 and has been serving its flavorful java ever since. For National Coffee Day, the shop is promoting its La Mariposas coffee blend, Honduran beans boasting flavors of orange zest, praline, and jasmine. The bags are $2 off the regular $22 price. Patrons can also swap the shop's regular Heartbreaker espresso for a shot of La Mariposas shot in their drink order for no additional charge.

The Best National Coffee Day 2020 Deals in Miami
Photo courtesy of Dunkin' Donuts

Dunkin' Donuts

Various locations
dunkindonuts.com


Welcome to National Dunkin' Day. At Dunkin' Donuts, coffee slurpers can enjoy a complimentary medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase. The doughnut chain is also touting a National Coffee Day care package giveaway for those who can't make it to a location for a free cup. Each kit includes a ready-to-drink iced coffee, K-Cup coffee pods, a box of Dunkin' cereal, creamers, masks, tattoos, tote bags, and other promotional swag. Check out Dunkin's Instagram, @dunkin, for entry details.

The Best National Coffee Day 2020 Deals in MiamiEXPAND
Photo courtesy of Per'La Specialty Roasters

House of Per'la

2626 Ponce de Leon Blvd. Unit #3, Coral Gables
786-703-9183
drinkperla.com


Head over to House of Per'la and score yourself a complimentary cup of drip coffee on National Coffee Day. Pair your free brew with a treat from the pastry case or an all-day breakfast item to balance out the caffeine jitters. Crowd favorites include avocado toast on Sullivan Street bread, a generous smear of avocado and basil ($8); or a house-baked empanada ($3.25).

Glazed doughnuts from Krispy Kreme.
Glazed doughnuts from Krispy Kreme.
Photo courtesy of Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme

Various locations
krispykreme.com


Krispy Kreme Sweet Rewards members receive a free glazed doughnut and brewed coffee on National Coffee Day. If you're not yet a member, you can sign up on the Krispy Kreme website to snag this deal.

Celebrate National Coffee Day with the Salty's Café con Leche doughnut.
Celebrate National Coffee Day with the Salty's Café con Leche doughnut.
Photo courtesy of the Salty/Danielle Margherite Photography

The Salty

50 NW 23rd St., Miami
6022 S. Dixie Hwy., Coral Gables
305-639-8501
saltydonut.com

The beloved doughnut shop has something new brewing for National Coffee Day: the launch of its vanilla-bean latte. All of the Salty's coffee drinks, including its salted caramel latte and cold brew, normally priced anywhere from $4.75 to $5.75, will be discounted at $2.50 per cup. In addition to coffee, patrons can snag a café con leche doughnut, a 24-hour proofed brioche donut dipped in coffee glaze, and crowned with coffee cake crumble and vanilla espuma.

 
Attorney by day, foodie by night, Elena Vivas is a regular food and beverage contributor for Miami New Times. She was also an expert columnist for Foodable TV and a food editor for tropicult.com.

