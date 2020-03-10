The Ten Best Brunches Under $30 in Miami

Miami's culinary universe is ever-expanding. It seems almost daily that a new enticing option joins the city's abundance of restaurants and more local chefs and establishments are recognized for their unique creations with nods such as James Beard Award nominations.

When the discussion turns toward brunch, Miami's offerings are also hotter than ever, with menus going beyond celebrating egg-based delights to feature the city's unique gastronomical diversity.

This being Miami, dining can get expensive, but plenty of spots that offer brunch menus that won't break the budget. From classic French options to waffles, these places allow you to get your brunch on for $30 or under.

EXPAND Venezuelan breakfast at 7tyone Restaurant & Coffee Photo by Eduardo Hernandez

7ty One 1130 Normandy Dr., Miami Beach

786-495-5181

seventyonerestaurantcoffee.com 1130 Normandy Dr., Miami Beach786-495-5181



Inside their restaurant on Normandy Drive in Miami Beach, chefs Abraham Herrera and Angel di Frisco offer a lineup of affordable traditional Venezuelan fare, including brunch-type foods. Start with an omelet, made here with three scrambled eggs, onions, tomatoes, spinach, red pepper, and cheese, with options of ham, bacon or mushrooms ($6.90), or a cachapa, sweet corn pancake served with white cheese ($6.90). Bigger bite options include Venezuelan breakfast with arepa, two eggs cooked to order, shredded beef, black beans and cheese ($9.99), and pabelón criollo, made with white rice, black beans, fried plantains, avocado, cheese, and shredded beef ($12.99). Make sure also to check out the eatery's list of 18 variations of arepa, amongst which you will find chucho, stuffed with cazón, sweet plantain, and cheese ($5.99) and reina pepiada with shredded chicken and creamy sauce ($8.99). Aside from offering an assortment of baked goods, the restaurant also serves sweet options of guava and cheese croissants ($3.50), Nutella pizza ($10.99), and ayuama, fluffy pumpkin cake ($3). Choose from wine, beer, signature coffee blends, and lattes such as dulce de leche and iced chai ($4.50), along with juices made with papelón con limón ($5.50) and mango and passionfruit ($4.90). Brunch served Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 10:45 p.m. and Sundays from 8 a.m. to 9:45 p.m.

Croissant French toast at B Bistro + Bakery Photo courtesy of B Bistro + Bakery

B Bistro + Bakery 600 Brickell Ave., Miami

305-330-6310

bbbistromiami.com 600 Brickell Ave., Miami305-330-6310



At B Bistro + Bakery in Brickell, chef Henry Hané captures the delight of a trip to an elegant European pastry shop. A brunch menu is served on Saturdays and Sundays, with dishes that are given as much thought in eye appeal as in taste. Savory highlights are spicy tuna toast, topped here with pickled cucumber, scallion and sesame grilled nori purée ($19), and truffle bun made with scrambled eggs, cheddar, truffle aioli, arugula, and bacon jam ($14). If you are craving a burger, order the signature BBB Swag, made with cheddar, secret sauce, bacon jam, dill pickles, and onion soubise on a brioche bun ($18). On the sweet side of things, standouts are croissant French toast with stewed berries compote and vanilla pastry cream ($17) and a list of made-in-house pastries that include a mixed nuts croissant ($5), cruffin ($8), and apple tart ($5). The eatery's selection of beverages includes coffee options of American drip ($3) and lemon brew ($5), along with Florida orange mimosas and Bellinis with passion fruit or strawberry ($8 each). Brunch served from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

EXPAND French toast at Cafe Bastille Photo by Joanne Fleischman

Cafe Bastille 248 SE First St., Miami

786-425-3575

cafebastilledowntown.com 248 SE First St., Miami786-425-3575



Husband and wife duo Estelle Bellegy and Benjamin Amsallen have taken over ownership of this Downtown Miami eatery and transformed it into a modern French bistro, with a daily menu of comfort brunch food offered every day from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Their tiny kitchen dishes out a diverse list of shareable items, such as the Bastille omelet with ratatouille and goat cheese ($13); Nutella French toast and caramelized bananas bathed in maple syrup and cinnamon ($16); and bacon bites pancakes with maple syrup, served with an egg sunny side up ($13). Eggs Benedict are accompanied by turkey, brie cheese, and avocado ($18); and both Croque Monsieur ($13) and Croque Madame ($14) sandwich options are made with a combination of egg and bechamel and served with breakfast potatoes and green salad ($14). There are also crepes stuffed with chicken, mushrooms, and spinach. Complement your meal with hot chocolate ($4), fresh orange juice ($6), or a glass of white, red or rose wine ($8-$12), or add a bottomless option of mimosa for $25 or a pitcher of red sangria for $39. Brunch served daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

