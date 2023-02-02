Miami's Best Valentine's Day 2023 Dinners

Whether you want to take a romantic interest out for the first time or finally profess your love, Miami has a restaurant — and special Valentine's Day menu — to match your intentions on the most romantic holiday of the year.
From lounge-like restaurants to waterfront dining spots, these are the best ten places in Miami to visit on Valentine's Day. Reservations are strongly recommended. All dinners are offered on Valentine's Day (unless noted), and prices listed do not reflect taxes or gratuity.
Azabu161 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach
786-276-0520
azabuglobal.com
Situated inside the Marriott Stanton South Beach, Azabu will offer a special five-course prix-fixe dinner menu on Valentine's Day. The evening begins with a toast of 1818 Charles Le Bel champagne and Kumamoto oysters with kombu dashi granita, along with a sashimi tasting, and duck croquette with foie gras and yuzu marmalade. For a main course, there will be choices of rib eye with plum wine steak sauce or roasted sea bass. For dessert, a chocolate dome with hazelnut mousse and crumble will round out the meal. Dinner costs $90 per person and is served from 6 to 11 p.m.
Carbone49 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
carbonemiami.com
Major Food Group's red sauce classic is offering a special four-course dinner that's sure to win your valentine's heart. Menu items include burrata and caviar, Caesar salad alla ZZ, spicy rigatoni vodka, Mario's meatballs, whole branzino, scampi, veal parmesan, and lemon cheesecake for dessert. Dinner costs $225 per person and is served from 5:30 to 11 p.m. Purchase a ticket here.
Dōma35 NE 26th St., Miami
786-953-6946
domawynwood.com
In Wynwood, modern Italian eatery Dōma will celebrate Valentine’s Day with a four-course prix-fixe dinner. Chef Marco Giuliano will dish out a welcome bite of soft quail eggs on a cracker with avocado and crispy quinoa, followed by appetizer choices of breadcrumbs-crusted sea scallops with English peas purée, beef carpaccio topped with ricotta cheese, or roasted eggplant. For a main course, prawns and broccoli rabe risotto and tagliolini with black truffle are standouts, but there also will be a choice of sweet and spicy glazed salmon. The sweet ending is a chocolate caramel mousse cake filled with crème brûlée with a side scoop of strawberry sorbet and heart-shaped chocolate treats. The staff can guide you toward the best bottle or by-the-glass wine pairings from the restaurant's list of 800 selections. Dinner costs $125 per person and is served from 6 to 10 p.m.
Joia Beach1111 Parrot Jungle Tr., Miami
305-400-7280
joiabeachmiami.com
Relax and enjoy the incredible waterfront views at Joia Beach during the eatery's special "Oui, Joia Amour" dinner party on Valentine's Day, which will feature a prix-fixe menu of beef tenderloin carpaccio trio, followed by a surf and turf of filet mignon and half lobster tail. The sweet ending will be a "Valentine's Golden Platter" of exotic fruits and desserts, served with a glass of Barons de Rothschild Brut champagne. Dinner costs $175 per person and is served from 5 to 11 p.m.
Ke-uH at Acqualina Resort17875 Collins Ave., Sunny Isles Beach
305-918-6888
acqualinaresort.com/dining
This restaurant inside the tony Acqualina Resort will serve a special menu of "Nigiri Bites for Lovers." The selection includes hamachi jalapeño style with yuzu soy, Japanese red snapper with ponzu jelly and yuzu, torched salmon belly, citrus truffle and caviar, and bluefin tuna with an avocado belt and red shiso seasoning. Dinner costs $69 per person and will be served from 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.
LPM Restaurant & Bar1300 Brickell Bay Dr., Miami
305-403-9133
lpmrestaurants.com/miami
Woo your beloved at this charming French eatery in Brickell with a specialty menu of appetizers like tuna tartare with caviar and linguine truffle, and entree choices of lamb cutlets, baby chicken, or bream fillet with pepper and tomato relish. LPM dessert options on Valentine's Day will be chocolate mousse or cheesecake. Dinner costs $225 per person and is served from 5 to 11:30 p.m.
Mayfair Grill3000 Florida Ave., Miami
305-441-0000
mayfair-grill.com
Mayfair Grill's cozy outdoor dining room comes with a romantic setting of swaying palm trees and trickling fountains, where a prix-fixe menu will be served on Valentine's Day. The meal opens with mixed ceviche, a refreshing combination of oysters, conch, lobster, shrimp, and grouper in lime and Habanero sauce. Next comes a dish of roasted baby beets followed by surf and turf for two with grilled lobster and Wagyu sirloin, accompanied by poblano mac and cheese. For dessert, indulge in chocolate fondue with fresh fruit, pound cake, and masa shortbread cookies. Dinner costs $105, including a complimentary glass of sparkling wine, and is served from 5 to 11 p.m.
Negroni Bistro & Sushi Bar3201 Buena Vista Blvd., Miami
786-510-0075
negronius.com
With a dining room that is dim enough to cover a stolen kiss or two, Negroni is serving a four-course menu on Valentine's Day, complemented by a glass of Moët & Chandon champagne. The meal will begin with shareable bites of tuna geisha with avocado and cream cheese, burrata with miso eggplant, salmon carpaccio, and broccoli tempura. For entrees, choose from pappardelle truffle carbonara, rib eye with potato gratin, or a sushi experience. To wrap up the special meal, Negroni is offering an option of passion pavlova or red velvet cake. Dinner costs $85 per person and is served from 5 p.m. to midnight.
Orilla Bar & Grill426 Euclid Ave., Miami Beach
305-397-8806
orilla.restaurant/miami
Treat your loved one to a three-course course menu at this charming restaurant in the quaint South of Fifth neighborhood, which will gift guests on Valentine's Day with a complimentary glass of Prosecco, a rose, a polaroid picture, and a sweet delicacy to take home. For appetizers, Orilla will offer choices such as yellowfin tuna with chili and lemon zest or burrata with salsa verde and roasted leeks. Main course options include: Chilean sea bass with champagne garlic sauce; homemade fettuccine with black truffle; or filet mignon with peppercorn sauce. A choice of a side like roasted Brussels sprouts or french fries with truffle oil is also included, along with a sweet ending of tropical pavlova or Key lime pie with fresh berries. Dinner costs $150 per person and is served from 7 to 11 p.m. The eatery's à la carte menu will be offered from 5 to 6:45 p.m.
Zucca162 Alcazar Ave., Coral Gables
786-580-3731
zuccamiami.com
In Coral Gables, Zucca will celebrate Valentine's Day with a "Lucchetti Dell'amore" experience, named after the Italian tradition of placing locks on bridges or lampposts to symbolize true love. Chef Manuel Garcia's three-course menu will feature 14 dish choices, starting with antipasti of fried zucchini flowers stuffed with goat cheese and sprinkled with truffle honey, or crab and farro salad with vitello tonnato sauce and pomegranate granita. The list of main courses includes risotto with lobster and tarragon pesto or homemade mezze paccheri pasta with duck ragu. For a sweet ending, guests can opt for tiramisu, chocolate mousse, or ricotta cheesecake. Dinner costs $125 per person and is offered for lunch and dinner service.