Miami Mother's Day 2019 Brunch Guide

This Mother's Day, skip the box of chocolates or a handmade card. Take the opportunity to honor the top lady in your life like the queen she is and thank her not only for bringing you into being, but spending all that time and energy into trying to raise you right and feeding you well.

So pop some bottles and celebrate her special day with a decadent brunch without any cooking or cleaning involved. See our list below for the best restaurants around Miami where you can treat your mom this May 12 to delicious food and drinks.

All deals are on Sunday, May 12 and do not include gratuity or tax unless otherwise noted. Reservations are strongly suggested.

AQ Chop House by Il Mulino. Mother's Day brunch at AQ Chop House by Il Mulino will feature pasta, meat, fish, sushi, and dessert stations. Guests can sip on unlimited bellinis, mimosas, rosé sangria, red wine, rosé and prosecco. Thee will also be live music and a caricaturist, and mothers will receive a complimentary rose. . Brunch costs $100 per person and $45 for kids. Noon to 4 p.m at 17875 Collins Ave, Sunny Isles Beach; 305-466-9191; acqualinaresort.com/dining/aq-chop-house.

Ariete. Chef Michael Beltran is celebrating Mother’s Day at Ariete with a brunch featuring a prime rib carving station, seafood bar, an omelet station, and a selection of the eatery's signature offerings like a frita Benedict with Sam’s biscuit, chorizo, hollandaise, and papitas. A bottomless white sangrias and/or mimosas option is available for an additional $29 for men and $25 for ladies. Brunch costs $65 per person.10 a.m to 3 p.m.at 3540 Main Hwy., Miami; 305-640-5862; arietemiami.com.

Baleen Kitchen. Baleen Kitchen will offer a special Mother's Day brunch made up of fresh fruit, an omelet station, iced seafood like grouper ceviche and key west shrimp cocktail, and a smoked salmon platter. There's also New York strip loin, herb roasted veggies, and portobello ravioli, along with pastries, cakes, and cookies for dessert. Brunch costs $65 for adults and $24 for children ages 7 through 12, and $4 if under 6 years old. 17315 Collins Ave, Sunny Isles Beach; 786-923-9305; solemiami.com

Bird & Bone. At its indoor/outdoor eatery at The Confidante Hotel in Miami Beach, chef Richard Hales will offer a brunch including a la carte classic dishes like eggs benedict, fried chicken & cornbread waffle and the Bird & Bone burger. There's also an enhanced breakfast buffet for $48 including specials like assorted quiche, dill crusted salmon and lemon ricotta pancakes. A bottomless booze option with mimosas, bellinis, bloody marys will also be available. Buffet costs $32 per person. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 4041 Collins Ave, Miami Beach; 305-424-1234; hyatt.com

EXPAND Fontainebleau Miami Beach

Boulud Sud. Celebrate mom this Mother's Day with a curated three-course prix-fixe menu at Boulud Sud. Highlights include octopus a la plancha, grilled lamb, and Algerian pannacotta, to pair with one of nine bottomless cocktails. Brunch costs $75 per person. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 255 Biscayne Blvd Way, Miami; 305-421-8800; bouludsud.com.



Bourbon Steak. James Beard Award-winning chef Michael Mina's steakhouse at JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa is offering a Mother’s Day brunch with breakfast and carving stations, a raw bar, salads, and antipasto. Offerings include miso-glazed sea bass, glazed beef short ribs, truffle mac and cheese, and crispy brussels sprouts. The pastry shop will feature sweet endings like tres leches, milk chocolate passion fruit mousse, and roasted banana cream pie. Brunch costs $79 for adults, $90 with bottomless mimosas or bloody marys and $39 for children.11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m at 19999 W Country Club Dr, Aventura; 786-279-6600; turnberryislemiami.com

Brimstone Woodfire Grill. In Doral, Brimstone will celebrate Mother's Day with complimentary flowers and a scratch-made paella Española, to pair with $35 Sangria Pitchers or a $50 bottle of Moet Rosé. 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at 8300 NW 36th St., Doral; 786-837-8960; brimstonedoral.com

Chotto Matte Miami. Chotto Matte is serving up a ‘Blossom Brunch’ menu for Mother's Day, featuring Nikkei spring menu items in a floral design in honor of Japan's Cherry Blossom season. All menu items will reflect a floral design and feature a pink hue as an ode to the famous flower, including a Jasmine Fantasy cocktail. Noon to 5 p.m. Brunch costs $75 per person. 1664 Lenox Ave, Miami Beach; 305-690-0743; chotto-matte.com

Dragonfly Izakaya & Fish Market. In Doral, Dragonfly wants to celebrate the Japanese tradition of mothers teaching their children how to cook rice at an early age with a specialty rice menu starting at $11 with options including garlic blue crab, charcoal grilled octopus, and chorizo fried rice. There will also be complimentary rice pudding for all mothers, bottomless sake sangria, bloody hariguchi, and orange, mango, and pineapple mimosas for $15. A photographer will be snapping photos for souvenirs. 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 5241 NW 87th Ave, Doral; 305-222-7447; dragonflyrestaurants.com.