EXPAND Spaghetti carbonara. Photo courtesy of Fi’lia Brickell

Fi'lia 1300 S. Miami Ave., Miami

305-239-1330

sbe.com 1300 S. Miami Ave., Miami305-239-1330



If you can't get enough of Italian food, weekend brunch at Fi'lia is a huge win. The indoor/outdoor eatery at the SLS Brickell will have you enjoying items like a breakfast sandwich with fried egg, fontina, and bacon served on croissant ($15); and a wood-oven breakfast pizza topped with pancetta, smoked mozzarella trugole, pecorino, potato, and egg ($16), also offered as a gluten-free option. For heartier entrées, try chicken Milanese and eggs ($18) or steak and eggs with Calabrian chili, served with Italian bread ($20). Multigrain toasts at Fi'lia are topped with spreads of black chickpea, combining the flavors of garbanzo beans, squid ink, and pepperoncini ($7); peanut butter, sliced apple, and honey ($6); or smashed avocado and poached egg ($16). If you need your fill of pasta, be sure to get a plate of spaghetti carbonara or linguine cacio e pepe ($19 each). Save room for lemon ricotta pancakes, served with vanilla whipped cream and seasonal compote ($13). Brunch served Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

EXPAND Brunch items. Photo courtesy of La Boulangerie Boul'Mich

La Boulangerie Boul'Mich Various locations

laboulangerieusa.com Various locations



A European-style brasserie, the team of Venezuelan owners behind this eatery made sure to also feature some of the best South-American food on its French-inspired menu. At its Broward and Miami locations, La Boulangerie has all-day brunch composed of a wide selection of items ranging from baked goods such as Nutella, apple, and guava and cheese croissants ($4.25) to Venezuelan empanadas filled with Spanish chorizo and caramelized onions ($5.50) and huevos rancheros ($12.95). Other specialties include a Key West omelet with Norwegian salmon, sautéed onion, and capers ($14.95); and Bravia salad, a refreshing mix of crisp mixed greens, goat cheese, apples, roasted almonds stuffed in a beet carpaccio covered with Balsamic vinegar and olive oil ($15.06). Cozy dining rooms with vintage-like decor create the perfect brunch atmosphere. Brunch served from 7:30 a.m. until close daily.

EXPAND Breakfast burrito at La Cerveceria de Barrio Photo courtesy of La Cerveceria de Barrio

La Cerveceria de Barrio 836 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach

305-535-7400

1412 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach

786-359-4497

lacerveceriadebarrio.com 836 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach305-535-74001412 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach786-359-4497



La Cerveceria de Barrio serves a boozy Mexican brunch each Sunday. Guests can order from the a la carte menu or choose one brunch menu served alongside bottomless mimosas or frosés for $29.99. Options include huevos rancheros served on crispy tortillas and accompanied by guajillo sauce, chorizo, refried black beans, pico de gallo, and cotija cheese ($16); and chilaquiles with salsa verde, avocado, Mexican crema, queso fresco, and a fried egg ($14). The big breakfast burrito is a hearty combination of scrambled eggs, red and green peppers, white onion, refried black beans, Mexican cheese, chorizo, and a soft flour tortilla ($16). Eggs Benedict are also offered Mexican-style, topped with tajin hollandaise sauce, green onion, and served with home fries ($14). The list of morning drinks features the Eye Opener with tequila, Kahlua liquor 43, coffee, and Baileys ($9.95). Brunch served Sundays from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

EXPAND Açaí bowl at Lilikoi. Photo by Armando Abascal

Lilikoi Organic Living 500 S. Pointe Dr., Miami Beach

305-763-8692

lilikoiorganicliving.com 500 S. Pointe Dr., Miami Beach305-763-8692



At their South Beach's homey, surf-chic bistro, husband-wife duo Manuel and Tina Torterola whip up one of the healthies brunches in town. Curb your hunger with vegetarian and gluten-free options like an açaí bowl topped with banana, house-made granola, fruit, local honey, and coconut flakes ($12.95); papaya served with tahini, bee pollen, and cacao nibs ($9.95); and sous-vide eggs Benedict with a choice of in-house smoked salmon, organic chickens sausage, or veggies ($15.95). For bigger bites, order Hawaiian-style poke with tuna or salmon, mixed with avocado, and sesame and accompanied by crostini and burdock root (gobo) chips ($16.50); or mushroom farro risotto made with pesto, mushrooms, and goat cheese ($19.95). The drinks menu includes everything from celery juice ($8.50) to wines. Go straight for a glass of signature lemonade, a refreshing concoction of lime, ginger, mint, and local wildflower honey ($6.50) or a free fill of Kangen ionized water. Brunch served Monday through Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m and Thursday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

