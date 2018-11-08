Miami's Ten Best Restaurant Deals

Miami Spice has long come to a close, but there's no reason for foodies on a budget to be deprived of a good value. Luckily, there are plenty of eateries offering great bites at reasonable prices, with prix-fixe menus to turn to for a fine meal.
Listed below are ten places where you can dine on all kinds of excellent cuisine without a major wound to your wallet. Prices do not include tax or gratuity.
1. Atlantikos. At this Greek eatery in the St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort, find a $23 three-course lunch of authentic Mediterranean flavors. The meal starts with a Greek salad, homemade muhammara, or tuna tartar with avocado, followed by a hearty main course of lamb kebabs, fire roasted chicken breast, or oven-baked yellowfin branzino. Dessert is real Greek yogurt with thyme honey, candied pecans, bee pollen, and preserved quince paste. Noon to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday, at 9703 Collins Ave., Bal Harbour; 305-993-3300; atlantikosresaurant.com.
2. Zest Miami. Head to this downtown Miami restaurant's patio for your lunch break, the perfect spot to enjoy chef Cindy Hutson's cuisine of the sun. Zest has a daily prix-fixe lunch, priced at $24 for two courses and $28 for three. Offerings change daily; expect dishes like the cauliflower bisque and charred shishito peppers to start and entree choices of pan-seared mahi-mahi and pasta, including a vegetarian option. The dessert list includes a
3. Spiga. Chef Roberto Legrand's charming Italian eatery in the heart of South Beach is serving up a special autumn dinner menu. Start with an appetizer of mozzarella
4. Cantina La Veinte. Known for its fresh take on Mexican cuisine and enchanting water views, Cantina La Veinte in downtown Miami offers a special $25 lunch featuring all kinds of goodness. Guests can choose from 12 options of starters and main courses, from tuna tostadas to soft shell crab tacos to grilled octopus with pineapple salsa, and a filet mignon with french fries. Dessert options include churros, a vegan blueberry
5. Novikov Miami. Treat yourself to the $23 special lunch menu at this hot spot in downtown Miami. Begin with miso soup or a seaweed salad, followed by appetizers such as saffron sweet corn dumplings or a salmon avocado roll. Entrées include tofu with seasonal
6. Bulla Gastrobar. This Spanish
7. Scarpetta. This fine Italian eatery by Scott Conant has launched a four-course menu featuring ten of the restaurant’s most iconic signature dishes. The experience includes a creamy polenta with fricassee of truffled mushrooms, spaghetti with tomato and basil, and duck and foie gras ravioli with marsala reduction. For dessert, there's the chocolate zeppole and the tiramisu affogato. The anniversary-themed menu is priced at $55 per person. 6 to 11 p.m. Monday through Saturday at 4441 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach; 877.326.7412; fontainebleau.com/Scarpetta.
8. Gianni's at the Villa. Normally beyond the reach of budget diners, this Italian Mediterranean eatery, located inside the historic Villa Casa Casuarina (better known as the Versace Mansion), has debuted a new $29 lunch menu featuring selections like grilled Spanish octopus, spaghetti
9. Nikki Beach. Kick off your weekend on the sands of South Beach with a three-course meal at this France-style lounge and eatery. For a set price of $35, on Friday evenings you can indulge in savory eats like freshly shucked oysters served with cocktail sauce and mignonette; chicken satay with Asian vegetables and steamed rice; and a Saint Tropez fantasy roll with tempura shrimp, avocado, crabmeat, mango, spicy mayo, and eel sauce. 7 to 9 p.m. Fridays at 1 Ocean Drive, Miami Beach, 305-538-1111; nikkibeach.com.
10. Rooftop at E11even Miami. Enjoy stunning city views as you indulge in E11even's $39.95 prix-fixe dinner menu, featuring signature dishes like the gigantic one-pound Wagyu beef meatball, Cajun glazed pork chops, cheese tortellini, and home-baked chocolate chip cookies for dessert. Guests who dine on Wednesdays are treated to a complimentary glass of wine. 7 p.m.to 1 a.m Wednesday through Saturday at 15 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-358-9848; 11miami.com.