Habitat. Habitat will be offering a buffet-style brunch featuring an omelet station and dishes like brioche French toast, avocado toast, local snapper ceviche, and doughnuts made with a spiked chocolate sauce for dessert. Brunch costs $80 per person and $45 for children under 12. Noon to 3 p.m. at 2395 Collins Ave, Miami Beach

305- 604-6700; 1hotels.com.

EXPAND Quinto La Huella's brunch spread Swire hotels

Jaya at the Setai. Jaya is offering diners an extravagant Mother’s Day brunch spread with a mix of traditional and non-traditional plates from the Far East along with dessert and raw bar options. Guests will enjoy enhanced carving and deep-sea delicacy stations and free-flowing Louis Roederer Champagne, mimosas and bloody marys. There will be live jazz music in the courtyard and special treats. Brunch costs $145 for adults and $65 for children ages 5 to 12 years old. 11:30 a.m.to 3:30 p.m. at 2001 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 855-923-7899; thesetaihotels.com

Lightkeepers. At the Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne, Lightkeepers will be offering a deluxe Mother’s Day brunch featuring bottomless mimosas, Bellinis, bloody marys, sangria, house draft beer, and punch. Buffet items will include sliced fruit, fresh salads, chilled seafood, pecan wood bacon, chicken sausage, omelet and waffle stations, picanha with tamarind BBQ and braised pineapple chutney, honey glazed ham, and an assortment of sweets. 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. at 455 Grand Bay Dr., Key Biscayne; 305-365-4156; lightkeepersmiami.com.

Malibu Farm Miami Beach. Chef Helene Henderson will be hosting a beachside Mother’s Day brunch including favorites like burrata fruit salad with arugula, pomegranate and sesame seed brittle, pan seared branzino filet with sautéed veggies, and chocolate sphere with vanilla ice cream. For a $30 upcharge, guests get bottomless rosè, mimosas, or bellinis. There will be live music all afternoon, a photo booth and a kids card craft station, where children can make personalized Mother’s Day cards to take home. Brunch costs $60 per person. 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 4525 Collins Ave, Miami Beach; 305-674-5579; edenrochotelsmiami.com.

Market at Edition. The Miami Beach Edition Hotel's airy Italian market will feature a special Mother’s Day breakfast table where guests can indulge in options like fresh oysters from the raw bar, chia seed pudding and organic scrambled eggs, as well as an assortment of cured meats and cheeses, pastries, and sweet treats. A bottomless bloody mary bar, for an additional $18, lets you customize your own cocktail. Brunch costs $65 for adults and $40 for children under 3. Noon to 8 p.m. at 2901 Collins Ave, Miami Beach; 786-257-4600; editionhotels.com.

Maska. For Mother’s Day, Indian eatery Maska is serving up a brunch menu featuring bottomless cocktails and prosecco and dishes like lamb chops, a whole fish of the day, and flavors fresh out of the tandoor kitchen like rosemary paneer. The selection also includes Maska’s dum biryani pot accompanied by savory basmati rice, and a variety of savory Chaats. The brunch will also feature a live Tabla percussionist and a henna artist. Brunch costs $55 for adults and $40 for children. Noon to 3:30 p.m. at 3252 NE 1st Ave., Miami; 786-971-9100; maska.com.

EXPAND Mother's Day steak and lobster special at Morton's Landry's

Morton’s the Steakhouse. Morton’s the Steakhouse is celebrating mom with a steak and lobster special priced at $59. Additionally, the restaurant will offer two special cocktails from May 8 through May 12, the Violet Blush with Belvedere vodka, Monin violet and pomegranate Syrups, and lemon juice; and a Raspberry Cordial with egg white froth ($17 each). Noon to 3 p.m. at 2333 Ponce De Leon Blvd., Coral Gables; 305-442-1662; mortons.com.

The National Hotel. The National Hotel is serving up a Mother’s Day jazz brunch buffet at Tamara’s Bistro complete with live performances from David Attelan of Live. Moms will receive one complimentary mimosa to toast their day. Brunch guests will enjoy a full breakfast station, with eggs, omelettes, chicken apple sausages, homestyle potatoes, waffles and fresh fruits; eggs benedict with hollandaise sauce, smoked salmon and Argentinean sausages; a bread station with croissants, raisin rolls, pastries and more; a carving station with churrasco and NY strip steak; special dishes and one complimentary mimosa or mloody mary. Brunch costs $89 per person. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1677 Collins Ave, Miami Beach; 305-532-2311; nationalhotel.com.



