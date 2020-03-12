EXPAND Lemon ricotta pancakes at Icebox Cafe. Icebox Cafe

Miami's Ten Best Pancakes

| |

It's a flat, golden circle of flour, eggs, and milk, but, oh, dear pancake, we just can't get enough of thee. Throwing it up in the air takes skill, so we leave the foolproof flipping to our local chefs. They go beyond dishing out plain hotcakes with gourmet savory creations and decadently sweet concoctions. From flapjacks made from gluten-free flour to infinite layers of crispy bacon, the ten options below will give other pancakes a run for their money. Related Stories Miami's Best Chefs Branch Out Into Casual, Inexpensive Restaurants

Hedy Goldsmith Named Executive Chef of Verde at PAMM Pancakes burger at Amour de Miami Amour de Miami

Amour de Miami

921 Brickell Ave., Miami 921 Brickell Ave., Miami

305-377-8811

amourdemiami.com

At Amour de Miami, French chef Jonathan Miccoli uses his grandmother's recipe of milk, butter, white flour, eggs, and vanilla extract to create a moist, fluffy cross between a pancake and a crepe. The simple, sweet pancakes are served plain ($6), or come with toppings of Nutella ($2 additional), whipped cream ($1.50 additional), and caramel ($2 additional). Options of mango, strawberry, banana, and other fruits can be mixed into the batter and diced to top the dish for an extra $2. They are also featured as a burger, with two beef patties and sandwiched between three pancakes, served with cheddar cheese, homemade tartar sauce, and an egg sunny side up ($24.50). Served daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

B Bistro+ Bakery The Naughty Fork

B Bistro + Bakery 600 Brickell Ave., Miami

305-330-6310

bbistromiami.com 600 Brickell Ave., Miami305-330-6310

Chef Henry Hanés's pancakes are a homage to Latin-America's quintessential sweet and savory combination of cheese and guava paste. For his Pastelito version of the dish, egg whites are whipped into a meringue, then mixed with flour and milk to create a light and fluffy batter. For every order, three pancakes are layered with a rich mousse of cream cheese and heavy cream charged with nitrous dioxide. The finished product is studded with guava cubes and vanilla cookie crumble, and served with brown butter-laced maple syrup ($18). Served daily from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

EXPAND Chug's Cast Iron pancakes Chatchow

Chug's 3444 Main Hwy., Miami

786-534-8722

chugsdiner.com 3444 Main Hwy., Miami786-534-8722

Chug's cast iron pancakes are a simple, sweet way to kick-start your day. Cooking the buttermilk batter in slow-clarified butter over moderately low heat ensures each pancake cooks through and gets a perfect golden color with a lightly crispy bite, making them the perfect vehicle for warm maple syrup. A clever drizzle of butter takes it all up a notch ($5.99). Served Monday to Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. On Tuesdays, the pancake costs $2.

Eating House's Cap'n Crunch pancakes Photo courtesy of Eating House

Eating House 804 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Coral Gables

305-448-6524

eatinghousemiami.com 804 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Coral Gables305-448-6524

Head to Eating House on a weekend to savor its star dish of Cap'n Crunch pancakes ($14). Created by Chopped champion Giorgio Rapicavoli, they come covered in vanilla butter, condensed-milk syrup, and candied cereal. Expect each doughy bite to include a loud crunch and a sweet finish. The pancakes are also offered at the restaurant's stall at Time Out Market. Served Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at both locations.

EXPAND Lemon poppyseed quinoa pancakes at Essensia Essensia Restaurant

Essensia 3025 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

305-908-5458

thepalmshotel.com 3025 Collins Ave., Miami Beach305-908-5458

Gluten-free pancakes can be just as delicious as the classic version. The key to Essensia's iteration is quinoa, which adds protein, iron, fiber, and beneficial antioxidants to the nutritional value of the dish. Poppy seeds are also sprinkled into the mixture for extra flavor and crunch.. Served for breakfast and brunch, three savory pancakes are topped with ricotta, blueberries, and a handful of grated mint for extra dimension. Pure maple syrup comes on the side - just in case you want to add a dose of sweetness to your healthy option ($16). Served Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

EXPAND Lemon ricotta pancakes at Icebox Cafe. Icebox Cafe

Icebox Cafe 1855 Purdy Ave., Miami Beach

305-538-8448

iceboxcafe.com 1855 Purdy Ave., Miami Beach305-538-8448

Robert Siegmann mixes finely grated lemon zest into whatever foods he can, including his signature pancake batter. "It adds layers of flavors to everything," says Icebox Cafe's owner. After a year of experimentation with different recipes, his lemon ricotta pancakes were officially added to the Miami Beach eatery's menu in 2015, and have been a hit ever since. Served with a whipped cream and cream cheese blend, wood-smoked bacon, and a side of maple syrup, the pancake is crispy on the edges and fluffy in the middle—just the way a good pancake should be ($15). Turn it into a hearty meal by adding two eggs for $4. Available weekdays from 9 a.m. to noon and Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sourdough pancakes at Lilikoi Organic Living Photo by Armando Abascal

Lilikoi Organic Living 500 S. Pointe Dr., Miami Beach

305-763-8692

lilikoiorganicliving.com 500 S. Pointe Dr., Miami Beach305-763-8692

Using sourdough instead of white flour in these pancakes makes them especially satisfying. Chef Manuel Torterola's pancakes are also light and fluffy, as is the housemade organic Nutella they are crowed with. The bananas and coconut whipped cream will make you feel extra good about eating them ($12). Served daily from 8 to 11: 30 a.m.

EXPAND Bacon pancakes at Novecento Suviche Hospitality Group

Novecento Various locations

novecento.com Various locations





Crispy bacon added to all layers of these soft hotcakes makes them the ultimate decadent breakfast option. There's bacon in the buttermilk batter, candied bacon all around them, and the maple syrup is also bacon-laced. Sweet and savory at once, the pancakes are served daily at all Novecento locations ($14). Served Monday through Friday from 8 to 11 a.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

EXPAND Pancakes at Pisco y Nazca Pisco y Nazca

Pisco y Nazca Ceviche Gastrobar 8405 Mills Dr., Miami

305-630-3844

8551 NW 53rd St., Doral

786-535-9154

piscoynazca.com

On Saturdays and Sundays for brunch, Pisco y Nazca serves a signature Peruvian take on flapjacks. Pancakes here are made with alfajores, traditional Latin milk-and-sugar sandwich cookies filled with dulce de leche, which are crumbled into the batter. The creamy, sticky treats come in a trio, topped with a layer of dulce de leche in place of caramel and served with fruit salad and whipped cream ($9). Served Saturdays from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

EXPAND Buttermilk pancakes at Verde Verde at PAMM

Verde 1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami

305-375-3000

pamm.org 1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami305-375-3000





Verde's executive chef Hedy Goldsmith adds an elegant touch to a plain stack of buttermilk pancakes. Fluffy and not too sweet, they are perfect for catching special, seasonal toppings of blueberry basil compote, lemon curd, and creme fraiché. Candied lemon adds a lovely citrus zest ($14). Served Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.