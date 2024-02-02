 Mykonos in Miami: Bakaló Restaurant from Greece Opens in South Beach | Miami New Times
Mykonos in Miami: Bakaló Restaurant from Greece Opens in South Beach

Bakaló restaurant has opened in South Beach with a seabass carpaccio, moussaka, and good vibes.
February 2, 2024
The Mediterranean spread at Bakaló Mykonos in South Beach
Bakaló Mykonos photo
White sands, sultry waters, and... let's add a restaurant to the things that Mykonos, Greece, and Miami Beach have in common.

Bakaló Mykonos, a favorite Greek eatery of the likes of Calvin Klein, Sofia Vergara, and other A-listers since 2010, has officially arrived in the U.S. for the first time. Its Miami Beach location — located at 959 West Ave., Ste. 3 — opened to the public on January 16.

"I am thrilled to bring the essence of Mykonos to the vibrant shores of Miami through Bakaló," co-owner Nikos Nanou says. "Our journey has been an act of love towards the rich tapestry of Greek cuisine and the diaspora it represents. We aimed to create not just a restaurant but a cultural bridge connecting two cosmopolitan beachside destinations with a shared passion for history, architecture, authentic flavors, and most importantly, joy of life."

Additional partners in the Bakaló Miami project include Egidio Guerreri, Giovanni Sandri, and Stevi Tsapi. Nanou and Egidio, who are also partners in everyday life, also operate Catari Ristorante Italiano in Mykonos as well as Jaffa Miami Israeli Kitchen and Wine Bar. Sandri and Tsapi own and operate Unique Catering Design, a long-time catering and event-planning company in South Florida, among other endeavors.
click to enlarge a dining room
Posters from the '50s and '60s galore drape the walls at Bakaló Mykonos in South Beach.
Bakaló Mykonos photo
The décor of Bakaló Miami is inspired by old-time Greek bistros, dotted with posters from the 1950s and '60s that the owners discovered at flea markets in Athens, Greece. The space includes an open-air kitchen and an outside patio for folks to enjoy alfresco dining.

Bakaló Miami's menu is Mediterranean driven, with a focus on importing as many ingredients from the region as possible. Family-style dishes include fish, meat, and shellfish. Initial fan favorites include a seabass carpaccio for $18 with a zesty lemon dressing and dill oil drizzle and the "Lobster Giouvetsi" with orzo pasta manouri cheese and the zest of lime.

Traditional Greek dishes include the multilayered moussaka with a creamy bechamel sauce and the portokalopita orange cake with a dollop of Greek kaimaki ice cream. For drinks, the spot has wines hailing from the Greek regions of Santorini, Macedonia, and Peloponnese.

Beyond the Miami opening, the restaurant has plans to expand to other locations in the U.S.

Bakaló Mykonos. 959 West Ave., Ste. 3, Miami Beach; 305-603-7434; bakalomykonos.com. Tuesday through Sunday 5 to 10 p.m.
Jesse Scott is a Fort Lauderdale-based contributor for Miami New Times covering culture, food, travel, sports and entertainment in South Florida since 2017. His work has also appeared in USA Today, BBC, National Geographic, Condé Nast Traveler, Lonely Planet, Travel + Leisure, and his hometown newspaper, the Free Lance-Star, among others.
Contact: Jesse Scott