No Name Chinese. Chef Pablo Zitzman's a la carte Mother's Day brunch menu will feature a range of special dishes like peas to the world with manchego and carrot ginger dressing ($10); drunken snapper with cucumber water, sake, sea beans, and poppy seeds ($14); angry dumplings with spicy chicken wontons, Szechwan peppercorn and garlic oil ($15); and scallion pancake egg sandwich with manchego crème and house greens ($14). 7400 SW 57th Ct., Miami; 786-616-0790; nonamechinese.com.

Quinto La Huella. Quinto La Huella will celebrate Mother’s Day with a Sunday brunch buffet with a selection of meats from the Parilla including steak, chicken, and sausage, along with an assortment of grilled vegetables, pasta, and salads. Bottomless house wine and bubbly will be on offer for $25. The special meal will also include live entertainment by the Biscayne Poet and an Acqua di Parma raffle for two exclusive fragrance sets. Noon to 3:30 p.m.at 788 Brickell Plaza, Miami; 786-805-4646; quintolahuella.com.

Scarpetta. Scott Conant's restaurant in the Fontainebleau will be offering an Italian-inspired buffet style feast of Italian meats and cheeses, a frittata, carving, pasta stations, an assortment of seafood on ice, fresh salads, and a varied dessert display. Brunch costs $85 for adults and $42.50 for children under 12. Noon to 3 p.m. at 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 877-326-7412; fountainebleau.com.

Sugar Factory. Sugar Factory on Ocean Drive will serve a special Mother’s Day three-course prix-fixe brunch menu featuring a complimentary mimosa or glass of champagne, and dishes like fried macaroni & cheese pops, Manhattan eggs benedict, chicken and waffles, NY-style cheesecake, and chocolate-dipped strawberries. Brunch costs $55 per person. 8 a.m to midnight at 1144 Ocean Dr, Miami Beach; 917-327-8096; sugarfactory.com.

EXPAND Swan

Swan. David Grutman and Pharrell’s Design District restaurant will feature an over-the-top brunch buffet including made-to-order ham, truffle, and goat cheese omelets; a carving station with roasted strip loin and porchetta; and a raw bar with snow crab legs, steak tartare, and seabass sashimi. The eatery's second-floor terrace will be turned into an activity station for kids and mothers alike, featuring music and arts and crafts. Brunch costs $75 for adults and $34 for children under 10. Reservations are required. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 90 NE 39th St, Miami; 305-704-0994; swanbevy.com.

Tanuki. For Mother's Day, Tanuki is honoring moms with a Pan-Asian brunch featuring a buffet of offerings like sashimi, sushi rolls, noodles, ceviche, hot pots, tiradito, and dim-sum options. The special meal includes a welcome cocktail, unlimited mimosas and wine, and a main course and a dessert for each person. A complimentary bottomless champagne upgrade is available for a $25 upcharge. Noon to 4 p.m. at 1080 Alton Rd, Miami Beach; 305-615-1055; tanukimiami.com.





Three Wynwood. Mother’s Day brunch includes live music and a menu featuring dishes like platano maduro pancakes ($14); avocado toast ($14); Frida's frita burger with black Angus and chorizo with cheddar, skinny fries and mojo ketchup ($18); and caramel ice cream sundae ($10). Signature cocktails include the Ay Maria with tequila, lime, and housemade bloody mary mix ($14) and the Late Bloomer with vodka, elderflower, apple, lemon, basil. 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at 50 NW 24th St., Miami; 305-748-4540; threewynwood.com Mother’s Day brunch includes live music and a menu featuring dishes like platano maduro pancakes ($14); avocado toast ($14); Frida's frita burger with black Angus and chorizo with cheddar, skinny fries and mojo ketchup ($18); and caramel ice cream sundae ($10). Signature cocktails include the Ay Maria with tequila, lime, and housemade bloody mary mix ($14) and the Late Bloomer with vodka, elderflower, apple, lemon, basil.



Zuma Miami. Zuma will offer classic $125 signature $175 and premium $395 buffet options on Mother's Day featuring dishes like spicy beef tenderloin, salmon teriyaki, Chilean seabass, spicy fried tofu, Japanese wagyu, and roasted lobster. Signature and premium entrees are paired with a traditional Japanese truffle hot pot served tableside. Upon arrival, moms and their guests will be greeted with a brunch cocktail. 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at 270 Biscayne Blvd Way, Miami; 305-577-0277; zumarestaurant.com. Zuma will offer classic $125 signature $175 and premium $395 buffet options on Mother's Day featuring dishes like spicy beef tenderloin, salmon teriyaki, Chilean seabass, spicy fried tofu, Japanese wagyu, and roasted lobster. Signature and premium entrees are paired with a traditional Japanese truffle hot pot served tableside. Upon arrival, moms and their guests will be greeted with a brunch cocktail.



