Miami's Ten Best Restaurant Deals

Miami Spice has long come to a close, but there's no reason for foodies on a budget to be deprived of a good value. Luckily, there are plenty of eateries offering great bites at reasonable prices, with prix-fixe menus to turn to for a fine meal.

Listed below are ten places where you can dine on all kinds of excellent cuisine without a major wound to your wallet. Prices do not include tax or gratuity.

1. Atlantikos. At this Greek eatery in the St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort, find a $23 three-course lunch of authentic Mediterranean flavors. The meal starts with a Greek salad, homemade muhammara, or tuna tartar with avocado, followed by a hearty main course of lamb kebabs, fire roasted chicken breast, or oven-baked yellowfin branzino. Dessert is real Greek yogurt with thyme honey, candied pecans, bee pollen, and preserved quince paste. Noon to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday, at 9703 Collins Ave., Bal Harbour; 305-993-3300; atlantikosresaurant.com.

2. Zest Miami. Head to this downtown Miami restaurant's patio for your lunch break, the perfect spot to enjoy chef Cindy Hutson's cuisine of the sun. Zest has a daily prix-fixe lunch, priced at $24 for two courses and $28 for three. Offerings change daily; expect dishes like the cauliflower bisque and charred shishito peppers to start and entree choices of pan-seared mahi-mahi and pasta, including a vegetarian option. The dessert list includes a cortadito pot de creme, hummingbird cake, and a homemade tropical fruit compote with white chocolate cream cheese frosting. 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at 200 S. Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-374-9378; zestmiami.com.

3. Spiga. Chef Roberto Legrand's charming Italian eatery in the heart of South Beach is serving up a special autumn dinner menu. Start with an appetizer of mozzarella alla caprese , then go for a main course of sautéed chicken paillard, homemade gnocchi al pomodoro , or grilled pork chop. Finish up with the homemade tiramisu or the heartwarming Italian flan. The meal costs $39.95 and includes a glass of Chardonnay or Cabernet house wine. 6 to 11 p.m. daily at 1228 Collins Ave., Miami Beach. spigarestaurant.com.

4. Cantina La Veinte. Known for its fresh take on Mexican cuisine and enchanting water views, Cantina La Veinte in downtown Miami offers a special $25 lunch featuring all kinds of goodness. Guests can choose from 12 options of starters and main courses, from tuna tostadas to soft shell crab tacos to grilled octopus with pineapple salsa, and a filet mignon with french fries. Dessert options include churros, a vegan blueberry panna cotta , and rum walnut cake with banana ice cream. Additional starters cost $10 each, entrees $12, and extra desserts $6. Noon to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at 495 Brickell Ave., Miami, 786-623-6135; cantinala20.com.

5. Novikov Miami. Treat yourself to the $23 special lunch menu at this hot spot in downtown Miami. Begin with miso soup or a seaweed salad, followed by appetizers such as saffron sweet corn dumplings or a salmon avocado roll. Entrées include tofu with seasonal vegetables, and mango cashew chicken. Make it a four-course affair with dessert for an additional $6. Noon to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday at 300 S. Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-489-1000; novikovmiami.com.

6. Bulla Gastrobar. This Spanish gastrobar in Coral Gables has compiled a great value lunch menu. Whether you go with the $18 two-course or the $23 three-course option, you will savor favorites like the garbanzo frito with chorizo and kale and the croquetas de jamón with fig jelly for starters. For the main course, choose from the pintxto and tostada de aguacate, cumin-marinated chicken skewers with avocado toast and a tomato salad, or the Bulla burger with papas bravas . Don't miss the churros con chocolate for dessert. Noon to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at 2500 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Coral Gables; 305-441-0107; bullagastrobar.com.

7. Scarpetta. This fine Italian eatery by Scott Conant has launched a four-course menu featuring ten of the restaurant’s most iconic signature dishes. The experience includes a creamy polenta with fricassee of truffled mushrooms, spaghetti with tomato and basil, and duck and foie gras ravioli with marsala reduction. For dessert, there's the chocolate zeppole and the tiramisu affogato. The anniversary-themed menu is priced at $55 per person. 6 to 11 p.m. Monday through Saturday at 4441 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach; 877.326.7412; fontainebleau.com/Scarpetta.

8. Gianni's at the Villa. Normally beyond the reach of budget diners, this Italian Mediterranean eatery, located inside the historic Villa Casa Casuarina (better known as the Versace Mansion), has debuted a new $29 lunch menu featuring selections like grilled Spanish octopus, spaghetti alla chitarra , mushroom truffle risotto, and Australian lamb chops. Noon to 3 p.m. daily at 1116 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; 786-485-2200; vmmiamibeach.com.

9. Nikki Beach. Kick off your weekend on the sands of South Beach with a three-course meal at this France-style lounge and eatery. For a set price of $35, on Friday evenings you can indulge in savory eats like freshly shucked oysters served with cocktail sauce and mignonette; chicken satay with Asian vegetables and steamed rice; and a Saint Tropez fantasy roll with tempura shrimp, avocado, crabmeat, mango, spicy mayo, and eel sauce. 7 to 9 p.m. Fridays at 1 Ocean Drive, Miami Beach, 305-538-1111; nikkibeach.com.

10. Rooftop at E11even Miami. Enjoy stunning city views as you indulge in E11even's $39.95 prix-fixe dinner menu, featuring signature dishes like the gigantic one-pound Wagyu beef meatball, Cajun glazed pork chops, cheese tortellini, and home-baked chocolate chip cookies for dessert. Guests who dine on Wednesdays are treated to a complimentary glass of wine. 7 p.m.to 1 a.m Wednesday through Saturday at 15 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-358-9848; 11miami.com.