Miami's Ten Best Stoner Foods

April 13, 2023 9:00AM

Night Owl Cookies offers cookies by delivery — even late into the night.
Night Owl Cookies photo
It's an excellent time to be a stoner in the USA. Each election cycle, an increasing number of states become more liberal with marijuana laws.

While recreational marijuana remains illegal in Florida, state residents with approved medical conditions have been able to lawfully purchase medical weed from dispensaries for years.

That translates to plenty of people catching a daily case of the munchies. After all, lighting up almost always translates to getting high and hungry. 

If it's stoner food you're looking for, Miami restaurants don’t disappoint. Consider your cravings handled with this alphabetical list of the Magic City's most stoner-approved dishes:
click to enlarge
Take paella to the next level with this cheeseburger rendition from Don Enrique Arroces Tradicionales.
Don Enrique Arroces Tradicionales photo

Bacon Cheeseburger Paella from Don Enrique Arroces Tradicionales

31 NW Ninth St., Miami
305-586-6896
arrocesdonenrique.com
If a juicy, cheesy, bacon-topped burger is on your mind, a Miami restaurant offers a new way to indulge with paella. At Don Enrique Arroces Tradicionales, state-of-the-art ovens create shareable paella pans in less than an hour. While traditional Spanish rice dishes are served here, it's the specialties that cater to any stoner's munchie craving hit list. Choose from Buffalo wings paella, barbecue ribs paella, T-bone steak paella, and — of course —  bacon cheeseburger paella. In a dessert mood? Don Enrique also prepares paella on the sweeter side with flavors like vanilla and white chocolate, dark chocolate, or Nutella.
click to enlarge
Mr. Fries offers one of the easiest ways to indulge your fry cravings.
Photo by Nicole Danna

Box of Fries from Mr. Fries Man

10231 Pines Blvd., Pembroke Pines
954-589-5088
mrfriesman.com
Craig Batiste is the official "Fry Man" behind this California-born restaurant. Launched in 2016, the Los Angeles chef has since turned his home kitchen-based operation into a viral success after social media posts of his creative take on french fries helped catapult the business into overdrive. He has since expanded the brand into more than 20 franchise locations nationwide, including South Florida. The fast-casual restaurant offers — you guessed it — fresh, hot fries topped with a variety of meats, cheeses, and sauces. Build your own or choose from several signature combinations that mix and match Buffalo chicken, shrimp, steak, bacon, and chili. Can't decide? The "Fry Box" lets you pick four combinations neatly arranged in a large pizza box.
click to enlarge
Who doesn't love a decadent pile of pancakes?
Eating House photo

Cap'n Crunch Pancakes from Eating House

128 Giralda Ave., Coral Gables
eatinghousemiami.com
There are plenty of breakfast foods that can double as dessert, one being that quick combo of eggs, flour, milk, and baking powder that creates fluffy pancakes. No one does pancakes better in Miami than chef and restaurateur Giorgio Rapicavoli, the unofficial king of the munchies menu. You can show up (high) during brunch and order Rapicavoli’s longtime signature stoner dish: the Cap'n Crunch pancakes drenched in vanilla butter, condensed milk "syrup," and candied cereal.
click to enlarge
Fireman Derek's is a one-stop shop when the sweet-tooth cravings hit.
Fireman Derek's Bake Shop photo

Cookie Monster Pie from Fireman Derek's Bake Shop

Multiple locations
firemandereks.com
Notoriously dubbed a stoner’s paradise, Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop runs the gamut when it comes to over-the-top treats. If it's sweet you're after, you can't go wrong with one of the decadent pies, cakes, brownies, cookies, or milkshakes. The spot is well-known for its annual 4/20 special when guests can chow down on slices of cookies & cream pie, chocolate peanut butter pie, and the famous grasshopper pie for just $4.20 apiece. Of course, any day is a good day to indulge in the shop's longtime favorite, the "Cookie Monster," a cheesecake-style pie filling paired with a chocolate-chip crust and topped with a layer of crushed Oreo cookie, chopped pralines, whipped cream, chopped chocolate-chip cookies, caramel, and Ghirardelli chocolate sauce.
click to enlarge
Nothing says "case of the munchies" like a box of croquetas delivered to your door.
Dos Croquetas photo

