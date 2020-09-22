From Taco Tuesday to Dim Sum, Here Are Six Miami Meal Kits to Try at Home

If you're looking for the motivation to start cooking for yourself more, why not start with a meal kit?

Some of Miami's best restaurants are offering neatly packaged options, accompanied by easy-to-follow recipes and tutorials. The meals are simple to assemble and provide a sense of accomplishment in these trying times.

From tacos to sushi, here are the six best meal kits available for takeout and delivery in Miami.

EXPAND Bellini's aperitivo box Photo courtesy of Mr. C Miami - Coconut Grove

Bellini Restaurant & Bar 2988 McFarlane Rd., Coconut Grove

305-800-7672

Start your day with a gourmet Italian breakfast box from Bellini ($70). the box includes a feast of plain Greek yogurt, a dozen cage-free eggs, oatmeal, and pancake and waffle mix. There's also biscotti and Savoiardi ladyfingers to pair with Nutella, Rigoni honey, and strawberry or orange marmalade. To drink: Lavazza coffee, tea, and almond milk.

EXPAND Comida Familiar from Lolo's Surf Cantina Photo courtesy of Lolo's Surf Cantina

Lolo's Surf Cantina 161 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach

786-276-0535

Take control of your Taco Tuesday fiesta with Lolo's "Comida Familiar" package ($70). The kit comes with 20 warm tortillas for you to fill with your choice of two options from a list that consists of pulled pork or chicken; squash; or chorizo and roasted potatoes. Chopped onion and cilantro add zip, as do sides of fresh salsa, guacamole, chips, and a street-corn slaw. Enjoy churros for dessert. The kit serves four to five people. A smaller "Taco Box" includes ten tortillas, one filling, salsa, chips, and slaw ($23). Both are available for takeout and delivery.

EXPAND One of Pubbelly Sushi's cocktail kits Photo courtesy of Pubbelly Sushi

Pubbelly Sushi Various locations

Re-create an authentic Pubbelly feast with the restaurant's "DIY Sushi Making Kit" ($45), which includes all the makings to assemble one spicy tuna roll, two JB salmon hand rolls, and four pieces of tuna and salmon nigiri. Two makisu (sushi mats) are included, along with two sets of chopsticks, written instructions, and a QR code to access a video tutorial. The restaurant also offers a Pubbelly cocktail kit that contains a bottle of sake or the spirit of your choice, two bottles of premixed juices and syrups, garnishes, lemon, and jalapeño ($35 and up). Sushi and cocktail kits are available to order for pickup or delivery via Pubbelly's website.

EXPAND Make your own tacos with Tacology's kit Tacology

Tacology 701 S. Miami Ave., Miami

786-347-5368

Tacology offers two "Make Your Own Tacos" kits. The four-person option ($49.99) includes guacamole and chips, jugo de carne, esquites (corn salad), frijoles, 16 corn tortillas, and two meats of your choice: steak, chicken, pork pastor, carnitas, or cochinita. Also provided: three salsas — avocado, tatemada, and diabla — along with sides of onion, cilantro, and lime. Pair with four sodas of your choice and, for dessert, guava cheesecake and caramel flan. The six-person option is available for $74.99. Delivery is available through Postmates, Uber Eats, and Grubhub.

EXPAND Toscana Divino's pasta box Photo courtesy of Toscana Divino

Toscana Divino 900 S. Miami Ave., Miami

305-371-2767

Toscana Divino's "Resourceful Toscana" program offers seven Italian gourmet culinary kits. Among the options: a "Pasta Box" containing extra-virgin olive oil, house-made maccheroni and spaghetti, Gentile dry pasta, gluten-free rice pasta, and signature fresh tomato sauce ($45). A meat option consists of filet mignon, a bone-in milk-fed veal chop, or king salmon, along with herbs, garlic, and shallots ($45). Recipes and suggestions accompany each box and a hotline to the restaurant's team of chefs is available to guide you along your culinary journey.

EXPAND Yip's "Dim Sum At Home" kit Photo courtesy of Yip Miami

Yip at 1-800-Lucky 143 NW 23rd St., Miami

305-768-9826

Prepare your own savory dim sum with Yip's dumpling box, equipped with ten frozen dumplings and cooking instructions ($50). For your table set up, find two flower teas, two bamboo baskets, liners, and chopsticks. Dumpling options include har gow, shrimp and chive, chicken, and vegetables, as well as soup dumplings. When you pick up at 1-800-Lucky, grab one of the bar's to-go house cocktails. Delivery is available through the restaurant's website.