EXPAND Argentine brunch fare at Novecento Photo courtesy of Suviche Hospitality Group

Novecento Various locations

novecento.com Various locations



Head to Novecento to sip on your morning espresso ($3.50) over French toast covered with condensed milk, dulce de leche sauce, and whipped cream on brioche bread ($13) any day of the week. Brunch at this Argentine restaurant continues with savory courses of steak tartare toast made with filet mignon, Parmesan, and fresh egg yolk ($19); and chorizo scramble with charred tomato and sliced avocado served with farm-style bread ($14). If you are a hardcore bacon aficionado, order the crispy buttermilk pancakes with bacon-infused maple syrup and candied bacon ($14). On Saturdays and Sundays, bubbly cocktails such as a Mandarina made with sparkling wine, Aperol, and lemon are offered for $10, along with bottomless brunch libation options of bloody marys and prosecco rose ($20). Brunch served Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

EXPAND Brunch at Sagrado Cafe Photo by Munch Miami

Sagrado Cafe 900 Biscayne Blvd., Miami

786-671-7434

sagrado.cafe 900 Biscayne Blvd., Miami786-671-7434



This downtown café is a great place to start your weekend over an assorted menu of Brazilian brunch-like foods made thoughtfully. Sagrado grilled cheese is assembled with butter, eggs, and bacon, accompanied by thick and creamy requeijão cheese on the side ($13), and the Madame B is filled with ham, Parmesan sauce and two eggs ($16). Other options include a pot pie stuffed with shrimp, chicken, or hearts of palm and served with a green salad ($14); or tapioca, Brazilian pancakes in a savory option of chicken and catupiry cheese or a sweet version with banana and dulce de leche ($13), each served with a side of two cheese breads. Wash it all down with the Sagrado cafe experience, made with espresso, creamy milk, and brigadeiro fudge ($6.50); tres leches cold brew ($6); or super green kale juice, a combination of spinach, turmeric, and coconut water ($8). Brunch served Saturdays and Sundays from 11:30 a.m. to close.

EXPAND Frittata at Sardinina Enoteca. Photo by Libby Voylges

Sardinia Enoteca 1801 Purdy Ave., Miami Beach

305-531-2228

sardinia-ristorante.com 1801 Purdy Ave., Miami Beach305-531-2228



Michelle Pacheco has been running this Miami Beach restaurant and wine shop with her Italian husband Antonio Gallo for the past 13 years; the food menu a homage to the distinct culinary pleasures of his native Sardinia. For brunch, tuck into a platter of organic scrambled eggs with smoked mozzarella ($11), zucchini tart stuffed with ham and pecorino ($12), or grilled skirt steak with two eggs sunny side up ($22). Each dish is served with True Loaf Bakery ciabatta bread and a choice of Sarda salad, roasted potatoes, or avocado. Chef Pietro Vardeu serves a traditional omelet, as frittata Napoletana, a mix of organic eggs folded around spaghetti with tomatoes, basil, and fresh mozzarella ($14). Cool off with mimosas or bloody marys ($7 each), or an Aperol and tropical spritz ($10). Brunch served Saturdays and Sundays from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Stage Social 140 NE 39th St., Miami

305-924-4140

politanrow.com 140 NE 39th St., Miami305-924-4140



Head to Stage Social inside Politan Row Miami any time for an eclectic brunch menu of popular breakfast items spiked with nontraditional flavors. Venezuelan chef-owner Jhon Castro and his wife, Tiffany Smith, have created a vibrant menu featuring items such as soft-shell crab Benedict with avocado hash and smoked hollandaise sauce ($22); a lobster sandwich with arugula salad, homemade pickled veggies, and homemade garlic aioli ($25); and vegetable panini made with grilled portobello mushroom and ratatouille vegetables ($16). The couple also serves a mini pancake sampler trio: one topped with smoked chicken and apple sausage, another with Nutella and smoked marshmallows, and the third with citrus-caramelized pistachio and creme Anglaise ($15). Lighter options are B+ C salad, made with oven-roasted broccoli, cauliflower, and jicama crunch ($14); smoked salmon board with basil mascarpone, tomato, cucumber, and red onion ($20); and Greek yogurt topped with seasonal fruit and homemade granola ($9). A selection of teas and Harney & Sons juice options are offered for $5.50. Brunch served daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.