Miami's Best Valentine's Day 2023 Dinners

click to enlarge Dinner items at Azabu. Azabu photo

Azabu 161 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach

786-276-0520

azabuglobal.com

click to enlarge Chef Mario Carbone says his namesake restaurant's rigatoni has become sort of a social-media calling card. Photo by World Red Eye/Seth Browarnik/Courtesy of Carbone

Carbone 49 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

carbonemiami.com

click to enlarge Italian dishes at Dōma. Dōma photo

Dōma 35 NE 26th St., Miami

786-953-6946

domawynwood.com

click to enlarge Joia Beach Joia Beach photo

Joia Beach 1111 Parrot Jungle Tr., Miami

305-400-7280

joiabeachmiami.com

click to enlarge Ke-uh at Acqualina Resort. Acqualina Resort photo

Ke-uH at Acqualina Resort 17875 Collins Ave., Sunny Isles Beach

305-918-6888

acqualinaresort.com/dining

click to enlarge LPM Restaurant offers French fare. Photo by Brinson Renda

LPM Restaurant & Bar 1300 Brickell Bay Dr., Miami

305-403-9133

lpmrestaurants.com/miami

click to enlarge Wood-fired dishes at Mayfair Grill. Mayfair Grill photo

Mayfair Grill 3000 Florida Ave., Miami

305-441-0000

mayfair-grill.com

click to enlarge Negroni Bistro & Sushi Bar's patio. Negroni Bistro & Sushi Bar photo

Negroni Bistro & Sushi Bar 3201 Buena Vista Blvd., Miami

786-510-0075

negronius.com

click to enlarge Orilla Bar & Grill's dining room. Orilla Bar & Grill photo

Orilla Bar & Grill 426 Euclid Ave., Miami Beach

305-397-8806

orilla.restaurant/miami

click to enlarge Burrata cheese with strawberries and rose petals at Zucca. Flow Gallery photo

Zucca 162 Alcazar Ave., Coral Gables

786-580-3731

zuccamiami.com

Valentine’s Day, February 14, is on the horizon and it's time to plan that special meal with someone you care about.Whether you want to take a romantic interest out for the first time or finally profess your love, Miami has a restaurant — and special Valentine's Day menu — to match your intentions on the most romantic holiday of the year.From lounge-like restaurants to waterfront dining spots, these are the best ten places in Miami to visit on Valentine's Day. Reservations are strongly recommended. All dinners are offered on Valentine's Day (unless noted), and prices listed do not reflect taxes or gratuity.Situated inside the Marriott Stanton South Beach, Azabu will offer a special five-course prix-fixe dinner menu on Valentine's Day. The evening begins with a toast of 1818 Charles Le Bel champagne and Kumamoto oysters with kombu dashi granita, along with a sashimi tasting, and duck croquette with foie gras and yuzu marmalade. For a main course, there will be choices of rib eye with plum wine steak sauce or roasted sea bass. For dessert, a chocolate dome with hazelnut mousse and crumble will round out the meal.Major Food Group's red sauce classic is offering a special four-course dinner that's sure to win your valentine's heart. Menu items include burrata and caviar, Caesar salad alla ZZ, spicy rigatoni vodka, Mario's meatballs, whole branzino, scampi, veal parmesan, and lemon cheesecake for dessert. Dinner costs $225 per person and is served from 5:30 to 11 p.m. Purchase a ticket here In Wynwood, modern Italian eatery Dōma will celebrate Valentine’s Day with a four-course prix-fixe dinner. Chef Marco Giuliano will dish out a welcome bite of soft quail eggs on a cracker with avocado and crispy quinoa, followed by appetizer choices of breadcrumbs-crusted sea scallops with English peas purée, beef carpaccio topped with ricotta cheese, or roasted eggplant. For a main course, prawns and broccoli rabe risotto and tagliolini with black truffle are standouts, but there also will be a choice of sweet and spicy glazed salmon. The sweet ending is a chocolate caramel mousse cake filled with crème brûlée with a side scoop of strawberry sorbet and heart-shaped chocolate treats. The staff can guide you toward the best bottle or by-the-glass wine pairings from the restaurant's list of 800 selections.Relax and enjoy the incredible waterfront views at Joia Beach during the eatery's special "Oui, Joia Amour"dinner party on Valentine's Day, which will feature a prix-fixe menu of beef tenderloin carpaccio trio, followed by a surf and turf of filet mignon and half lobster tail. The sweet ending will be a "Valentine's Golden Platter" of exotic fruits and desserts, served with a glass of Barons de Rothschild Brut champagne.This restaurant inside the tony Acqualina Resort will serve a special menu of "Nigiri Bites for Lovers." The selection includes hamachi jalapeño style with yuzu soy, Japanese red snapper with ponzu jelly and yuzu, torched salmon belly, citrus truffle and caviar, and bluefin tuna with an avocado belt and red shiso seasoning.Woo your beloved at this charming French eatery in Brickell with a specialty menu of appetizers like tuna tartare with caviar and linguine truffle, and entree choices of lamb cutlets, baby chicken, or bream fillet with pepper and tomato relish. LPM dessert options on Valentine's Day will be chocolate mousse or cheesecake. DinnerMayfair Grill's cozy outdoor dining room comes with a romantic setting of swaying palm trees and trickling fountains, where a prix-fixe menu will be served on Valentine's Day. The meal opens with mixed ceviche, a refreshing combination of oysters, conch, lobster, shrimp, and grouper in lime and Habanero sauce. Next comes a dish of roasted baby beets followed by surf and turf for two with grilled lobster and Wagyu sirloin, accompanied by poblano mac and cheese. For dessert, indulge in chocolate fondue with fresh fruit, pound cake, and masa shortbread cookies.With a dining room that is dim enough to cover a stolen kiss or two, Negroni is serving a four-course menu on Valentine's Day, complemented by a glass of Moët & Chandon champagne. The meal will begin with shareable bites of tuna geisha with avocado and cream cheese, burrata with miso eggplant, salmon carpaccio, and broccoli tempura. For entrees, choose from pappardelle truffle carbonara, rib eye with potato gratin, or a sushi experience. To wrap up the special meal, Negroni is offering an option of passion pavlova or red velvet cake.Treat your loved one to a three-course course menu at this charming restaurant in the quaint South of Fifth neighborhood, which will gift guests on Valentine's Day with a complimentary glass of Prosecco, a rose, a polaroid picture, and a sweet delicacy to take home. For appetizers, Orilla will offer choices such as yellowfin tuna with chili and lemon zest or burrata with salsa verde and roasted leeks. Main course options include: Chilean sea bass with champagne garlic sauce; homemade fettuccine with black truffle; or filet mignon with peppercorn sauce. A choice of a side like roasted Brussels sprouts or french fries with truffle oil is also included, along with a sweet ending of tropical pavlova or Key lime pie with fresh berries.In Coral Gables, Zucca will celebrate Valentine's Day with a "Lucchetti Dell'amore" experience, named after the Italian tradition of placing locks on bridges or lampposts to symbolize true love. Chef Manuel Garcia's three-course menu will feature 14 dish choices, starting with antipasti of fried zucchini flowers stuffed with goat cheese and sprinkled with truffle honey, or crab and farro salad with vitello tonnato sauce and pomegranate granita. The list of main courses includes risotto with lobster and tarragon pesto or homemade mezze paccheri pasta with duck ragu. For a sweet ending, guests can opt for tiramisu, chocolate mousse, or ricotta cheesecake.