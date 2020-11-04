Miami's Five Best Dining Deals for Fall 2020

Whether it's half-price wine on Wednesday, a great happy hour, or an affordably priced multicourse lunch menu, we could all use a deal right now.

If you're looking for dining-out bargains in Miami, try these deals. From discounts to food-and-drink specials, here are a five local establishments serving up great values.

EXPAND Bulla Gastrobar is one of 50 restaurants participating in the Estrella Damm Culinary Journey available through November. Bulla Gastrobar

Bulla Gastrobar 5335 NW 87th Ave., Doral

305-260-6543

bullagastrobar.com 5335 NW 87th Ave., Doral305-260-6543



A new lunch-and-dinner special is available at all three South Florida Bulla Gastrobar locations, part of the chain's participation in this year's Estrella Damm Culinary Journey. The annual program, which runs through November 15, highlights the culinary talents of chefs across Miami-Dade and Broward counties as they pair their cuisine with one of Barcelona’s most cherished beers. Over the next few weeks, Miamians can try Bulla's special lunch menu ($15), which offers a veggie burger piled high with crispy portobello mushrooms, Mahon cheese and "Bulla" sauce, paired with an Estrella Damm. Bulla’s dinner special ($19) pairs scallops with fresh herb-marinated oyster mushrooms and shaved cauliflower dressed in a chorizo vinaigrette.

EXPAND Enjoy Michelada Mondays at the Ritz Carlton happy hour. The Ritz Carlton

Cantina Beach 455 Grand Bay Dr., Key Biscayne

305-365-4500

ritzcarlton.com 455 Grand Bay Dr., Key Biscayne305-365-4500



Cantina Beach, the casual Mexican restaurant at the Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne, has added a number of menu additions and daily specials. Lunch is offered daily with rotating happy-hour offerings Monday through Friday with everything from Cheer & Beer Monday, featuring $5 micheladas and Mexican beer, to Taco Tuesday, with $5 tacos, and a Thirty Thursday with tamarindo/chipotle chelada pitchers and ceviche priced at two for $30.

EXPAND For a limited time, buy a bottle of Veuve Cliquot and get a free seafood tower at The Deck. The Deck at Island Gardens

The Deck at Island Gardens 888 MacArthur Cswy., Miami

786-627-4949

islandgardens.com/the-deck 888 MacArthur Cswy., Miami786-627-4949



While the Deck at Island Gardens is best known as an outdoor lounge for the super-yacht crowd, all guests who want to dine and wine outdoors can cash in on a limited-time offer through the month of November. Whether you arrive by land or sea, order a bottle of Veuve Clicquot Brut ($230) and you'll receive a complimentary seafood tower featuring caviar, jumbo shrimp, king crab legs, Maine lobster, stone crab, and oysters to share at the table.

EXPAND Enjoy a new prix-fixe lunch menu at Le Jardinier. Le Jardinier

Le Jardinier 151 NE 41st St., Miami

305-402-9060

lejardinier-miami.com 151 NE 41st St., Miami305-402-9060



Lunch is back at the vegetable-forward eatery from Michelin-starred chef Alain Verzeroli. The new menu, created by Verzeroli alongside chef de cuisine Seth Blumenthal, is offered Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 3 p.m. and includes an à la carte menu as well a three-course prix-fixe meal for $40 per person. That means you can try new dishes like red kabocha burrata with Honeycrisp apples and marcona gremolata ($22); sunchoke velouté and chips with sautéed chanterelles and chervil ($16); butternut-squash quiche with smoked gouda and rainbow chard ($20); and farro risotto with parsnip and mushroom ragout, hazelnuts and fines herbes ($22). Shelling out for the prix fixe entitles you to a starter, an entrée, and a dessert.

EXPAND The ratatouille is served as part of the $29 lunch special at LPM Restaurant in Miami. Brinson Renda

LPM Restaurant & Bar 305-403-9133

1300 Brickell Bay Dr., Miami

lpmrestaurants.com 305-403-91331300 Brickell Bay Dr., Miami

LPM Restaurant & Bar relaunches its executive-style lunch special, "Déjeuner D’affaires." Diners can try a variety of authentic Niçoise fare from noon to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. A $29-per-person prix-fixe includes two starters and one main course, with extra side dishes available for $4.50 apiece, dessert for $8. The menu offers seasonally inspired dishes including ratatouille and burrata with tomatoes, hanger steak with chimichurri sauce, and a half roasted chicken marinated in lemon. Tack on the aforementioned $8 and top it off with the restaurant's signature gâteau au fromage frais — or, as we prefer to spell it, cheesecake.