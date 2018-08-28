Miami's Five Best Gourmet Popsicles

The popsicles you enjoyed as a kid have been revamped. Miami purveyors are offering elevated versions of the favorite childhood treat. Forgoing red dyes and muted flavors, these shops serve pops made from unadulterated ingredients and unique flavor combinations. From decadent Nutella bathed in marshmallow paste to rainbow sprinkles and white chocolate drizzle, these are Miami's best popsicles.

EXPAND Passionfruit and white chocolate dip from Cielito. Courtesy of Elena Vivas

1. Cielito Artisan Pops. The Wynwood shop boasts a creative menu of locally sourced, gluten-free pops. Choose from a hodgepodge of toppings such as gummy bears and organic rose petals, and craft your own work of art for $4 to $8.50. Vegan options are also available, and Cielito offers doggie treats too. 2750 NW Third Ave., Miami; 786-391-0648; cielitoartisanpops.com.

Not Another Organic Brand makes healthful treats. Courtesy of Della Bowls

2. Not Another Organic Brand. From combos such as the Orange Care, chock full of vitamin C with carrots and turmeric, to the White Vitality, composed of almond butter and immune-boosting maca, pops from Not Another Organic Brand will not only sate your cravings but also give your body the lift it needs. These nourishing treats can be purchased at health-conscious spots such as Della Bowls and Juicense. Detox with a pop for $5. Della Bowls, 56 NW 29th St., Miami; 305-351-2961; and Juicense, 2992 McFarlane Rd., Coconut Grove; 786-409-2371; notanotherorganicbrand.com.