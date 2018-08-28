Miami's Five Best Gourmet Popsicles

The popsicles you enjoyed as a kid have been revamped. Miami purveyors are offering elevated versions of the favorite childhood treat. Forgoing red dyes and muted flavors, these shops serve pops made from unadulterated ingredients and unique flavor combinations. From decadent Nutella bathed in marshmallow paste to rainbow sprinkles and white chocolate drizzle, these are Miami's best popsicles.
1. Cielito Artisan Pops. The Wynwood shop boasts a creative menu of locally sourced, gluten-free pops. Choose from a hodgepodge of toppings such as gummy bears and organic rose petals, and craft your own work of art for $4 to $8.50. Vegan options are also available, and Cielito offers doggie treats too. 2750 NW Third Ave., Miami; 786-391-0648; cielitoartisanpops.com.
2. Not Another Organic Brand. From combos such as the Orange Care, chock full of vitamin C with carrots and turmeric, to the White Vitality, composed of almond butter and immune-boosting maca, pops from Not Another Organic Brand will not only sate your cravings but also give your body the lift it needs. These nourishing treats can be purchased at health-conscious spots such as Della Bowls and Juicense. Detox with a pop for $5. Della Bowls, 56 NW 29th St., Miami; 305-351-2961; and Juicense, 2992 McFarlane Rd., Coconut Grove; 786-409-2371; notanotherorganicbrand.com.
3. Morelia Paleta. The build-your-own-pop shop Morelia Paleta allows customers to explore their sweet tooth with seemingly endless combinations. Choose from 16 flavors ranging from banana filled with Nutella to dairy-free options such as pineapple mint. Once you've chosen your base pop, top it with a variety of confections, from sprinkles to marshmallow paste. 185 NW 25th St., Miami; 305-967-8782; paletasmorelia.com.
4. Popsy. Gelato and fresh fruit are fused into an easy-to-eat treat at Popsy. Free from gluten and GMOs, these pops come in decadent flavors like yogurt and berries and chocolate truffle. Try a boozy flavor like mango whiskey or strawberry tequila. Find them at local retailers, the Frost Science Museum, and at the Popsy shop on Calle Ocho for $3.50 to $4. 1555 SW Eighth St, Miami; 305-491-2609; popsypopsicles.com.
5. Paleta 305. This popsicle cart can be found throughout the city at various events and farmers' markets. Paleta 305 uses only the freshest local, all-natural ingredients and no preservatives, so feel guilt-free about treating yourself to one of these high-quality pops in flavors such as watermelon mint, strawberry basil, and chocolate and cayenne. Prices range from $3.50 to $4. paleta305.com.