Dame Más from Dos Croquetas

10505 SW 40th St., Miami
305-912-3672
doscroquetas.com
The beauty of croquetas from Dos Croquetas is that you don’t have to put much effort into procuring them. Let Miami’s first croqueta delivery company bring its handcrafted creations directly to your doorstep. The hard part is deciding which flavor you want. Will it be the "305" filled with Angus-style Cuban picadillo, plantains, and cheese? The "Mexican Street Corn" stuffed with char-grilled seasoned corn and cotija cheese? Or maybe the "Buffalo Crack," chicken smothered in a Monterey Jack and cream cheese Buffalo blend. If you can’t choose just one, "Dame Más" lets you sample all six flavors of the classic snack in a single box, complete with two dipping sauces.
click to enlarge
Night Owl Cookies brings some of Miami's most indulgent cookies to your door.
Photo by @TheNaughtyFork

Doughnut Cookie from Night Owl Cookies 

Multiple locations
nightowlcookieco.com
It's fitting that Night Owl Cookies founder Andrew Gonzalez started his business as a late-night cookie delivery service for famished college students. Luckily, the model works just as well for munchie-crazed stoners. Now sold at several standalone locations, the cookies are still available for delivery. Signature flavors include the "Ave Maria" and birthday cake, but you can't go wrong with the two-for-one glazed doughnut combo. An homage to Gonzalez's favorite childhood treat, a Krispy Kreme doughnut is stuffed inside his cookie's signature dough stuffed and dipped in a white chocolate glaze.
click to enlarge
Samantha Schur — AKA The Naughty Fork — enjoying a Pizza Bar slice.
Photo by @TheNaughtyFork

Giant Pepperoni Slice from Pizza Bar

1627 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
305-672-6880
pizzabar.com
When it comes to smashing some pizza cravings, nothing beats the massive slices sold at Pizza Bar. To be fair, the restaurant's tagline, “size does matter,” says it all. Since opening in 2009, the Miami Beach pizzeria has become best known for serving its signature "XL" slices. What you'll get: a thick crust to hold up against all that San Marzano tomato sauce, melty cheese, and an array of specialty toppings. While plain cheese will do, there's something to be said for the sizable amount of meat you'll get on the giant pepperoni slice.
click to enlarge
Nothing says decadent indulgence like mac & cheese.
World Famous House of Mac photo

Mac & Cheese from World Famous House of Mac

1900 NE Miami Ct., Miami (takeout and delivery only)
houseofmac.com
Nothing says "high on life" quite like a face-first deep dive into a hot and creamy bowl of mac & cheese. And when you're in the 305, one of the best spots to indulge in just such a dish is our very own World Famous House of Mac — just ask Rihanna, and she'll agree. You can keep it simple with the "Five Cheese Truffle," or go all out with the "Buffalo Chicken," where your mac is mixed with golden fried chicken, Buffalo sauce, and creamy ranch before it's topped with cheddar cheese and bread crumbs and baked until golden brown. Available takeout, delivery, and nationwide delivery via GoldBelly.
click to enlarge
Bocas House is one of the best spots in Miami for over-the-top dessert milkshakes.
Bocas House photo

Nutella Milkshake from Bocas House

10200 NW 25th St., Doral
786-401-7071
bocashouse.com
Let's face it: Nothing screams dessert munchies quite like a brownie-topped milkshake. And perhaps no one in the 305 does dessert-topped milkshakes quite like Bocas House. Each shake comes in a large Mason-style jar and is topped with ice cream, piled with a baked good or confection, and drizzled with syrup. Choose between the Nutella milkshake topped with a Nutella brownie, ice cream, and a generous drizzle of Nutella or the tres leches milkshake made with Venezuelan chicha (a rice pudding drink) topped with an ice cream waffle cone that's crowned with a slice of tres leches cake, all of it bathed in condensed milk. Each milkshake comes with its own plate and spoons so diners can deconstruct and eat what is actually three desserts in one.
click to enlarge
Ms. Cheezious photo

Southern Fried Chicken & Waffle Melt from Ms. Cheezious

7418 Biscayne Blvd., Miami
305-989-4019
mscheezious.com
Pretty much everything on the Ms. Cheezious menu could be considered stoner-worthy, but nothing quite compares to their Southern-style fried chicken and waffle melt. This food truck-turned restaurant is always ready to serve up a thick slab of buttermilk fried chicken sandwiched between two doughy waffles and melty American cheese. What really sets this melt apart is the sides of country gravy and maple syrup that serve as some seriously delicious dipping sauces. It's the perfect flavor profile of salty and sweet and the joy of enjoying a breakfast favorite for dinner.
Nicole Danna is a Palm Beach County-based reporter who began covering the South Florida food scene for New Times in 2011. She also loves drinking beer and writing about the area's growing craft beer community.
