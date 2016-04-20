Miami's Ten Best Stoner Foods

Nutella Milkshake from Bocas House

Let's face it: Nothing screams dessert munchies quite like a brownie-topped milkshake. And perhaps no one in the 305 does dessert-topped milkshakes quite like Bocas House. Each shake comes in a large Mason-style jar and is topped with ice cream, piled with a baked good or confection, and drizzled with syrup. Choose between the Nutella milkshake topped with a Nutella brownie, ice cream, and a generous drizzle of Nutella or the tres leches milkshake made with Venezuelan chicha (a rice pudding drink) topped with an ice cream waffle cone that's crowned with a slice of tres leches cake, all of it bathed in condensed milk. Each milkshake comes with its own plate and spoons so diners can deconstruct and eat what is actually three desserts in one.